Russia Exported Record Amounts Of Crude In August

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 89.64 -2.00 -2.18%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 96.42 -2.89 -2.91%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 98.56 -1.26 -1.26%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 9.119 +0.077 +0.85%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.585 -0.110 -4.07%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 101.2 +0.50 +0.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 106.4 +1.56 +1.49%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 89.89 -5.22 -5.49%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.585 -0.110 -4.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 102.6 +2.65 +2.65%
Graph up Murban 2 days 103.6 +1.98 +1.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 97.80 +0.23 +0.24%
Graph down Basra Light 275 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 99.16 +0.37 +0.37%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 101.2 +0.50 +0.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 101.2 +0.50 +0.50%
Chart Girassol 2 days 101.4 +0.48 +0.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 106.4 +1.56 +1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 71.04 -5.19 -6.81%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 77.54 -5.37 -6.48%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 93.79 -5.37 -5.42%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 92.04 -5.37 -5.51%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 89.94 -5.37 -5.63%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 87.09 -5.37 -5.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 87.09 -5.37 -5.81%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 89.19 -5.37 -5.68%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 92.74 -5.37 -5.47%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 87.39 -5.37 -5.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 88.00 -5.50 -5.88%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 81.75 -5.50 -6.30%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 108.6 +3.60 +3.43%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 91.62 -1.65 -1.77%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 88.12 -1.13 -1.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 88.12 -1.13 -1.27%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 88.00 -5.50 -5.88%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 100.4 +0.22 +0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 minutes It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses?
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Wind droughts
  • 3 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 22 hours Changing Gazprom ADRs to Russian shares
  • 1 day The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Italian Oil Major Becomes Victim Of Ransomware Attack

OPEC+’s Complains About Volatility, But Here’s What They Really Want

OPEC+’s Complains About Volatility, But Here’s What They Really Want

OPEC+ ministers have complained about…

Russia Considers Deeper Oil Discounts To Counter U.S. Price Cap Push

Russia Considers Deeper Oil Discounts To Counter U.S. Price Cap Push

Russia is looking to slash…

Oil Prices Hit $104 On New Supply Scare

Oil Prices Hit $104 On New Supply Scare

Supply scares in Libya and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia Exported Record Amounts Of Crude In August

By Alex Kimani - Aug 31, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Russia’s war in Ukraine has sparked a wave of sanctions on its energy exports.
  • Despite sanctions and pledges to stop buying Russian crude, the country’s oil output has continued to exceed expectations.
  • Russia’s oil output broke records in August, with Greek tankers playing a big role in helping Moscow seep into international markets.
Join Our Community

Six months into Russia’s war on Ukraine, Russia's oil output has continued to exceed expectations. According to data from the Institute of International Finance (IIF), Russian oil shipments hit their highest ever August level this month, with Greek-owned tankers playing the biggest role in helping Russia's oil get to international markets. IIF chief economist Robin Brooks has tweeted that the capacity of oil tankers departing Russian ports--a proxy for exports--came in at just under 160 million barrels in August, more than in any August in any prior year.

"Russia exports most of its crude via foreign-owned oil tankers. Volume of those shipments in August 2022 exceeds any prior year, thanks to Greek-owned oil tankers who shifted capacity to transport Russian oil," Brooks has told Business Insider.

A couple of months ago, Refinitiv Eikon via Reuters reported that Greece has emerged as a new hub for Russian oil via ship-to-ship (STS) loadings. Trading Russian crude and oil products remain legal for now because EU members cannot seem to agree on the methodology of a complete ban.

For all the tough talk about abandoning Russian energy commodities, Russia is still managing to sell a good amount of its oil and gas, thanks to the fact that some of the world's biggest commodity traders have little compunction against financing Putin's war machine.

Related: Europe’s $280 Billion Support Package Could Make Energy Crisis Worse

According to ship tracking and port data, Switzerland's Vitol, Glencore, and Gunvor as well as Singapore's Trafigura, have all continued to lift large volumes of Russian crude and products, including diesel.

Vitol has pledged to stop buying Russian crude by the end of this year, but that's still a long way from today. Trafigura said it would stop buying crude from Russia's state-run Rosneft by May 15th, but is free to buy cargoes of Russian crude from other suppliers. Glencore has said it wouldn't enter any "new" trading business with Russia. Meanwhile, India and China are making up for much of the losses for Russia.

A lot of the blame falls on Switzerland. The lion's share of Russian raw materials is traded via Switzerland and its nearly 1,000 commodity firms.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Climb Higher On Larger Than Expected Crude Draw
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told
Canada Set To Miss Out On A Massive LNG Opportunity

Canada Set To Miss Out On A Massive LNG Opportunity
Big Oil's $41 Billion Buyback Bonanza

Big Oil's $41 Billion Buyback Bonanza
China’s Steel Industry Is In Crisis

China’s Steel Industry Is In Crisis
Will Oil Prices Head Higher In 2023?

Will Oil Prices Head Higher In 2023?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com