Oil Prices Jumps On Large Crude Draw As Markets Ignore Gasoline Build

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 30 mins 72.76 +1.64 +2.31%
Graph up Brent Crude 29 mins 75.64 +1.66 +2.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 30 mins 3.976 +0.107 +2.77%
Graph up Heating Oil 31 mins 2.308 +0.050 +2.21%
Graph up Gasoline 30 mins 2.168 +0.016 +0.73%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.85 +2.41 +3.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.85 +2.41 +3.37%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.13 +3.59 +5.16%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 11 mins 73.46 +1.64 +2.28%
Chart Gasoline 30 mins 2.168 +0.016 +0.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 70.39 +0.58 +0.83%
Graph up Murban 2 days 72.45 +0.36 +0.50%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 68.99 +3.60 +5.51%
Graph down Basra Light 23 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 74.20 +3.61 +5.11%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 73.13 +3.59 +5.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.13 +3.59 +5.16%
Chart Girassol 2 days 73.92 +3.67 +5.22%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 74.23 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 9 days 55.65 -0.40 -0.71%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 55.12 +2.51 +4.77%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 70.12 +2.51 +3.71%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 71.52 +2.51 +3.64%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 66.52 +2.51 +3.92%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 60.87 +2.51 +4.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 60.87 +2.51 +4.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 66.32 +2.51 +3.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 66.97 +2.51 +3.89%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 61.62 +2.51 +4.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 73.85 +2.41 +3.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 67.75 +0.50 +0.74%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 61.50 +0.50 +0.82%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 73.42 -1.41 -1.88%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 65.07 +0.26 +0.40%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.02 +0.26 +0.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.02 +0.26 +0.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 67.75 +0.50 +0.74%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 61.25 +2.75 +4.70%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 74.85 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 12 minutes NordStream2
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 1 day Monday Dec 13 - Natural Gas Prices in Europe Climb
  • 22 hours Zero Hedge has a message for you...
  • 21 hours Pipeline vs Train vs Ship to Transport Crude Oil.
  • 2 days Following the Big Money
  • 3 days Oil Decline Theory and Peak Oil
  • 4 days Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 2 days Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 2 days Сryptocurrency predictions

Breaking News:

India To Consider Stopping New Coal Plants Construction

U.S. Gasoline And Crude Oil Prices Slide Before The Holidays

U.S. Gasoline And Crude Oil Prices Slide Before The Holidays

U.S. gasoline prices have fallen…

Asia Is Not Rushing To Buy Extra Crude Oil From Saudi Arabia

Asia Is Not Rushing To Buy Extra Crude Oil From Saudi Arabia

Asian refiners aren't keen to…

World Leaders Have To Face The Truth About Oil Demand

World Leaders Have To Face The Truth About Oil Demand

The premature shift to relying…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Jumps On Large Crude Draw As Markets Ignore Gasoline Build

By Julianne Geiger - Dec 22, 2021, 9:42 AM CST
Join Our Community

Crude oil prices recovered on Wednesday morning despite word from the Energy Information Administration of an inventory draw of 4.7 million barrels for the week to December 17.

At 423.6 million barrels, crude oil inventories remain 8% below the five-year average—compared to 7% below the five-year average last week.

Last week’s draw adds to last week’s huge draw of 4.6 million barrels from crude oil inventories.

On Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute estimated a crude oil inventory draw of 3.670 million barrels for the week to December 17.

In gasoline, the API reported a build of 3.7 million barrels, with a decline of 849,000 in distillates.

Gasoline inventories increased by 5.5 million barrels in the reporting period according to the EIA, which compared with a draw of 700,000 barrels for the previous week.

Gasoline production decreased last week, averaging 9.9 million bpd, compared with 10.0 million bpd in the previous week.

In middle distillates, the EIA estimated an inventory build of 400,000 barrels for the week to December 17, which compared with a decrease of 2.9 million barrels for the previous week.

Middle distillate production increased last week, averaging 4.9 million barrels per day, which compared with 4.8 million bpd in the prior week.

Oil prices have been pressured by pandemic concerns courtesy of the Omicron variant that has triggered another round of restrictions in certain countries.

At 10:12 a.m. EDT, crude oil prices were trading up on the day, with WTI crude trading at $71.35, up $0.23 (.32%), and Brent crude trading at $74.20, up $0.22 per barrel (0.30%).

Post data release, Brent crude was trading at $74.37 per barrel, with West Texas Intermediate at $71.64 per barrel, both up from the opening.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Colombia May Lose Energy Independence As Crude Production Falls
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Crash On Renewed Omicron Panic

Oil Prices Crash On Renewed Omicron Panic
Europe Faces Full Blown Energy Crisis As Gas Prices Smash All Records

Europe Faces Full Blown Energy Crisis As Gas Prices Smash All Records
Half Of U.S. Oil Pipelines Sit Empty

Half Of U.S. Oil Pipelines Sit Empty
Europe’s Gas Prices Jump To Record As Key Pipeline From Russia Halts Flows

Europe’s Gas Prices Jump To Record As Key Pipeline From Russia Halts Flows
Was OPEC Right About Oil Markets?

Was OPEC Right About Oil Markets?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com