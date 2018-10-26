Oil Holds Steady As Rig Count Stagnates

Baker Hughes reported a 1-rig increase for oil and gas in the United States this week, bringing the total number of active oil and gas drilling rigs to 1,068 according to the report, with the number of active oil rigs increasing by 2 to reach 875 and the number of gas rigs decreasing by 1 to reach 193.

The oil and gas rig count is now 159 up from this time last year.

Crude oil rallied somewhat on Friday, but not enough to erase three weeks of bearish activity in the industry that stripped roughly $10 off barrel prices. The slight uptick on Friday came as confused markets wrestle with two opposing ideas: the narrative that paints the oil market as having oil supply troubles as the Iranian sanctions loom, and poor equities performance yesterday combined with the narrative that future oil demand may not be as robust as previously thought.

At 12:18pm. EDT on Friday, volatile WTI crude prices were up 0.39% (+$0.26) at $67.59. Brent crude was up 0.64% (+$0.49) at $77.37 per barrel. While up on the day, WTI is still down almost $10 per barrel from early October.

Canada’s oil and gas rigs for the week increased by 9 rigs this week after losing 4 rigs last week, bringing its total oil and gas rig count to 200, which is 9 rigs more than this time last year, with a 1-rig increase for oil rigs, and an 8-rig increase for gas rigs.

EIA’s estimates for US production for the week ending October 19 were for an average of 10.9 million bpd for the second week in a row, off the forever high of 11.2 million bpd for the week of October 5.

By 1:09pm EDT, WTI was trading up 0.40% (+$0.27) at $67.60. Brent crude was trading up 0.70% (+$0.54) at $77.42 per barrel.

