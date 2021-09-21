Russia’s Prime Minister Urges Country To Prepare For Post-Oil Era

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 45 mins 70.51 +0.22 +0.31%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 74.54 +0.62 +0.84%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.821 -0.164 -3.29%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.179 +0.020 +0.91%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.111 -0.004 -0.20%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.11 -1.68 -2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.11 -1.68 -2.31%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.02 -0.48 -0.65%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.47 -0.67 -0.90%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 69.34 -1.73 -2.43%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.111 -0.004 -0.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 71.82 -0.92 -1.26%
Graph down Murban 2 days 73.34 -0.78 -1.05%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 68.96 -0.57 -0.82%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 73.28 -1.19 -1.60%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 74.22 -0.28 -0.38%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 73.02 -0.48 -0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.02 -0.48 -0.65%
Chart Girassol 2 days 73.56 -0.56 -0.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.47 -0.67 -0.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 days 68.31 +12.08 +21.48%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 58.09 -1.68 -2.81%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 69.14 -1.68 -2.37%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 70.54 -1.68 -2.33%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 67.24 -1.68 -2.44%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 65.64 -1.68 -2.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 65.64 -1.68 -2.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 66.99 -1.68 -2.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 68.74 -1.68 -2.39%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 65.74 -1.68 -2.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.11 -1.68 -2.31%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 66.75 -1.75 -2.55%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 60.50 -1.75 -2.81%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 75.77 +0.18 +0.24%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 64.24 -1.68 -2.55%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 68.19 -0.31 -0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.19 -0.31 -0.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 66.75 -1.75 -2.55%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 62.25 -0.50 -0.80%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 77.41 -0.64 -0.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 16 hours Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 8 hours Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 18 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days Poland Expands LNG Powered Trucking and Fueling Stations
  • 3 days World’s Biggest Battery In California Overheats, Shuts Down
  • 2 days The unexpected loss of output from wind turbines compels UK to turn to an alternative; It's not what you think!
  • 1 day Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 2 days Extraction of gasoline from crude oil.
  • 4 days The coming Cyber Attack
  • 4 days Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 4 days Ozone layer destruction driving global warming
  • 4 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Global Copper Output On The Rise As Prices Soar

Oil Prices Jump On Record Production Plunge, Major Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Record Production Plunge, Major Gasoline Draw

Oil prices erased earlier losses…

U.S. Coast Guard To Investigate Over 350 Potential Oil Spills Caused By Ida

U.S. Coast Guard To Investigate Over 350 Potential Oil Spills Caused By Ida

Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc on…

Oil Prices Rise Further On Large Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Rise Further On Large Crude Inventory Draw

Crude oil prices continued to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia’s Prime Minister Urges Country To Prepare For Post-Oil Era

By Irina Slav - Sep 21, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Russia must start getting used to lower oil, gas, and coal use in the future, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin told Russian media, adding that the government will approve a plan for adjusting Russia's economy to the global energy transition by the end of the year, TASS has reported.

"The world economy is aimed at a gradual transition to low-carbon energy, and this is already a new reality. It is necessary to prepare for a step-by-step reduction in the use of traditional fuels: oil, gas, coal. [It is necessary] to improve energy efficiency, develop alternative energy, build appropriate infrastructure," the Russian prime minister said.

"What will be done this year? First of all, this is a long-term forecast until 2050. This is the basis for development and decision-making. It includes such parameters as energy balance, carbon balance, macroeconomic parameters, GDP growth rates, trade parameters, investments, growth of real incomes of the population, etc. This [will be] an assessment of our opportunities and risks. The main parameters of the forecast should be developed by October 1," the official explained.

Oil and gas are major export revenue contributors to Moscow's budget. Russia is a major gas supplier to China and Europe, and exports oil all over the world, last month becoming the second-largest oil supplier to none other than the United States.

However, even in Russia, decision-makers are beginning to sense the change in political priorities elsewhere, the reason being this change in priorities has the potential to seriously affect Russia.

Last month, Rosneft president Igor Sechin warned that the carbon border tax the EU has introduced to level the playing field for its heavy industries could do Russia more harm than sanctions. At the same time, Russia has the world's largest carbon sink in Siberia forests and wants to capitalize on that by having it recognized. Over the longer term, however, if energy shift forecasts are correct, the country would need to adjust to much lower oil—and maybe gas—demand on a global level.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Shell Exits Permian In $9.5 Billion Deal
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China’s Oil Sale Is A Clear Message To OPEC+

China’s Oil Sale Is A Clear Message To OPEC+
Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Driving Up Natural Gas Prices Worldwide

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Driving Up Natural Gas Prices Worldwide
Oil Prices Fall As Traders Anxiously Await Fed’s Decision

Oil Prices Fall As Traders Anxiously Await Fed’s Decision
The Dangerous Rally In Natural Gas Prices

The Dangerous Rally In Natural Gas Prices
Two Industries Getting Slammed By Sky High Oil And Natural Gas Prices

Two Industries Getting Slammed By Sky High Oil And Natural Gas Prices



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com