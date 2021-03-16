Oil Rally Stalls As Oversupply Threat Grows

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 64.91 +0.11 +0.17%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 68.50 +0.11 +0.16%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.561 -0.001 -0.04%
Graph down Mars US 57 mins 65.10 -0.74 -1.12%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 68.18 +0.04 +0.06%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.095 -0.006 -0.28%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.66 -0.18 -0.27%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 67.66 -0.18 -0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 66.90 -0.61 -0.90%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 64.02 -0.25 -0.39%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.561 -0.001 -0.04%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 66.38 -1.67 -2.45%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 67.25 -1.61 -2.34%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 63.18 -2.33 -3.56%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 68.23 -0.59 -0.86%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 66.59 -0.65 -0.97%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 66.90 -0.61 -0.90%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 66.90 -0.61 -0.90%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 67.34 -0.59 -0.87%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 68.18 +0.04 +0.06%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 54.20 -0.32 -0.59%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 54.19 -0.22 -0.40%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 64.39 -0.22 -0.34%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 65.79 -0.22 -0.33%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 62.74 -0.22 -0.35%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 61.34 -0.22 -0.36%
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 61.34 -0.22 -0.36%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 62.14 -0.22 -0.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 67.49 -0.22 -0.32%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 61.64 -0.22 -0.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 67.66 -0.18 -0.27%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 61.50 -0.50 -0.81%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 55.25 -0.50 -0.90%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 68.70 -0.27 -0.39%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 58.75 -0.59 -0.99%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 62.70 -0.59 -0.93%
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 62.70 -0.59 -0.93%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 61.50 -0.50 -0.81%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 55.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 71.78 -0.22 -0.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Scientists Warn That Filling The Sahara With Solar Panels Is A Bad Idea
  • 11 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 15 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 9 hours Hilarious: New Mexico seeking exemption from Biden oil and gas leasing pause - governor
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 12 mins Geothermal energy using oil/gas drilling techniques
  • 4 days Wyoming Lawmakers try new ways to block coal plant closures
  • 4 days Tesla Is Plugging a Secret Mega-Battery Into the Texas Grid
  • 4 days Abandoned Wind Farm in the Oklahoma Panhandle: Revisited 2021
  • 2 days IS SAUDI ARABIA SENDING A MESSAGE TO BIDEN
  • 3 days Why is Bitcoin suddenly plunging?
  • 4 days Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 4 days America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 4 days ‘We Have More Leverage in the Free World Than We Think’ Against Chinese Regime
  • 6 days TX Flaring: Texas Oil Regulator Signals Flaring Crackdown After Backlash

Breaking News:

API Surprises Analysts With Unexpected Crude Draw

Will California Greenlight New Oil Production?

Will California Greenlight New Oil Production?

Tens of thousands of oil…

$70 Oil May Cause Slowdown In Demand Recovery

$70 Oil May Cause Slowdown In Demand Recovery

While the unexpected rollover of…

Oil Prices Falter On Colossal Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Falter On Colossal Crude Inventory Build

Oil prices fell on Wednesday…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Yousef Alshammari

Yousef Alshammari

Dr. Yousef Alshammari is the CEO and Head of Oil Research at CMarkits, London, UK. He is a former Research Fellow at the Organisation of…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Rally Stalls As Oversupply Threat Grows

By Yousef Alshammari - Mar 16, 2021, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Following the price rally seen last week, oil prices have retreated to slightly lower levels, below $70 (Brent) and $64 (WTI).

The main drivers of this correction have been the build-up in US oil inventories for a second consecutive week by 13.8 million barrels w/w, which is attributed to the continued closure of many refineries on the Gulf coast.

The outages continue even this week as refineries on the gulf coast continue to operate below their full capacity. Refineries on the gulf coast are currently 2.59 million bpd below their processing levels a year ago, the hardest affected among refineries elsewhere in the US. Furthermore, total crude input to refineries is 3.39 million bpd below its levels a year ago which was attributed not only to the COVID-19 pandemic but also to the oil freeze seen in Texas last month. For instance, we can see that gasoline and diesel inventories declined by 11.9 million barrels w/w and 5.5 million barrels w/w, respectively. Currently, US commercial oil inventories are 46.6 million above their levels before the pandemic. Furthermore, US production rose by 900,000 bpd w/w to stand at 10.90 million bpd.

