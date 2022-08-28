Does China Really Control Kazakhstan’s Oil And Gas Industry?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 92.72 -0.34 -0.37%
Graph down Brent Crude 14 mins 100.4 -0.55 -0.54%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 100.4 +0.26 +0.26%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 9.603 +0.307 +3.30%
Graph down Gasoline 46 mins 2.843 -0.008 -0.28%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 104.6 +0.58 +0.56%
Chart Mars US 2 days 91.66 +1.19 +1.32%
Chart Gasoline 46 mins 2.843 -0.008 -0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 99.46 -0.19 -0.19%
Graph down Murban 3 days 99.80 -2.09 -2.05%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 97.57 -1.22 -1.23%
Graph down Basra Light 272 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 98.79 -0.67 -0.67%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 100.7 -2.45 -2.37%
Chart Girassol 3 days 100.9 -2.22 -2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 104.6 +0.58 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 72.58 +0.23 +0.32%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 78.42 -2.37 -2.93%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 94.67 -2.37 -2.44%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 92.92 -2.37 -2.49%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 90.82 -2.37 -2.54%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 87.97 -2.37 -2.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 87.97 -2.37 -2.62%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 90.07 -2.37 -2.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 93.62 -2.37 -2.47%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 88.27 -2.37 -2.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 96.13 -2.14 -2.18%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 89.25 -2.25 -2.46%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 83.00 -2.25 -2.64%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 105.6 +3.05 +2.97%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 6 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 6 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 89.25 -2.25 -2.46%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 100.1 -1.25 -1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 24 mins Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses?
  • 3 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 6 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 5 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 4 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 4 days Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 6 days What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields

Breaking News:

Oil And Gas Producers To Break New Cash Flow Records

Saudi Arabia Is Determined Not To Waste This Oil Boom

Saudi Arabia Is Determined Not To Waste This Oil Boom

Saudi Arabia appears to have…

Big Oil's $41 Billion Buyback Bonanza

Big Oil's $41 Billion Buyback Bonanza

Oil supermajors are on track…

Iran Starts Drilling At Oil Field Shared With Saudi Arabia

Iran Starts Drilling At Oil Field Shared With Saudi Arabia

Iran will soon begin the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Does China Really Control Kazakhstan’s Oil And Gas Industry?

By Eurasianet - Aug 28, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Next month marks the 25th anniversary of the Sino-Kazakh intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the oil and gas industry, which has seen China invest $45 billion.
  • While the amount invested has been significant, China has not taken over the country’s energy industry as many experts had feared, with the Netherlands and the U.S. being far larger players.
  • Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has increased the importance of Kazakhstan in the global oil and gas market and may help China increase its influence on the country’s oil and gas sector.
Join Our Community

A decade or so ago, it was commonplace in Kazakhstan to talk about the creeping takeover of the energy industry by China. That hasn’t happened. 

Next month marks the 25th anniversary of a Sino-Kazakh intergovernmental agreement on cooperation in the oil and gas industry.

State-owned China National Petroleum Corporation’s maiden acquisition was a 60 percent stake in Aktobemunaigas, an oil and gas company based in the northwestern Aktobe province. CNPC would go on to take over the whole company, now known as CNPC-Aktobemunaigas.

China also pledged at the time to build a 2,200-kilometer pipeline from western Kazakhstan to its own Xinjiang province. Around 150 million tons of oil have been pumped eastward along that route since it was installed.

Since 1997, the CNPC has invested more than $45 billion into Kazakhstan’s oil and gas sector, according to a paper presented at a CNPC-sponsored conference in Almaty in November.

That is a large number, but the trend has generally not pointed toward growth. In proportionate terms, China's presence in Kazakhstan’s oil and gas industry has progressively fallen in recent years.

Since 2010, China's share in national oil production has halved, from 31 percent to 16 percent. Cumulative investment in the oil and gas sector has been slowing too, down from $3.7 billion in 2013 to $1.3 billion in 2021, according to the National Bank.

That latter figure accounts for less than 1 percent of investments in Kazakhstan’s energy sector. Companies based in the Netherlands and the United States are far bigger players, mainly by dint of their involvement in mega-projects like Kashagan and Tengiz. 

Of the 61.2 million tons of oil drilled in 2020, only around 10.5 million tons came from companies controlled by CNPC. And most of that oil, around 85 percent, remained inside Kazakhstan, according to the paper from the Almaty conference.

