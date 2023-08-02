Oil Falls Despite Massive Crude Inventory Draw

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.58 -1.79 -2.20%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.27 -1.64 -1.93%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.80 -0.68 -0.79%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.473 -0.087 -3.40%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.793 -0.080 -2.77%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 83.47 -0.43 -0.51%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 83.47 -0.43 -0.51%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.73 -0.36 -0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 86.60 +0.15 +0.17%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 82.07 -0.18 -0.22%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.793 -0.080 -2.77%

Graph up Marine 1 day 85.07 +0.39 +0.46%
Graph up Murban 1 day 86.69 +0.34 +0.39%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 84.68 -0.53 -0.62%
Graph down Basra Light 610 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 85.16 -0.46 -0.54%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 86.73 -0.36 -0.41%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 86.73 -0.36 -0.41%
Chart Girassol 1 day 88.12 -0.54 -0.61%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 86.60 +0.15 +0.17%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 63 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 60.12 -0.43 -0.71%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 83.52 -0.43 -0.51%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 81.77 -0.43 -0.52%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 78.92 -0.43 -0.54%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 75.62 -0.43 -0.57%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 75.62 -0.43 -0.57%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 76.92 -0.43 -0.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 85.87 -0.43 -0.50%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 75.22 -0.43 -0.57%

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 83.47 -0.43 -0.51%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 77.85 -0.43 -0.55%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 71.60 -0.43 -0.60%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 88.12 +1.12 +1.29%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 76.65 +0.17 +0.22%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 77.85 -0.43 -0.55%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 77.85 -0.43 -0.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 77.75 -0.50 -0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.00 +1.25 +1.77%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 85.28 +1.00 +1.19%

Germany’s Ruling Coalition Is Divided Over A Carbon Price Hike

Demand Surge Set To Push Oil Prices Higher This Year

Tightening Fundamentals Have Given Oil Prices Significant Upside

Oil Exploration Grows But Discovered Volumes Fall To New Lows

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Oil Falls Despite Massive Crude Inventory Draw

By Irina Slav - Aug 02, 2023, 9:43 AM CDT
Oil tanks

WTI crude futures didn't move higher today after the Energy Information Administration confirmed the substantial inventory draw estimated by the American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday.

After the startling revision in U.S. oil demand in May, the EIA estimated an inventory draw of 17 million barrels for the final week of July, which compared with a modest decline of 700,000 barrels for the previous week.

The API on Tuesday reported that oil inventories in the U.S. had declined by 15.4 million barrels, which was the largest draw in years and immediately pushed oil prices even higher.

According to the EIA, on the other hand, at 439.8 million barrels crude oil inventories are 1% below the five-year average for this time of the year.

In gasoline, the authority estimated an inventory build of 1.5 million barrels for the last week of July, with production averaging 9.8 million barrels daily.

These figures compared with a stock decline of 800,000 barrels for the previous week and a production rate of 9.5 million barrels daily.

In middle distillates, the EIA reported an inventory decline of 800,000 barrels for the week to July 28, with production averaging 4.9 million bpd.

This compared with an inventory draw of 200,000 barrels for the previous week and a production rate of 4.8 million barrels daily.

Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate topped $82 per barrel earlier this week and Brent crude jumped above $85 per barrel as demand forecasts suggested a sizeable supply deficit for the second half of the year. Production remains constrained by OPEC+ cuts and outages.

As a result, the U.S. Department of Energy just pulled back an offer to buy 6 million barrels of crude for the strategic petroleum reserve. The offer was made in early July, when WTI was trading below $72.

At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at $84.12 per barrel with WTI changing hands at $80.65 per barrel, both down from opening.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