Prices were also affected by the concerns of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Europe where lockdown measures are extended in key economies such as Germany, Italy, France and the UK. The suspension of vaccinations with the Astra-Zeneca jab in many European countries is also raising concerns about the safety and availability of COVID-19 vaccines. The World Health Organisation just announced that there could be a possibility of a third vaccine dose to counteract new variants of the virus. 

Related Video: Why The Oil & Gas Rig Count Matters

Furthermore, there has recently been a rebound in the US dollar index which trades above 91 ahead of the Fed meeting this week which will be revising the interest rates. Further delays in hiking interest rates may lead to stimulating economic growth in the US which will consequently support oil prices further in 2021.  

High prices are hurting demand in India

The current rise in oil prices has triggered concerns among Indian refiners, which are considered to be the world’s second largest oil importers right after China. Oil demand is said to have declined by around 5% last February and Indian refiners were instructed to diversify sources of their crude intake. India is one country which has been particularly unhappy with the last OPEC+ decision not to increase production, which sent crude oil prices rising during a period of economic recovery and relatively low oil demand. India is expected to post the largest energy demand growth in the next 20 years with an expected rise in oil demand from 4 million bpd to 8.7 million bpd in 2040. India has conventionally relied on the Middle East for more than 60% of its crude imports. Yet, it is currently trying to curb it purchases, importing crude from the US and Latin America. This strategy, however, may prove to be risky given the shipping distance, ease of production, and the quality of crude.

A longer term bearish risk for crude is that US shale oil production is expected to return if we continue to see higher crude prices for an extended period of time. So far, shale oil producers have remained disciplined focusing on maintaining production flat while generating decent returns for their shareholders while reducing debt levels. This perhaps has been a key consideration for the OPEC+ decision made beginning of this month.  Related: Are Analysts Underestimating Chinese Oil Demand?

OPEC continues to be cautious in its demand outlook 

Given the bullish price outlook for 2021, OPEC expects non-OPEC supplies to increase by 1 million bpd y/y to average 63.9 million bpd with the largest rise expected to come from Brazil, Norway, Canada, and Russia. 

Due to the economic uncertainty surrounding new variants of COVID-19, efficiency of the vaccines, OPEC has revised down its demand forecast for H1-2021 to be 96.3 million bpd up by 5.9 million bpd y/y. Furthermore, the OECD crude oil stocks currently stands at 46.3 million barrels above the latest five-year average, and 61.3 million barrels above the latest five year average before the pandemic 2015-2019. Most of the excessive levels continue to be in US crude oil inventories. 

Compliance levels with the OPEC+ output cuts have also been very bullish for the month of February. According to Platts, compliance stands at 113.54% which is largely due to the voluntary cuts made by Saudi Arabia whose compliance stands at 152.58%. Furthermore, Russia achieved a compliance of 100.22% with a production standing at 9.18 million bpd. Iraq and Nigeria continue to be falling behind their compliance targets, exceeding their quota by 40,000 bpd and 30,000 bpd, respectively, in the month of February. Furthermore, production from the countries exempted from the OPEC+ agreement, Iran, Libya, and Venezuela remains almost unchanged at 2.14, 1.13, and 0.55 million bpd, respectively. 

By Yousef Alshammari for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Permian Production Set To Rise Despite Shale Decline
Yousef Alshammari

Yousef Alshammari

Dr. Yousef Alshammari is the CEO and Head of Oil Research at CMarkits, London, UK. He is a former Research Fellow at the Organisation of…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Mexico’s Pemex Boasts Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery

Mexico’s Pemex Boasts Billion-Barrel Oil Discovery
Why Gasoline Prices Will Continue To Rise

Why Gasoline Prices Will Continue To Rise
China Ramps Up Oil Imports From Iran

China Ramps Up Oil Imports From Iran
Nigeria’s Lawsuits Against Shell Could Cause Oil Major Exodus

Nigeria’s Lawsuits Against Shell Could Cause Oil Major Exodus
Oil Prices Slip As U.S. Rig Count Falls

Oil Prices Slip As U.S. Rig Count Falls



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com