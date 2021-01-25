Oil Major BP Significantly Downsizes Oil Exploration Division

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 52.53 +0.26 +0.50%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 55.65 +0.24 +0.43%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.550 +0.104 +4.25%
Graph down Mars US 20 hours 53.02 -0.86 -1.60%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 54.69 -0.45 -0.82%
Graph up Urals 34 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 54.28 -0.62 -1.13%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 54.28 -0.62 -1.13%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 54.72 -0.55 -1.00%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 51.11 -0.62 -1.20%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.550 +0.104 +4.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 55.13 -0.44 -0.79%
Graph down Murban 4 days 55.57 -0.19 -0.34%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 51.58 -0.58 -1.11%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 57.04 -0.62 -1.08%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 54.87 -0.57 -1.03%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 54.72 -0.55 -1.00%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 54.72 -0.55 -1.00%
Chart Girassol 4 days 55.83 -0.46 -0.82%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 54.69 -0.45 -0.82%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 40.08 +0.03 +0.07%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 38.52 -0.71 -1.81%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 51.27 -0.86 -1.65%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 52.67 -0.86 -1.61%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 47.27 -0.86 -1.79%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 46.02 -0.86 -1.83%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 46.02 -0.86 -1.83%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 47.77 -0.86 -1.77%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 49.37 -0.86 -1.71%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 46.02 -0.86 -1.83%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 54.28 -0.62 -1.13%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 48.75 -1.00 -2.01%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 42.50 -1.00 -2.30%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 56.04 -0.28 -0.50%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 46.22 -0.86 -1.83%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 50.17 -0.86 -1.69%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 50.17 -0.86 -1.69%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 48.75 +0.50 +1.04%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 43.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 58.36 -0.86 -1.45%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 5 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 16 mins China sends warplanes thru Taiwan airspace. Joe's reponse . . . .
  • 2 hours Biden suspends oil and gas drilling on Federal Lands for 60 days for review.
  • 14 hours Navalny Poisoning Weakens Russo German Relations
  • 9 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 14 hours So Is COVID a Media Hoax or Not?
  • 5 hours Will Empire be brazen about stealing OIL from Venezuela?
  • 1 hour Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 22 hours JACK MA versus Xi Jinping
  • 1 day GENERAL NORMAN SCHWARZKOPF: The Third Tour
  • 1 day Thanks to food countersanctiona after 2014 Russia become net exporter of food
  • 21 hours a In 2020, we produced and delivered half a million cars.
  • 1 day Parler’s New Partner Has Ties to the Russian Government

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia Looks To Stop Using Crude For Domestic Power Generation

Iraq Slashes Oil Output To Compensate For Overproduction

Iraq Slashes Oil Output To Compensate For Overproduction

Iraq will pump less oil…

The Pandemic Could Lead To A Major Oil Supply Crunch

The Pandemic Could Lead To A Major Oil Supply Crunch

A growing number of experts…

UAE’s Oil Giant Looks To Partner With U.S. Shale Companies

UAE’s Oil Giant Looks To Partner With U.S. Shale Companies

The Abu Dhabi National Oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Major BP Significantly Downsizes Oil Exploration Division

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 25, 2021, 10:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

As part of its ambition to reduce oil and gas production and raise investments in clean energy, BP has been cutting staffing levels at its oil and gas exploration division since Bernard Looney became chief executive at the UK-based supermajor a year ago.   

The upstream division has seen the number of scientists, geologists, and engineers drop to fewer than 100 from 700 just a few years ago, after Looney—who was chief executive of BP’s Upstream before taking over as group CEO in February 2020—announced a new direction for the company, Reuters reported on Monday, quoting former and current employees at BP.  

According to those sources, hundreds of people from the oil and gas exploration teams from Houston to London have left the division in recent months. Some of them have been transferred to other divisions focused on clean energy, but others have been laid off.  

Looney announced a major restructuring drive at BP after taking over as CEO, becoming one of the first executives to say that the oil corporation he leads plans to become a net-zero company by 2050 and sooner.

In support of that plan, and in the wake of the oil demand and oil price collapse in the pandemic, BP said last June that it would cut 10,000 jobs, or around 15 percent of its workforce, as it looks to cut costs and reinvent itself as an integrated energy company from an international oil company. 

A few months later, BP said it would boost its investment in low-carbon energy ten times to US$5 billion a year and reduce oil and gas production by 40 percent by 2030.  

Around three-quarters of the 10,000 job cuts BP announced will be layoffs, Reuters reported in October 2020, citing an internal memo and sources in the supermajor.

Some 2,500 employees at BP have applied for voluntary redundancies, including 500 staff in senior roles, the memo seen by Reuters showed.

The other three-quarters will be layoffs, many from office-based positions and from the oil and gas division, according to Reuters’ sources

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Iraq Slashes Oil Output To Compensate For Overproduction
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Biden's Boom: The $30 Trillion ESG Sector Is Set To Explode In 2021

Biden's Boom: The $30 Trillion ESG Sector Is Set To Explode In 2021
Goldman Sachs: Biden’s Federal Land Drilling Ban Is Bullish For Oil

Goldman Sachs: Biden’s Federal Land Drilling Ban Is Bullish For Oil
Will Venezuela Go To War Over Oil?

Will Venezuela Go To War Over Oil?
Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Go Higher

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Set To Go Higher
Israeli Firm Releases EV Battery That Can Charge In 5 Minutes

Israeli Firm Releases EV Battery That Can Charge In 5 Minutes



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com