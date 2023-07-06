Oil Bulls Predict Surge In Prices As Interest Rates Inch Higher

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 11 mins 71.87 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 76.52 -0.13 -0.17%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.66 +0.34 +0.44%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.632 +0.023 +0.88%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.549 +0.006 +0.22%
Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Chart Bonny Light 7 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 76.18 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 73.90 +0.91 +1.25%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.549 +0.006 +0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 7 days 75.66 +2.41 +3.29%
Graph up Murban 7 days 77.26 +2.33 +3.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 7 days 74.80 +1.99 +2.73%
Graph down Basra Light 584 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 7 days 76.08 +1.85 +2.49%
Graph up Bonny Light 7 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 7 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Girassol 7 days 77.74 +1.63 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 76.18 +0.04 +0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 37 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 50.54 +2.00 +4.12%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 73.94 +2.00 +2.78%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 72.19 +2.00 +2.85%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 69.34 +2.00 +2.97%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 66.04 +2.00 +3.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 66.04 +2.00 +3.12%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 67.34 +2.00 +3.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 76.29 +2.00 +2.69%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 65.64 +2.00 +3.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 7 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 7 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Graph up Giddings 7 days 60.75 +3.00 +5.19%
Graph down ANS West Coast 15 days 75.57 -2.85 -3.63%
Graph up West Texas Sour 7 days 64.87 +2.94 +4.75%
Graph up Eagle Ford 7 days 67.12 +2.94 +4.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 7 days 67.12 +2.94 +4.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 7 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 62.00 +2.00 +3.33%
Chart Buena Vista 10 days 72.15 -3.80 -5.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 22 hours Wind energy costs are rising
  • 6 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 6 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Libya’s Oil Revenues Sink To $6.95 Billion In H1 2023

Iran’s Growing Oil Production: A New Threat To OPEC’s Market Grip

Iran’s Growing Oil Production: A New Threat To OPEC’s Market Grip

Rising Iranian oil production, despite…

U.S. Oil And Gas Rig Counts Decline For Second Consecutive Month

U.S. Oil And Gas Rig Counts Decline For Second Consecutive Month

The number of active drilling…

OPEC’s Future Is Increasingly Uncertain

OPEC’s Future Is Increasingly Uncertain

OPEC's future may be uncertain…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Bulls Predict Surge In Prices As Interest Rates Inch Higher

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 06, 2023, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Rising interest rates are causing oil traders to de-stock and sell off physical barrels, a trend that analysts predict will lead to a significant surge in oil prices later this year.
  • Oil demand has exceeded expectations and is set to rise further, according to forecasts, which could further intensify the predicted oil price spike.
  • Goldman Sachs predicts the fair value of crude oil to reach $97 a barrel by the end of the year.
Join Our Community
Oil Barrels

Fears of recessions and weaker-than-expected oil demand have dominated oil market sentiment for most of the first half of this year.  

Yet, demand has even exceeded expectations in the spring, while the OPEC+ alliance is stepping in again to cut supply to the market. Oil prices have ignored the fundamentals so far as traders and speculators have remained focused on what sharply rising interest rates would do to economies. 

Few have thought, however, what soaring interest rates – and consequently, funding costs – would do to the physical and paper market for oil apart from baking in recession fears.  

Unprecedented Physical Destocking 

The aggressive monetary tightening and the 500 basis points hike in Fed’s key interest rates in just one year – from a near-zero interest rate policy for over a decade since the financial crisis – is changing the structure of the oil market, analysts say.  

The actual influence of soaring funding costs on the oil market is that traders are destocking and selling off physical barrels because the costs to hold crude, and the penalty for keep holding that crude if demand tumbles in a deep recession, have spiked.  

“For oil refineries and trading companies, the cost of holding oil in tanks has become much more expensive,” Amrita Sen, director of research and co-founder at Energy Aspects, wrote in a post in the Financial Times this week.

