Permian Drillers Lead The Charge As Rig Count Climbs

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 3 hours 113.2 +1.02 +0.91%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 112.9 +0.87 +0.78%
Graph down Natural Gas 20 mins 8.083 -0.225 -2.71%
Graph down Heating Oil 22 mins 3.739 -0.053 -1.40%
Graph up Gasoline 20 mins 3.837 +0.005 +0.14%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 113.8 +2.64 +2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 113.8 +2.64 +2.37%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 114.1 +0.52 +0.46%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 112.0 -2.90 -2.52%
Chart Mars US 12 mins 108.0 +0.42 +0.39%
Chart Gasoline 20 mins 3.837 +0.005 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 105.3 -4.13 -3.78%
Graph down Murban 2 days 108.0 -4.12 -3.68%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 106.1 +0.04 +0.04%
Graph down Basra Light 172 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 113.3 +0.15 +0.13%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 114.1 +0.52 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 114.1 +0.52 +0.46%
Chart Girassol 2 days 110.6 +0.20 +0.18%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 112.0 -2.90 -2.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 91.49 +2.18 +2.44%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 95.79 +2.85 +3.07%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 112.0 +2.85 +2.61%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 110.3 +2.85 +2.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 108.2 +2.85 +2.71%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 105.3 +2.85 +2.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 105.3 +2.85 +2.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 107.4 +2.85 +2.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 111.0 +2.85 +2.64%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 105.6 +2.85 +2.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 113.8 +2.64 +2.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 109.8 +1.00 +0.92%
Graph up Giddings 16 hours 103.5 +1.00 +0.98%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 113.7 -4.05 -3.44%
Graph up West Texas Sour 16 hours 107.2 +1.02 +0.96%
Graph up Eagle Ford 16 hours 111.1 +1.02 +0.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 16 hours 111.1 +1.02 +0.93%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 109.8 +1.00 +0.92%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 102.5 +2.75 +2.76%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 112.6 -5.11 -4.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Revisiting: "The U.S. Grid Isn’t Ready For A Major Shift To Renewables" from March 2021 by Irina Slav at OILPRICE
  • 5 days How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 38 mins What China is Learning from Russia's War in Ukraine and its Consequences
  • 16 hours Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65
  • 3 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.

Breaking News:

EU Gives OK To Pay For Russian Gas In Rubles

NOPEC: America's Last Stand Against OPEC’s Drift To The East

NOPEC: America's Last Stand Against OPEC’s Drift To The East

The passing of the NOPEC…

PetroChina Sees Fuel Demand Rising In China Despite COVID

PetroChina Sees Fuel Demand Rising In China Despite COVID

Chinese fuel demand will continue…

OPEC Stays Silent As EU Rushes To Ban Russian Oil

OPEC Stays Silent As EU Rushes To Ban Russian Oil

While the EU is rushing…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Permian Drillers Lead The Charge As Rig Count Climbs

By Julianne Geiger - May 20, 2022, 12:15 PM CDT
Join Our Community

The number of total active drilling rigs in the United States rose by 14 this week, on top of the 9 rig increase in the week prior, according to new data from Baker Hughes published on Friday.

The total rig count increased to 728 this week—273 rigs higher than the rig count this time in 2021 and the highest count since March 2020. Drilling has picked up substantially since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, adding 78 rigs.

Oil rigs in the United States rose this week by 13 rigs to 576, while gas rigs rose by 1 to 150. Miscellaneous rigs stayed the same, at 2.

The rig count in the Permian Basin rose by 8 this week, to 343 while rigs in the Eagle Ford rose by 3. Oil and gas rigs in the Permian are now 112 above where they were this time last year.

Meanwhile, the Frac Spread count provided by Primary Vision, which tracks the number of fracking crews finishing off wells, rose to 284 in the week ending May 13, up from 278 in the previous week.

U.S. crude oil production returned to 11.9 million bpd for the week ending May 13,  according to the latest Energy Information Administration—a 300,000 bpd rise since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

At 12:51 p.m. ET, oil prices were trending up on the day. WTI was trading at $112.50—up just $0.25 per barrel (+0.22%) on the day but up nearly $3 per barrel on the week. The Brent benchmark traded at $111.50 per barrel, down $0.51 (-0.46%) on the day and down $0.40 on the week as WTI overtakes Brent.

At 1:09 pm ET, WTI was trading at $112.50, while Brent was trading at $111.70 per barrel.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Top Producing Oil Play In The Permian Set To Break Records In 2022
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65
IEA: Lower Demand Changes Everything For Oil Markets

IEA: Lower Demand Changes Everything For Oil Markets
Analyst Warns Of A Fuel Shortage Crisis In The U.S.

Analyst Warns Of A Fuel Shortage Crisis In The U.S.
Oil Markets Are Bracing For A Slew Of Bullish News

Oil Markets Are Bracing For A Slew Of Bullish News
The Real Reason Gasoline And Diesel Prices Are So High

The Real Reason Gasoline And Diesel Prices Are So High



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com