OPEC+’s Complains About Volatility, But Here’s What They Really Want

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 55 mins 93.06 +0.54 +0.58%
Graph up Brent Crude 44 mins 100.8 +1.49 +1.50%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 100.4 +0.26 +0.26%
Graph down Natural Gas 55 mins 9.296 -0.079 -0.84%
Graph up Gasoline 55 mins 2.851 +0.039 +1.39%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 103.2 +1.40 +1.38%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.6 +0.58 +0.56%
Chart Mars US 19 mins 91.66 +1.19 +1.32%
Chart Gasoline 55 mins 2.851 +0.039 +1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 99.65 +0.40 +0.40%
Graph up Murban 4 days 101.9 +0.52 +0.51%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 98.79 +0.68 +0.69%
Graph down Basra Light 270 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 99.46 +1.08 +1.10%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 103.2 +1.40 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 103.2 +1.40 +1.38%
Chart Girassol 4 days 103.2 +1.44 +1.42%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 104.6 +0.58 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 72.35 -2.61 -3.48%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 78.42 -2.37 -2.93%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 94.67 -2.37 -2.44%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 92.92 -2.37 -2.49%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 90.82 -2.37 -2.54%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 87.97 -2.37 -2.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 87.97 -2.37 -2.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 90.07 -2.37 -2.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 93.62 -2.37 -2.47%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 88.27 -2.37 -2.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 89.25 -2.25 -2.46%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 83.00 -2.25 -2.64%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 105.6 +3.05 +2.97%
Graph up West Texas Sour 15 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 89.25 -2.25 -2.46%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 100.1 -1.25 -1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 56 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses?
  • 1 day "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 6 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 4 days What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 52 mins "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 2 days Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 7 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))

Breaking News:

Oil And Gas Producers To Break New Cash Flow Records

Oil Jumps On Massive Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Jumps On Massive Crude Inventory Draw

Crude oil prices moved higher…

Are Iraq’s Ambitious Oil Production Goals Feasible?

Are Iraq’s Ambitious Oil Production Goals Feasible?

Iraq is one of the…

Russia Considers Deeper Oil Discounts To Counter U.S. Price Cap Push

Russia Considers Deeper Oil Discounts To Counter U.S. Price Cap Push

Russia is looking to slash…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC+’s Complains About Volatility, But Here’s What They Really Want

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 26, 2022, 5:00 PM CDT
  • Numerous OPEC+ ministers have bemoaned oil prices volatility in recent weeks.
  • Standard Chartered: when OPEC+ says volatility, what they really mean is ‘falling crude prices’
  • StanChart sees oil’s fundamentals as “far weaker in Q2 and Q3 than they were in Q1, and that, not fake news, has been the key driver of prices.”.
Join Our Community

Numerous OPEC+ ministers have closed ranks over the last week to bemoan oil price volatility. Accusations of misleading weakening demand figures and the disconnect between the physical and paper markets are really code for one thing, according to a Standard Chartered report: they want higher prices.

Libya’s oil minister Mohamed Oun, for example, has blamed what he calls “heightened volatility” on “misleading news and stories about global oil demand and supplies,” all of which “have sent wrong signals to all market participants.”

But as StanChart pointed out, when some OPEC+ ministers say “volatility”, what they really mean is “falling prices.”

The realized volatility for Brent of which Oun speaks is currently 44%--only 4ppt higher year over year, StanChart said.

As for the accusations that the market has been force-fed misleading demand figures, this is a more complex issue, but one that StanChart says still can be debunked, using U.S. gasoline demand as a piece of the puzzle. U.S. gasoline demand—which accounts for 9% of global oil demand—has weakened in Q2 and Q3, with five months in a row of year-over-year declines.

In support of OPEC+’s complaint that demand could be higher than what is being reported, August’s demand figures (-2.6% y/y) are better than July’s (-7% y/y).

Source: EIA, Standard Chartered

The argument could also be made here that the revised monthly demand data—which only runs through May--is significantly more accurate than the weekly figures, which are being used to suggest demand is slackening in June, July, and August.

Still, StanChart sees oil’s fundamentals as “far weaker in Q2 and Q3 than they were in Q1, and that, not fake news, has been the key driver of prices.”

OPEC+ has threatened to cut production to rectify the disconnect they see between the paper and physical markets and curb this “volatility.”

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

UAE Likely To Support OPEC Oil Production Cuts
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Europe’s Gas Price Is Now Equivalent To $410 Per Barrel Of Oil

Europe’s Gas Price Is Now Equivalent To $410 Per Barrel Of Oil
Emerging Markets Rush To Join BRICS Alliance As High Energy Prices Persist

Emerging Markets Rush To Join BRICS Alliance As High Energy Prices Persist
Iran And Russia Move To Create A Global Natural Gas Cartel

Iran And Russia Move To Create A Global Natural Gas Cartel
Bullish OPEC+ Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Bullish OPEC+ Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices Soaring
Oil Rally Halts Despite Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Rally Halts Despite Crude Inventory Draw



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com