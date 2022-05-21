Oil Market Fears Recession More Than Tight Fuel Inventories

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 110.3 +0.39 +0.35%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 day 112.6 +0.51 +0.46%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day 8.083 -0.225 -2.71%
Graph down Heating Oil 1 day 3.739 -0.053 -1.40%
Graph up Gasoline 1 day 3.837 +0.005 +0.14%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 113.8 +2.64 +2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 113.8 +2.64 +2.37%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 116.7 +2.62 +2.30%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 112.0 -2.90 -2.52%
Chart Mars US 1 day 107.3 -0.61 -0.57%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 3.837 +0.005 +0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 107.7 +2.47 +2.35%
Graph up Murban 2 days 110.5 +2.50 +2.32%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 108.0 +1.87 +1.76%
Graph down Basra Light 173 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 116.0 +2.66 +2.35%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 116.7 +2.62 +2.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 116.7 +2.62 +2.30%
Chart Girassol 2 days 112.7 +2.15 +1.94%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 112.0 -2.90 -2.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 91.13 -0.36 -0.39%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 95.79 +2.85 +3.07%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 112.0 +2.85 +2.61%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 110.3 +2.85 +2.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 108.2 +2.85 +2.71%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 105.3 +2.85 +2.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 105.3 +2.85 +2.78%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 107.4 +2.85 +2.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 111.0 +2.85 +2.64%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 105.6 +2.85 +2.77%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 113.8 +2.64 +2.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 109.8 +1.00 +0.92%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 103.5 +1.00 +0.98%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 113.7 -4.05 -3.44%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 107.2 +1.02 +0.96%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 111.1 +1.02 +0.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 111.1 +1.02 +0.93%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 109.8 +1.00 +0.92%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 102.5 +2.75 +2.76%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 112.6 -5.11 -4.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours What China is Learning from Russia's War in Ukraine and its Consequences
  • 4 days Revisiting: "The U.S. Grid Isn’t Ready For A Major Shift To Renewables" from March 2021 by Irina Slav at OILPRICE
  • 6 days How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 2 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 2 days Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65

Breaking News:

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Fall As Colder Weather Approaches

Guyana Is On Track To Become A Leading Global Oil Producer

Guyana Is On Track To Become A Leading Global Oil Producer

Guyana has been transformed by…

Germany to End Russian Oil Imports Whatever EU Decides

Germany to End Russian Oil Imports Whatever EU Decides

Germany is upping the ante…

OPEC+ Misses Production Target By Whopping 2.7 Million Bpd

OPEC+ Misses Production Target By Whopping 2.7 Million Bpd

OPEC continues to undershoot its…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Market Fears Recession More Than Tight Fuel Inventories

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 21, 2022, 6:00 PM CDT
  • The oil market saw another volatile week as bullish and bearish catalysts collided. 
  • There is a growing fear that a potential recession could weigh heavily on oil demand.
  • Overall, the market appeared more concerned about the rising odds of a recession rather than falling U.S. fuel inventories to multi-year lows.
Join Our Community

The oil market wrapped up another volatile week of hectic trading, swinging up and down in a $5 a barrel range as it was pulled between bullish and bearish catalysts in both directions every day.   Both benchmarks hit an eight-week high early on Tuesday, only to pull back later in the day and join on Wednesday the sell-off on Wall Street triggered by renewed investor concerns about a possible recession as top retailers flagged soaring costs and supply chain bottlenecks in their quarterly earnings reports.

In the week to May 20, oil market participants paid more attention to “recession fear” headlines than to the weekly U.S. petroleum status report, which showed another draw in gasoline inventories and higher implied domestic demand, which—despite record-high gasoline prices in America—is only set to rise further as we enter the summer driving season.  

“The market is reacting to all sorts of different headlines hour to hour, and the movement in oil markets on a day-by-day basis getting even more exaggerated,” Andrew Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates in Houston, told Reuters on Thursday, when oil settled higher after the U.S. dollar weakened, following a plunge in crude prices in earlier trading on the same day. 

Overall, the market appeared more concerned about the rising odds of a recession rather than falling U.S. fuel inventories to multi-year low levels for this time of the year. Investors and speculators pulled back from oil, with crude being a riskier asset, as concerns about a more pronounced global economic slowdown—and even a recession—intensified and dampened risk appetite.

“The possible easing of U.S. sanctions against Venezuela could be considered another bearish factor, coming in addition to the Hungarian veto on the EU’s plan to ban Russian oil,” Sebastien Bischeri, Oil & Gas Trading Strategist at Sunshine Profits, wrote in Investing.com.

The EU is still struggling to persuade Hungary to accept an EU embargo on Russian oil imports. Adding to bearish factors were fresh COVID outbreaks in China, where Shanghai is tentatively reopening, but infections are rising in the Beijing area. 

However, while the market is focused on gloomier economic outlooks, it has ignored—at least this past week—the critically low U.S. fuel inventories.

Not that oil demand has soared so much. It’s the capacity for supply, globally and in the U.S, that is now a few million barrels per day lower than it was before the pandemic. Rising demand since economies reopened and people returned to travel, combined with lower refining capacity and very tight distillate markets have drawn down U.S. product inventories to below seasonal averages and at multi-year lows, with record-low inventories reported on the East Coast. 

Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 4.8 million barrels in the week ending May 13, and are about 8% below the five-year average for this time of year, the EIA said in its latest weekly inventory report on May 18. Implied gasoline demand, measured as products supplied, rose, despite record-high prices across the United States. 

Gasoline inventories in the U.S. are at their lowest levels for this time of the year since 2014, with stocks on the East Coast even tighter, at their lowest since 2011 for this time of the year. 

Related: EU Faces Same Hurdles Over Tariff On Russian Oil As With Embargo

“While refiners have some room to increase runs (utilization rates increased by 1.8 percentage points to 91.8% over the week), gasoline demand should increase as we move into driving season, which suggests that we will see further tightness in the US gasoline market. In this case, we are likely to see further pressure on the US administration to try rein in gasoline prices,” ING strategists Warren Patterson and Wenyu Yao wrote on Thursday.

According to Bjarne Schieldrop, Chief analyst, Commodities, at SEB

 “The global refining system is severely stretched following reductions in capacities in 2020/21, reviving oil product demand along with re-openings with Russia/Ukraine issues on top. We are now heading into summer driving season with much higher gasoline demand with a start-out of very low inventories.” 

Concerns about economic growth, and consequently, demand for fuels, are yet to be reflected in actual data, Saxo Bank said on Thursday. 

“On the ground, however, this worry has yet to be reflected with inventories of crude oil and gasoline still falling while US implied gasoline demand, despite record prices, remains robust.” 

“Meanwhile, in China the easing of lockdowns is not going well with fresh outbreaks slowing the pace towards normalisation. Until then, the market is likely to focus on the general level of risk appetite, which is currently challenged,” Saxo Bank’s strategy team noted.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Slew Of New Discoveries Brings UAE Closer To Production Goals
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65
Analyst Warns Of A Fuel Shortage Crisis In The U.S.

Analyst Warns Of A Fuel Shortage Crisis In The U.S.
Oil Markets Are Bracing For A Slew Of Bullish News

Oil Markets Are Bracing For A Slew Of Bullish News
The Real Reason Gasoline And Diesel Prices Are So High

The Real Reason Gasoline And Diesel Prices Are So High
Why Investors Should Pay Close Attention To The Disappearing WTI-Brent Spread

Why Investors Should Pay Close Attention To The Disappearing WTI-Brent Spread



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com