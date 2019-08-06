Oil Struggles As Markets Rocked By Trade War

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.80 -0.89 -1.63%
Brent Crude 10 mins 59.18 -0.63 -1.05%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.102 +0.032 +1.55%
Mars US 20 hours 57.69 -1.47 -2.48%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.54 -1.21 -1.96%
Urals 2 days 62.90 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.73 -1.34 -2.23%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.73 -1.34 -2.23%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.45 -1.70 -2.69%
Mexican Basket 2 days 52.32 -2.04 -3.75%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.102 +0.032 +1.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 14 hours 58.77 -1.07 -1.79%
Murban 14 hours 60.31 -0.79 -1.29%
Iran Heavy 2 days 51.47 -1.68 -3.16%
Basra Light 2 days 61.26 -1.87 -2.96%
Saharan Blend 2 days 59.61 -1.68 -2.74%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.45 -1.70 -2.69%
Bonny Light 2 days 61.45 -1.70 -2.69%
Girassol 2 days 62.81 -1.69 -2.62%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.54 -1.21 -1.96%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.95 -2.22 -5.53%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 41.79 -0.97 -2.27%
Canadian Condensate 13 days 52.19 -0.97 -1.82%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 55.09 -0.97 -1.73%
Sweet Crude 1 day 52.84 -0.97 -1.80%
Peace Sour 1 day 51.04 -0.97 -1.87%
Peace Sour 1 day 51.04 -0.97 -1.87%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 52.14 -0.97 -1.83%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 57.09 -0.97 -1.67%
Central Alberta 1 day 51.19 -0.97 -1.86%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 58.73 -1.34 -2.23%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 51.25 -1.00 -1.91%
Giddings 2 days 45.00 -1.00 -2.17%
ANS West Coast 5 days 63.36 +1.55 +2.51%
West Texas Sour 2 days 48.64 -0.97 -1.96%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.59 -0.97 -1.81%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.59 -0.97 -1.81%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 51.25 -1.00 -1.91%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.00 -1.00 -2.17%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.07 -1.47 -2.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China devalues currency to lower prices to address new tariffs. But doesn't help. Here is why. . . .
  • 7 minutes The Further Tariff Increase on Chinese Goods.
  • 11 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 1 min The World’s First Zero-Emission Tanker Is Coming From Japan
  • 2 hours The Axiom, "Free Trade Benefits All" does not hold up in today's world. It has to be "Fair Trade". The case for permanent Import Duties on China
  • 51 mins U.S. vs China: Total Trade War?!
  • 5 hours NATO: Peace Deal In Afghanistan Closer Than Ever Before
  • 5 hours Sweden's Biggest Cities Face Power Shortage Due To Tax Hike on Fossil Fuels
  • 5 hours OPEC responded to Increased US production 5 times since 1970's flooding mkt w/oil. Worked first 4 times. NOT 5th. Can OPEC Compete in a Free Mkt
  • 25 mins Strait Of Hormuz As a Breakpoint: Germany Not Taking Part In U.S. Naval Mission
  • 4 hours Consumers Aren't Crazy About Electric Vehicles
  • 3 hours A Brief History of Fracking
  • 1 hour Edward Snowden Book Coming Out Sept. 17
  • 39 mins The science is settled: Fracking makes America strong and healthy
  • 50 mins The Inconvenient Truth Of Electric Cars
  • 1 hour Saudi Arabia Says To Coordinate With Other Producers To Ensure Adequate Oil Supply
  • 2 hours Afghanistan Gone in a Week- Trump States

Breaking News:

China May Consider Sending Navy To Protect Oil Tankers In Gulf

Alt Text

Long Speculator Exodus Sinks Crude Oil

Money managers are closing long…

Alt Text

Heavy Oil Supply Crunch Cushions Canada From IMO 2020

Tight heavy oil markets will…

Alt Text

OPEC Oil Production Drops To Eight-Year Low

Deeper production cuts at leading…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Struggles As Markets Rocked By Trade War

By Tom Kool - Aug 06, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Chevron drillers

Investor AlertDid you know that it’s going to take over $2 trillion in energy investments…every year….for the next 20 years…Just to stay afloat? That means there are some huge opportunities for the savvy investor…

Get your 30-day risk-free trial to Global Energy Alert now and you can get an inside look at some of the most important stories - before they hit the wires! 

Chart of the Week

  • For five consecutive days in July, U.S. natural gas consumption exceeded the previous record high – 43.1 Bcf last set on July 16, 2018.
  • A heat wave in the U.S. pushed up demand, but the structural backdrop has been climbing for some time – more gas-fired power plants are in operation, having pushed out coal.
  • Nevertheless, natural gas prices continue to plumb new multi-year lows, with Nymex front-month prices down below $2.10/MMBtu on Monday.

Market Movers

  • Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) is initiating a process to sell its exploration and production assets in Espirito Santo state. It hopes to sell four refineries this year.
  • Lonestar Resources (NASDAQ: LONE) saw its share price jump nearly 24 percent after reporting better-than-expected results for the second quarter.
  • Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR) saw its revenues rise by $50 million in the second quarter, and posted earnings of GAAP EPS of $0.63.

