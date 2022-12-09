Russia Balks At “Stupid” Oil Price Cap, Mulls Production Cut

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 72.22 +0.76 +1.06%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 76.94 +0.79 +1.04%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.36 +0.52 +0.69%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 6.314 +0.352 +5.90%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.071 +0.022 +1.05%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.23 -2.28 -3.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.23 -2.28 -3.02%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.08 -2.24 -2.90%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%
Chart Mars US 10 hours 66.16 -4.92 -6.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.071 +0.022 +1.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 71.93 -1.88 -2.55%
Graph down Murban 1 day 76.13 -2.11 -2.70%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 72.11 -1.89 -2.55%
Graph down Basra Light 374 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 74.87 -2.26 -2.93%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 75.08 -2.24 -2.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 75.08 -2.24 -2.90%
Chart Girassol 1 day 74.41 -2.06 -2.69%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.77 -3.39 -4.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 45.63 -0.88 -1.89%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 50.21 -0.55 -1.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 73.61 -0.55 -0.74%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 71.86 -0.55 -0.76%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 69.01 -0.55 -0.79%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 65.71 -0.55 -0.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 65.71 -0.55 -0.83%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 67.01 -0.55 -0.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 75.96 -0.55 -0.72%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 65.31 -0.55 -0.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.23 -2.28 -3.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.75 -2.25 -3.17%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 62.50 -2.25 -3.47%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 78.34 -2.88 -3.55%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 66.09 -2.24 -3.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 68.49 -2.24 -3.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.49 -2.24 -3.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.75 -2.25 -3.17%
Chart Kansas Common 11 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 78.27 -2.24 -2.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 39 mins "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 19 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 14 hours "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company
  • 48 mins "How BlackRock Conquered the World" by James Corbett (all 3 parts)
  • 1 day "Oil prices likely not responsible for inflation and other energy insights by hedge fund manager Josh Young" - Kitco News interview by David Lin
  • 1 day The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 14 days "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 7 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 11 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?

Breaking News:

China Could Export Record-High Fuel Volumes This Month

No Relief In Sight For Bosphorus Oil Tanker Jam

No Relief In Sight For Bosphorus Oil Tanker Jam

The traffic jam of oil…

Oil Prices Extend Losses After EIA Inventory Data Release

Oil Prices Extend Losses After EIA Inventory Data Release

Crude prices continued to fall…

Russia Boosts Production While OPEC+ Considers Deeper Oil Output Cuts

Russia Boosts Production While OPEC+ Considers Deeper Oil Output Cuts

Oil markets are looking at…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia Balks At “Stupid” Oil Price Cap, Mulls Production Cut

By Julianne Geiger - Dec 09, 2022, 9:50 AM CST
  • Crude prices rose on Friday morning on news that Russia is considering a production cut.
  • Vladimir Putin succinctly referred to the West’s price cap as “stupid”.
  • Putin: Russia could cut oil production in retaliation.
Join Our Community

Crude oil prices rose by roughly a percent on Friday morning on news that Russia was considering a production cut.

Brent crude oil prices rose by 0.85% on Friday morning to $76.80 at 10:20 a.m. ET, after Russian President Vladimir Putin succinctly referred to the West’s price cap as “stupid”, threatening to cut oil production in retaliation.

President Putin also reiterated that it could refuse to sell oil to any country that participates in the G7’s “stupid” price cap.

"As for our reaction, I have already said that we simply will not sell to those countries that make such decisions," Putin said, adding that “We will think, maybe, even about a possible, if necessary ... reduction in production.”

Putin said that “concrete steps” will be outlined by Putin’s decree and released in the next few days.

The G7 agreed on a $60 price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil. This leaves any country the ability to purchase Russian crude oil—except for Europe, of course—just as long as they purchase it for less than $60 per barrel. EU, G7, and Australian shippers are barred from carrying Russian crude oil that was purchased at levels higher than the price cap, and insurance brokers from those nations are barred from covering Russian cargo purchased higher than the cap.

Russia, however, is still selling its ESPO grade to buyers in Asia for more than the $60 cap, because the shipping methods used are not affiliated with price cap signatory countries, suggesting that at least for now, Russia has found a way to ship its product despite the price cap.

The price cap went into effect on Monday, December 5, but Russia was quick to dismiss it, stating that it would not sell its oil to any country involved in the price cap. Today, Putin is saying that the country could even cut production—an act that could send oil prices rising higher, increasing Russia’s revenue even if its sales slump.

While crude oil prices rose on Friday morning, Brent prices have slumped considerably for the week, falling nearly $9 per barrel since Sunday.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

No Relief In Sight For Bosphorus Oil Tanker Jam
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition

Russia’s Army Is Running Out Of Ammunition
China Ignores Price Cap And Buys Russian Oil At Deep Discounts

China Ignores Price Cap And Buys Russian Oil At Deep Discounts
U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Goes Nowhere

U.S. Oil, Gas Drilling Activity Goes Nowhere
U.S. LNG Is Booming, But Who Supplies The Gas?

U.S. LNG Is Booming, But Who Supplies The Gas?
Oil Markets Are Bearish But Downside Is Limited

Oil Markets Are Bearish But Downside Is Limited



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com