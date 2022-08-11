OPEC Sets The Stage For New Output Cuts

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 93.94 +2.01 +2.19%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 99.27 +1.87 +1.92%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 99.10 +1.02 +1.04%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.951 +0.749 +9.13%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.054 -0.016 -0.53%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 97.13 +1.35 +1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 97.13 +1.35 +1.41%
Chart Bonny Light 43 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 101.3 +0.37 +0.37%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 90.38 +1.93 +2.18%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.054 -0.016 -0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 43 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 43 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 43 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 255 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 43 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 43 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 43 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 43 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 101.3 +0.37 +0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 70.54 +1.06 +1.53%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 77.83 +1.43 +1.87%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 94.08 +1.43 +1.54%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 92.33 +1.43 +1.57%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 90.23 +1.43 +1.61%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 87.38 +1.43 +1.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 87.38 +1.43 +1.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 89.48 +1.43 +1.62%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 93.03 +1.43 +1.56%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 87.68 +1.43 +1.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 97.13 +1.35 +1.41%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 88.50 +1.50 +1.72%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 82.25 +1.50 +1.86%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 101.8 -0.17 -0.17%
Graph up West Texas Sour 14 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 14 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 14 days 97.22 +2.20 +2.32%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 88.50 +1.50 +1.72%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 82.25 +1.50 +1.86%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 100.7 +1.18 +1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 55 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 hour Hopes Are Dashed For International Oil Companies In North Iraq
  • 4 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 21 hours 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 2 days Changing Gazprom ADRs to Russian shares
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

China Heralds Another Major Oil Discovery

Russia Displaces Saudi Arabian Oil In India

Russia Displaces Saudi Arabian Oil In India

Russia’s share of the Indian…

How High Can U.S. Shale Production Climb?

How High Can U.S. Shale Production Climb?

While the EIA has forecast…

Demand Destruction Could Help America Refill Its Oil Inventories

Demand Destruction Could Help America Refill Its Oil Inventories

Despite record releases from the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC Sets The Stage For New Output Cuts

By ZeroHedge - Aug 11, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
  • OPEC expects global oil markets to tip into surplus this quarter.
  • The surprising revision, which comes at a time of unprecedented pressure by western nations.
  • Analysts are wondering whether OPEC+ set the stage for production cuts with its tiny 100,000 bpd production target hike.
Join Our Community

Biden's "hard-won", post Saudi fist-bump OPEC output boost of 100K barrels may end up being not only the smallest on record, but also the shortest.

In its latest monthly report, OPEC revealed that it expects global oil markets to tip into surplus this quarter as it downgraded the outlook for demand and bolstered estimates for rival supplies. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries cut forecasts for the amount of crude it will need to pump in the third quarter by 1.24 million barrels a day to 28.27 million  - according to Bloomberg, that’s about 570,000 barrels a day less than OPEC’s 13 members pumped in July.

The surprising revision, which comes at a time of unprecedented pressure by western nations in general and the US in particular on the non-Russian countries in OPEC+, conspicuously diverges from that of the International Energy Agency, which boosted its demand forecasts on Thursday as soaring natural gas prices compel companies and refiners to switch to using oil, in effect confirming what we said two days ago when we noted that Europe's aggressive gas-oil switching amid US oil exports to Europe likely set the lows for US gasoline prices.

Specifically, in its own monthly report, the Paris-based IEA forecast that world oil consumption will increase by 2.1 million barrels a day this year, or about 2%, up 380,000 a day from the previous forecast. The extra demand that prompted the revision is “overwhelmingly concentrated” in the Middle East and Europe.

At the basis of the IEA's upward demand revision is a surge in gas-to-oil switching. Bloomberg explains:

Natural gas prices have surged this year as Russia restricts gas flows to Europe, a move that is widely seen as retaliation for sanctions imposed over its invasion of Ukraine. The increase has prompted many industrial consumers, including refiners and power plants, to switch from gas to oil. Scorching temperatures have also spurred demand for air conditioning, particularly in the Middle East, where a significant amount of oil is burned during summer to generate electricity.

Always a political organization, however, OPEC’s outlook is likely meant to give further "explanation" for the minimal production increase it agreed on with its allies last week, if not set the stage for future production cuts?

OPEC+ "surprised" traders at the Aug. 3 meeting with plans to add just 100,000 barrels a day in September - the smallest increase in history - despite calls from US President Joe Biden to open the taps during a visit to group leader Saudi Arabia last month. The alliance explained the move by saying it had to deploy “severely limited” spare production capacity with “great caution.”

OPEC’s Vienna-based research department reduced forecasts for global oil demand this quarter by 720,000 barrels a day, and boosted projections for non-OPEC supply by 520,000 a day. It expects consumption to average 99.93 million barrels a day in the three-month period.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

OPEC+ Oil Production Could Dip In September
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy

Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy
Kazakhstan’s 300,000-Bpd Kashagan Oilfield Halts Output

Kazakhstan’s 300,000-Bpd Kashagan Oilfield Halts Output
Why Traders Have Started To Dump Crude

Why Traders Have Started To Dump Crude
Russia Displaces Saudi Arabian Oil In India

Russia Displaces Saudi Arabian Oil In India
Offshore Drilling Is Coming Back With A Bang

Offshore Drilling Is Coming Back With A Bang



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com