PetroChina Sees Fuel Demand Rising In China Despite COVID

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 110.4 +2.18 +2.01%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 113.0 +2.08 +1.88%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 8.067 -0.716 -8.15%
Graph down Heating Oil 12 mins 4.008 -0.034 -0.83%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 3.799 +0.140 +3.83%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 110.1 +0.38 +0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 110.1 +0.38 +0.35%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 112.6 +2.82 +2.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 113.0 +2.21 +1.99%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 107.4 +1.25 +1.18%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 3.799 +0.140 +3.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 106.3 +1.69 +1.62%
Graph up Murban 2 days 109.1 +2.05 +1.92%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 110.9 +2.61 +2.41%
Graph down Basra Light 158 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 114.4 +3.22 +2.90%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 112.6 +2.82 +2.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 112.6 +2.82 +2.57%
Chart Girassol 2 days 110.6 +2.90 +2.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 113.0 +2.21 +1.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 91.87 -0.56 -0.61%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 94.16 +0.45 +0.48%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 110.4 +0.45 +0.41%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 108.7 +0.45 +0.42%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 106.6 +0.45 +0.42%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 103.7 +0.45 +0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 103.7 +0.45 +0.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 105.8 +0.45 +0.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 109.4 +0.45 +0.41%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 104.0 +0.45 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 110.1 +0.38 +0.35%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 104.8 +0.25 +0.24%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 98.50 +0.25 +0.25%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 114.3 +4.44 +4.04%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 102.2 +0.45 +0.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 106.2 +0.45 +0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 106.2 +0.45 +0.43%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 104.8 +0.25 +0.24%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 98.50 +0.50 +0.51%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 114.5 +0.45 +0.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 45 mins "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 13 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 16 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.

Breaking News:

Russia's Victory Day Could Be A Crucial Moment For Oil

Oil Prices Drop On Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Drop On Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Crude prices fell on Wednesday…

Oil Prices Hit $110 As Europe Prepares To Ban Russian Crude

Oil Prices Hit $110 As Europe Prepares To Ban Russian Crude

Oil soared to $110 mid-Wednesday…

Can Brazil Help Fill The Supply Gap Left By The U.S. Ban On Russian Oil?

Can Brazil Help Fill The Supply Gap Left By The U.S. Ban On Russian Oil?

Washington’s ban on Russian oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

PetroChina Sees Fuel Demand Rising In China Despite COVID

By Charles Kennedy - May 06, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
  • China's biggest refiner sees growing fuel demand in China.
  • China manufacturing PMI, a barometer for Chinese oil demand, has come in at 47.4 in April’s official data.
  • PetroChina: "With the improvement of the COVID situation, refined product inventory is now showing a downturn,".
Join Our Community

Chinese fuel demand will continue to expand this year, despite COVID lockdowns and weak economic data for April, says PetroChina, the country’s biggest oil and gas refiner.

"With the improvement of the COVID situation, refined product inventory is now showing a downturn," Reuters quoted Ren Lixin, vice president of PetroChina, as saying during a Friday briefing.

Shanghai is still on lockdown, but COVID case numbers are trending downward, and city officials have indicated that restrictions could be lifted soon but that a ‘zero-COVID’ strategy would remain in force.

While the news has been more optimistic for Shanghai, Beijing is seeing a rising number of cases, though full-on lockdowns have not been implemented so far.

China manufacturing PMI, a barometer for Chinese oil demand, has come in at 47.4 in April’s official data, lower than the previous month’s PMI and lower than analyst estimates, according to CN Wire tweet, but markets may view a more bullish scenario with some districts in Shanghai reportedly achieving “zero-COVID” status.

CN Wire also said on Twitter that six districts in Shanghai had reached zero-COVID standards.

China’s non-manufacturing PMI for April was 41.9, some four points shy of estimates and over six points lower than the previous month’s PMI of 48.4. Composite PMI was 42,7, compared with 48.8 for March.

The Caixin Manufacturing PMI is a key indicator of Chinese economic strength, with April data reaching a two-year low and the sharpest decline since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

Oil prices, which hit $113 early on Friday, backtracking to $111.6 for Brent at 10:21 a.m. EST, and $108.9 for WTI, have been volatile over the market’s inability to determine whether Chinese demand will decline to the point that it would offset fears of shortage due to Russia’s war on Ukraine and the Western sanctions response. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russia Boosts Crude Sales To India’s Top Refiner

Next Post

U.S. Rig Count Ticks Higher As Oil Prices Head For Another Weekly Gain
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets

The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets
Russia's Oil Output Is Plummeting, And It May Never Recover

Russia's Oil Output Is Plummeting, And It May Never Recover
China Calls Out U.S. Dollar Dominance As It Buys Russian Coal With Yuan

China Calls Out U.S. Dollar Dominance As It Buys Russian Coal With Yuan
LNG Terminals In Europe Are Filling Up Fast

LNG Terminals In Europe Are Filling Up Fast
Germany Drops Opposition To Russian Oil Embargo

Germany Drops Opposition To Russian Oil Embargo



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com