Tuesday August 6, 2019

Oil prices fell again on Monday, with Brent down in particular, dipping below $60 per barrel. The catalyst this time was the firm response by China to proposed U.S. tariffs. China let its currency depreciate to 7 yuan to the dollar, which immediately sparked further retaliation from Washington. The Treasury Department labeled China a currency manipulator, taking the standoff to another level. Perhaps the silver-lining is that the pressure is now on the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates again – a long-sought objective by President Trump. But, the markets are not taking any comfort in this dynamic.

On Tuesday, markets started on a positive note after China apparently softened its tone, with the central bank setting a stronger target for the yuan than expected, an indication that China is not yet ready to use its currency as a weapon.

WTI Midland rises on pipeline capacity additions. WTI traded in Midland rose to its strongest level since June after Plains All American Pipeline LP (NYSE: PAA) set rates for its 670,000-bpd Cactus II pipeline on Friday, raising expectations that it would begin service soon. Cactus II is one of three pipelines expected to come online this year connecting the Permian to the Gulf Coast.

U.S. announces embargo on Venezuela. The Trump administration announced a total economic embargo against Venezuela, dramatically escalating the confrontation. The order freezes all government assets and prohibits any transactions with the Venezuelan government. It’s the first embargo of its kind against a government in the Western Hemisphere in three decades.

Trump’s trade war is double-whammy against oil industry. Higher tariffs on China is dragging down oil, raising expectations of a cut in global growth. But the industry is also paying more for steel because of the tariffs. Plains All American (NYSE: PAA) said that it would charge oil producers 5 cents per barrel because of the tariffs.

Iran seizes oil tanker. Iran seized another oil tanker on Sunday, this time an Iraqi ship that Iran says was smuggling fuel to Arab countries. Related: Occidental Sells Up To $13B Bonds To Fund Anadarko Acquisition

1 in 7 new natural gas plants at low capacity. According to S&P Global Platts, 1 in 7 new natural gas combined-cycle power plants are running at shockingly low levels. More than 33,000 MW of capacity had capacity factors below 40 percent in 2018. Some plants are even shutting down in California because of surging solar power and depressed electricity prices.

Millennials shunning work in oil and gas. Young people are increasingly steering clear of the oil and gas industry, owing to a combination of factors, including fears about job insecurity and the climate crisis. As a result, the industry could find itself short on talent as aging workers head into retirement.

Eurozone slows down. More data from the Eurozone points to a slowing economy. IHS Markit’s Euro Zone Composite Final Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), a broad gauge of economic health, dropped to 51.5 in July from June’s 52.2.

BNP Paribas: Oil needs to fall to $9-$10 to compete long-term. A blockbuster new report from BNP Paribas finds that the oil industry faces existential decline from the combination of renewable energy and electric vehicles. The study finds that the energy return on capital invested is 6x-7x times better for solar and wind plus EVs than it is for gasoline. As a result, if gasoline is going to compete with EVs, crude oil would need to fall to $9-$10 in the long run.

China helping Iran move oil. A subsidiary of China’s CNPC has used a fleet of tankers to help Iran move oil to China, according to the FT. Keeping Iranian oil exports alive presents a big downside risk to oil prices. “While we retain our $60 a barrel Brent forecast for next year, we admit that a Chinese decision to reinitiate Iran crude purchases could send oil prices into a tailspin,” Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a note.

Chevron and Exxon scale up in Permian as others cut back. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) both reported large increases in oil production from the Permian in the second quarter, and are among the largest and most active drillers in the basin, despite arriving late. Meanwhile, small and medium-sized E&Ps are facing pressure to cut back.

Williams Cos. considering buying Noble Energy’s midstream unit. Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB) is working with investment firm Global Infrastructure Partners to buy midstream assets from Noble Energy (NYSE: NBL). Related: Oil Industry Faces Imminent Talent Crisis

Battery powered ships in development. Four Japanese companies are working together on the world’s first zero-emissions tanker, set to be rolled out in 2021.

Bipartisan legislation to keep nuclear fleet alive. A bipartisan bill is gaining support in the U.S. Senate that would support existing nuclear reactors.

Climate change becomes issue for credit ratings agencies. Scrutiny on financial exposure and vulnerability to climate change is becoming a critical issue for credit quality. “More and more, issuers and investors want to know how they are exposed to climate events,” Michael Mulvagh, head of communications in the Americas, Europe, Africa and the Middle East for Moody's Corporation, told InsideClimate News.

Petrobras production rises. Petrobras (NYSE: PBR) said its production rose to 2.76 mb/d in July, up from 2.633 mb/d in the second quarter. In late July, production jumped to 3 mb/d.

By Tom Kool of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Trump Freezes All Caracas Assets In Surprise Move
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The No.1 Reason Why Oil Isn’t Trading Over $100

The No.1 Reason Why Oil Isn’t Trading Over $100
Why Oil Prices Plunged Today

Why Oil Prices Plunged Today

 Oil Crashes As Trade War Escalates

Oil Crashes As Trade War Escalates

 Oil Price Correction Triggers Shale Meltdown

Oil Price Correction Triggers Shale Meltdown

 Oil Prices Soar On Huge Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Soar On Huge Inventory Draw

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com