History has shown that as interest rates rise, inventory drawdowns are accelerating in a backwardated market, where prices are higher for immediate delivery due to strong demand, Sen notes. 

In the past, crude inventories in developed economies would fall by 10 million barrels on average year over year for each 1 percentage point hike in interest rates, the expert added. 

And since March 2022, interest rates have risen by 5 percentage points.  

This has led to what Goldman Sachs analysts dubbed in May “the great de-stocking,” which leaves the market much more vulnerable to shocks and to the OPEC+ moves to prop up oil prices. 

Globally, commercial oil inventories are expected to sink by the end of the year to some of the lowest levels in the past decade, Energy Aspects’ Sen says. 

“All this will leave the market vulnerable to shocks and unexpected Opec+ policy moves by the end of the year. Buckle up!,” she wrote. 

Goldman Sachs, which has been bullish on oil all year despite the market correction that led to a $10 a barrel decline in prices so far in 2023, also sees a large and unprecedented physical and paper de-stocking in crude. 

“Such unprecedented de-stocking should not be surprising. Markets have rarely seen such a sharp rise in funding costs from such a low level,” Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in a note at the end of May.  

“Financially, paper commodities experienced a similar de-stock given the cost of holding positions against higher funding costs and more volatility,” Goldman analysts, including Jeffrey Currie, global head of commodities research, said. 

“Barring a global recession, rock (fundamentals) should beat paper (positioning) during 2H23, creating an unwind of the significant build-up in shorts.” 

The sharp increase in funding costs and the high inflation have accelerated the pace of destocking in oil, Currie told CNBC at the end of May. 

“Destocking just cannot keep on going,” he said, adding that Goldman sees the fair value of crude oil at $97 a barrel at the end of this year. 

Oil is currently a liability, and destocking could tighten the market so much that prices will pop up and make holding oil an asset again, Currie noted. 

Demand Is Not To Blame For Falling Oil Prices 

While many headlines have blamed fears of weak demand and recessions for the decline in oil prices in the first half of this year, evidence and estimates from forecasters suggest that demand has outperformed expectations. 

Energy Aspects, for example, says that “oil demand has been anything but weak.” Data has shown that global oil demand has jumped by 2.5 million barrels per day (bpd) year on year, exceeding Energy Aspects’ forecast by 300,000 bpd.  

According to Goldman Sachs, oil demand has surprised to the upside. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“Despite all the concerns over a recession that many market participants view as almost certain during 2H23, it is important to emphasize that the evidence in commodities supports stronger not weaker demand,” Goldman’s analysts say. 

“Beginning with oil, the IEA and other forecasters, including ourselves, have actually steadily increased oil demand growth forecasts this year.” 

In its Oil Market Report for June, the IEA said that “Global oil demand continues to defy the challenging macroeconomic climate and is set to rise by 2.4 mb/d in 2023, outpacing last year’s 2.3 mb/d increase as well as earlier expectations.” 

“China’s rebound continues unabated,” and its apparent demand in April jumped to an all-time high of 16.3 million bpd. India’s demand is also strong, reaching record consumption of gasoline and diesel in May, the IEA says. 

Goldman Sachs analysts believe “that it is mostly supply, rather than demand, that is to blame for softer-than-expected balances.” 

Once the great de-stocking is over, depleting inventories to multi-year lows, oil prices will be more vulnerable to shocks and volatility and could pop up higher. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Stabilize After Small Crude Draw
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Sees Natural Gas Revenues Collapse

Russia Sees Natural Gas Revenues Collapse
Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World

Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World
Russia Remains On The Brink Of Civil War

Russia Remains On The Brink Of Civil War
Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan Sidestep Russia With New Trade Partnership

Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan Sidestep Russia With New Trade Partnership
Saudi Arabia Sets The Stage For Big OPEC Production Cuts

Saudi Arabia Sets The Stage For Big OPEC Production Cuts

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com