Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 95.90 -3.79 -3.80%
Chart Bonny Light 36 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.2 -0.69 -0.66%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 90.26 -3.76 -4.00%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.766 -0.146 -5.02%

Graph down Marine 36 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 36 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 36 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 248 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 36 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 36 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Bonny Light 36 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 36 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.2 -0.69 -0.66%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 70.15 -3.21 -4.38%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 76.56 -3.76 -4.68%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 92.81 -3.76 -3.89%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 91.06 -3.76 -3.97%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 88.96 -3.76 -4.06%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 86.11 -3.76 -4.18%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 86.11 -3.76 -4.18%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 88.21 -3.76 -4.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 91.76 -3.76 -3.94%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 86.41 -3.76 -4.17%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 95.90 -3.79 -3.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 87.00 -4.00 -4.40%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 80.75 -4.00 -4.72%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 104.3 +0.33 +0.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 7 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 7 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Eagle Ford 7 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 87.00 -4.00 -4.40%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 81.00 -3.75 -4.42%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 107.0 -1.47 -1.36%

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Saudi Arabia And The UAE Won’t Be Tapping Emergency Oil Capacity

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 04, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Sources: Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are ready to deliver a "significant increase" in crude oil production if the market should run up against a severe supply crisis this winter.
  • Combined, OPEC members have between 2 million bpd and 2.7 million bpd in spare production capacity.
  • Message about OPEC spare capacity is seen as 'critical' by analysts.
Saudi Arabia and the UAE have the capacity to produce more crude oil, but they won't tap that capacity—at least not yet, according to three anonymous Reuters sources.

The message is a critical one for the OPEC producers to get across to the market, which cannot be seen as losing its control over the market—control that comes only from having the spare capacity to affect the market should the need arise.

According to the sources, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates are ready to deliver a "significant increase" in crude oil production if the market should run up against a severe supply crisis this winter. The sources said that this spare capacity would only be tapped in the event of a supply crisis.

"With possibly no gas in Europe this winter, with a potential price cap on Russian oil sales in the New Year, we can't be throwing every barrel on the market at the moment," one of the Reuters sources said, "The only time we can prove we have more spare capacity is when it comes to a long-lasting crisis."

The sources said that combined, OPEC members have between 2 million bpd and 2.7 million bpd in spare production capacity.

Nevertheless, OPEC+--and OPEC—has failed to meet the current production targets laid out by the OPEC+ agreement agreed to two years ago. The most recent data suggests that the group's compliance rate with its production cuts is 320%, producing more than 2.5 million bpd under target.

Despite the group's under production, global oil prices have eased in the recent week. Saudi Arabia, however, raised its official selling price for most of its crude grades to most markets—including Asia.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

Download The Free Oilprice App Today

