Occidental’s CEO Sees Oil Supply Crunch from 2025

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 72.09 -0.59 -0.81%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 77.95 -0.20 -0.26%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 77.37 -0.59 -0.76%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.932 -0.381 -11.50%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.117 -0.003 -0.15%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 74.90 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 74.90 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.48 -0.60 -0.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.17 -1.01 -1.26%
Chart Mars US 74 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.117 -0.003 -0.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 76.93 -1.19 -1.52%
Graph down Murban 2 days 78.18 -1.15 -1.45%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 75.47 -0.96 -1.26%
Graph down Basra Light 778 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 79.15 -1.17 -1.46%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 78.48 -0.60 -0.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 78.48 -0.60 -0.76%
Chart Girassol 2 days 79.04 -1.00 -1.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.17 -1.01 -1.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 231 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 53.88 +0.66 +1.24%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 74.83 +0.66 +0.89%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 73.08 +0.66 +0.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 63.23 +0.66 +1.05%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 57.78 +0.66 +1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 57.78 +0.66 +1.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 62.18 +0.66 +1.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 63.93 +0.66 +1.04%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 57.68 +0.66 +1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 74.90 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 69.16 +0.66 +0.96%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 62.91 +0.66 +1.06%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 78.38 +1.25 +1.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 67.46 +0.66 +0.99%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 69.16 +0.66 +0.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 69.16 +0.66 +0.96%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 69.25 +0.75 +1.09%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 62.25 +0.75 +1.22%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 77.98 +0.15 +0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 9 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Shell To Sell its Onshore Oil Business in Nigeria

Oil Demand Balance More Bullish Than 2023

Oil Demand Balance More Bullish Than 2023

Standard Chartered predicts a much…

New Study Claims UK North Sea Oil Isn’t Worth the Trouble or Expense

New Study Claims UK North Sea Oil Isn’t Worth the Trouble or Expense

The UK's new North Sea…

Argentina’s New President Plans Controversial Economic Overhaul

Argentina’s New President Plans Controversial Economic Overhaul

Javier Milei's presidential election victory…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Occidental’s CEO Sees Oil Supply Crunch from 2025

By Charles Kennedy - Jan 16, 2024, 11:00 AM CST
  • The ratio of discovered resources versus demand has dropped in recent decades and is now at around 25%.
  • Oxy CEO Hollub: “2025 and beyond is when the world is going to be short of oil.”.
  • Oil industry executives have been warning that new resources, new investments, and new supply will be needed just to maintain the current supply levels as older fields mature.
Join Our Community
Permian

The world would find itself short of oil from 2025 onwards as exploration for longer-producing crude reserves is set to lag demand growth, Vicki Hollub, chief executive of Occidental Petroleum, said at the Davos forum on Tuesday.  

For most of the second half of the 20th century, oil companies were finding more crude than global consumption, around five times the demand volumes, Hollub said, as carried by Reuters.

The ratio of discovered resources versus demand has dropped in recent decades and is now at around 25%.

“In the near term, the markets are not balanced; supply, demand is not balanced,” Oxy’s CEO said.  

“2025 and beyond is when the world is going to be short of oil.”

According to the executive, the oil market will find itself moving from an oversupply in the near term to a long period of supply shortages.

Oil industry executives have been warning that new resources, new investments, and new supply will be needed just to maintain the current supply levels as older fields mature.

One of the most persistent warnings has come for years from Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest crude oil exporter, and its state oil giant Aramco.

The Kingdom and Aramco have repeatedly said that the focus of the energy sector and the debates on the energy transition should be on how to cut emissions, not on reducing oil and gas production. 

Speaking at the Energy Intelligence Forum in October, Aramco’s chief executive Amin Nasser said that the Saudi oil giant is working on renewables, e-fuels, hydrogen, and carbon capture and storage (CCS). But the world will need oil and gas for decades and renewables won't meet this need for decades, he added.

The additional oil and gas demand over the coming decade needs new upstream investments to offset the 5-7% annual decline rates, Nasser noted.  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Norway To Boost Oil and Gas Exploration 
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Largest Lithium Deposit in the World Suspends Output

Largest Lithium Deposit in the World Suspends Output
Traders Speculate on $110 Oil As Middle East Tensions Escalate

Traders Speculate on $110 Oil As Middle East Tensions Escalate
China’s Export Controls Might Trigger a U.S. Graphite Boom

China’s Export Controls Might Trigger a U.S. Graphite Boom
Tensions Rise in the Horn of Africa

Tensions Rise in the Horn of Africa
Oil Slides on Large Builds in Fuel Inventories

Oil Slides on Large Builds in Fuel Inventories

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com