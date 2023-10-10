OPEC Warns Net Zero Push Endangers Global Energy Security

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 86.22 -0.16 -0.19%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 87.96 -0.19 -0.22%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 89.42 -0.43 -0.48%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.381 +0.005 +0.15%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.258 +0.020 +0.89%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.87 +3.22 +3.67%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.99 +2.69 +3.08%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 84.88 +3.59 +4.42%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.258 +0.020 +0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 86.53 +2.52 +3.00%
Graph up Murban 2 days 88.78 +2.64 +3.06%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 87.09 +3.29 +3.93%
Graph down Basra Light 679 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 91.47 +3.03 +3.43%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 90.87 +3.22 +3.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 90.87 +3.22 +3.67%
Chart Girassol 2 days 91.78 +3.10 +3.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 89.99 +2.69 +3.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 133 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 65.48 +3.59 +5.80%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 88.53 +3.59 +4.23%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 86.78 +3.59 +4.32%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 82.28 +3.59 +4.56%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 78.88 +3.59 +4.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 78.88 +3.59 +4.77%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 81.48 +3.59 +4.61%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 88.13 +3.59 +4.25%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 79.38 +3.59 +4.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 84.25 -2.02 -2.34%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.86 +3.59 +4.53%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 76.61 +3.59 +4.92%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 87.76 +0.33 +0.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 81.96 +3.59 +4.58%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 82.86 +3.59 +4.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 82.86 +3.59 +4.53%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 79.25 +0.50 +0.63%
Chart Kansas Common 7 days 74.50 -5.00 -6.29%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 88.26 -1.41 -1.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 17 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days Kidnapped by an electric car

Breaking News:

Tesla Vehicles Now Priced To Compete With Traditional ICE Vehicles

Crude Oil And Cold Hard Cash Dominate U.S. Markets

Crude Oil And Cold Hard Cash Dominate U.S. Markets

Crude oil and short-term cashlike…

China Prepares For Peak Oil Demand

China Prepares For Peak Oil Demand

International forecasters and China’s state-owned…

OPEC+ Stands Firm As Global Oil Demand Teeters

OPEC+ Stands Firm As Global Oil Demand Teeters

OPEC+ decides to maintain oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC Warns Net Zero Push Endangers Global Energy Security

By City A.M - Oct 10, 2023, 9:00 AM CDT
  • OPEC general secretary Haitham al-Ghais criticizes calls to halt investments in new oil projects, labeling it an "extremely risky narrative."
  • Amid contrasting views with the IEA, OPEC's latest oil outlook expects global oil demand to rise until 2045, reaching 116m barrels per day.
  • With an anticipated decline in global output by the early 2030s, OPEC predicts its oil market share will increase from 34% to 40% by 2045.
Join Our Community
OPEC

Climate action to reach net zero undermines investment in the oil sector and jeopardises global energy security, warned OPEC.

General secretary Haitham al-Ghais took aim at forecasters predicting a drop-off in oil demand this decade, with the cartel engaged in a protracted war of words with the International Energy Agency over investments in oil and gas projects.The climate agency has urged countries to stop new fossil fuel investments to reach net zero emissions by 2050, and to achieve the goals of Paris Agreement of sustaining global temperature rises to well below two degrees.

Al-Ghais considered this to be an “extremely risky narrative,” according to remarks reported by news agency Reuters, with OPEC instead hiking demand expectations in its latest annual oil outlook report.

Speaking yesterday at the publication’s launch in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, he said: “Calls to stop investments in new oil projects are misguided and could lead to energy and economic chaos.” 

This follows moves by OPEC and its allies including Russia (OPEC+) to cut more than five million barrels per day out of global markets to prop up crude prices — with investors now fearing supply shortages, helping to drive rallies across major benchmarks.

Brent Crude and WTI Crude prices climbed more than 25 per cent during the last quarter, with both benchmarks currently priced at $87.18 per barrel and $85.35 per barrel respectively.

OPEC has now raised its predictions for global oil demand over the medium term, estimating a rise from 102m to 110.2m barrels per day over the next five years.

Meanwhile, the expectations outlined in last year’s report, of oil demand reaching a plateau after 2035, have been ditched.

Instead, OPEC anticipates demand to continue rising until 2045 and climb to 116m barrels per day, 6m barrels per day more than it predicted last year.

This demand growth will be led by China, India, other Asian nations, and Africa and the Middle East.

Its forecasts contrast with IEA predictions that coal, oil and natural gas consumption could peak before 2030.

OPEC also expects its total share of the oil market to rise from 34 percent to 40 percent by 2045, with output from the rest of the world declining in the early 2030s.

ADVERTISEMENT

By City AM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Hamas Attack Brings Middle East War Premium Back To Oil Markets
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Tumble As The EIA Reports A Significant Gasoline Build
$100 Oil Is Now Firmly Out Of Reach

$100 Oil Is Now Firmly Out Of Reach
Russia Escalates War With Nuclear Tests And Civilian Killings

Russia Escalates War With Nuclear Tests And Civilian Killings
Oil Prices Set For Their Sharpest Weekly Drop In Six Months

Oil Prices Set For Their Sharpest Weekly Drop In Six Months
Battery Lifespan Could Double With New Breakthrough

Battery Lifespan Could Double With New Breakthrough

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com