In fact, most of the oil that is pumped from Kazakhstan to China is provided by partly domestic-owned companies. And China is far from the main buyer of Kazakh oil. Of the 65.7 million tons of oil and oil products exported in 2021, 3.6 million tons went to China. Buyers in Italy, the Netherlands, and France received more.

Some caution at attempting an overly revisionist assessment of Beijing’s role in Kazakh’s energy sector, however. Yerkin Baidarov, a leading researcher at the Ramazan Suleimenov Institute of Oriental Studies, a government-run think tank, argues that the full scale of Chinese investments is not always easy to divine.

“There are invisible investments, such as Chinese capital coming into Kazakhstan through other jurisdictions, mainly through the Netherlands, as well as Kazakh companies with Chinese involvement,” Baidarov told Eurasianet.

The Kazakh government has at times played hardball with Western investors, especially the ones developing the Kashagan field. But its stance toward Chinese energy investors is no less unrelenting.

There are few better confirmations of that than how the authorities have repeatedly probed CNPC-Aktobemunaigas over the kinds of transgressions commonly associated with Chinese investors in Central Asia.

Last October, anti-monopoly officials determined that the company had designed a pipe supply tender in such a way as to exclude all but its own preferred bidder. Later, in May, prosecutors in the Aktobe region found that CNPC-Aktobemunaigas was abusing its monopoly position on the local liquified petroleum gas market to maintain prices artificially high. And in July, environmental protection officials reported that the company had committed numerous waste management and pollution violations at its Kenkiyak field and fined it.

This has led to speculation among industry watchers that the government may seek to renegotiate the term of the concession. 

Related: Canada Set To Miss Out On A Massive LNG Opportunity

Perhaps in a bid to clean up its reputation as a polluter, China is now investing heavily in green energy in Kazakhstan. The focus is on wind and solar. 

There is no firm data on Chinese-linked renewable energy projects, but going by media reports, at least four such undertakings have already been launched in Kazakhstan and another 15, collectively worth around $5.2 billion, are in the works. 

Russia’s mounting pariah status and often seemingly erratic behavior following its invasion of Ukraine has added a new dimension to the Sino-Kazakh energy cooperation dynamic.

In early July, a court in southern Russia ruled to suspend operations on the westward-bound Caspian Pipeline Consortium route that Kazakhstan uses to export the vast bulk of its oil. That suspension was quickly rescinded, but President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev around that time nevertheless appealed for assistance from U.S. companies developing his country’s energy resources to help consolidate oil export routes circumventing Russia. (On August 22, operations at the pipeline were again interrupted.)

That will take time, however. Boosting eastward exports may be a strong short-term fix. 

“It seems likely that with the sanctions on Russian oil and gas, it is going to become increasingly difficult for Kazakhstan to continue exporting hydrocarbons to the West via channels like CPC. This creates an additional opportunity for Kazakhstan to export its oil and gas to China,” Kate Watters, executive director of Crude Accountability, an environmental and human rights watchdog, told Eurasianet.

Energy Minister Bolat Akchulakov earlier this month announced plans to expand the annual capacity of the oil pipeline system to China by 8.5 million tons, around 70 percent, over the coming year. 

Ironically, although this option looks like a means toward minimizing dependence on Russia, the added capacity may be used to serve the interests of accommodating an eastward turn by Russia’s own oil companies.

When Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Beijing in February, just weeks before embarking on the military assault on Ukraine, state-owned Rosneft signed a 10-year agreement to supply 100 million tons of oil to CNPC-controlled refineries in northwest China. All the oil will be pumped through Kazakhstan.

By Eurasianet.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

OPEC+’s Complains About Volatility, But Here’s What They Really Want

Next Post

Big Oil's $41 Billion Buyback Bonanza
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Iran And Russia Move To Create A Global Natural Gas Cartel

Iran And Russia Move To Create A Global Natural Gas Cartel
Bullish OPEC+ Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Bullish OPEC+ Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices Soaring
Oil Rally Halts Despite Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Rally Halts Despite Crude Inventory Draw
Canada Set To Miss Out On A Massive LNG Opportunity

Canada Set To Miss Out On A Massive LNG Opportunity
Oil Has Become Too Volatile For Traders

Oil Has Become Too Volatile For Traders



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com