OPEC+ Sees Smaller Oil Market Surplus In Q1

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 75.98 -0.10 -0.13%
Graph up Brent Crude 20 mins 78.98 +1.20 +1.54%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.825 +0.010 +0.26%
Graph down Heating Oil 11 mins 2.357 -0.001 -0.03%
Graph down Gasoline 16 mins 2.253 -0.004 -0.16%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 78.48 +0.35 +0.45%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 78.48 +0.35 +0.45%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 77.70 -1.42 -1.79%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 77.97 +3.74 +5.04%
Chart Mars US 20 mins 74.58 +0.97 +1.32%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.253 -0.004 -0.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 77.06 -0.13 -0.17%
Graph up Murban 4 days 78.94 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 73.37 -1.43 -1.91%
Graph down Basra Light 35 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 79.11 -1.28 -1.59%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 77.70 -1.42 -1.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 77.70 -1.42 -1.79%
Chart Girassol 4 days 78.63 -1.48 -1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 77.97 +3.74 +5.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 61.58 -1.65 -2.61%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 59.21 -1.78 -2.92%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 74.21 -1.78 -2.34%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 75.61 -1.78 -2.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 70.61 -1.78 -2.46%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 64.96 -1.78 -2.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 64.96 -1.78 -2.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 70.41 -1.78 -2.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 71.06 -1.78 -2.44%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 65.71 -1.78 -2.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 78.48 +0.35 +0.45%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 72.50 -1.00 -1.36%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 66.25 -1.25 -1.85%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 80.82 +0.55 +0.69%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 70.03 +0.87 +1.26%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 73.98 +10.87 +17.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 73.98 +10.87 +17.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 72.50 -1.00 -1.36%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 65.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 79.20 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 9 minutes US oil facts
  • 10 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 mins Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 1 hour Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 2 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones

Breaking News:

Energy Prices Rose 59% In 2021

Global Oil Demand Could Reach New Heights In 2022

Global Oil Demand Could Reach New Heights In 2022

Even with a temporary dip…

Here’s Why OPEC+ Didn’t Respond To U.S. Calls For More Oil

Here’s Why OPEC+ Didn’t Respond To U.S. Calls For More Oil

Russia’s Deputy PM and top…

Cocaine, Guns And Gushers: Colombia’s Oil Industry Struggles To Reactivate

Cocaine, Guns And Gushers: Colombia’s Oil Industry Struggles To Reactivate

Colombia’s growing cocaine crisis is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC+ Sees Smaller Oil Market Surplus In Q1

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 03, 2022, 1:00 PM CST
  • OPEC+ sees smaller oil market surplus at the beginning of 2022
  • Lower expected oil supply from non-OPEC+ producing nations was the key reason for a downgrade in the surplus estimate
Join Our Community

OPEC+ expects the surplus on the oil market in the first quarter of 2022 to be 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd), or some 25 percent lower than it forecast in early December, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing internal OPEC+ research a day before the group is set to announce its production policy for February.

Lower expected oil supply from non-OPEC+ producing nations was the key reason for a downgrade in the surplus estimate, according to Bloomberg.

Expectations of strong demand this year have also resulted in a lower surplus forecast for the full 2022, according to the internal document the Joint Technical Committee (JTC) is reviewing today, ahead of the OPEC+ ministerial meeting on January 4.

OPEC+ now sees overall 2022 oil market surplus at 1.4 million bpd, down from an early December estimate of a 1.7-million-bpd oversupply.

The group continues to see the Omicron impact on demand as “mild and short-lived,” just as OPEC said in its Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) in mid-December.

At the start of December, the OPEC+ alliance expected a larger oil market surplus to the tune of 2 million bpd and more during the first quarter of 2022. Those expectations were part of analyst forecasts that OPEC+ could pause its monthly production additions in view of the Omicron uncertainty and large surpluses expected for 2022.

Yet, OPEC+ decided on December 2 to stick to its initial plans to add 400,000 barrels per day to its collective oil production each month.

Days before this month’s meeting on Tuesday, January 4, the general market sentiment and expectations are that the alliance would likely proceed with its oil production policy of the past few months by deciding to add another 400,000 barrels per day to its collective output quota

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russia May Be Nearing Limit Of Oil Output Capacity
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Perks Up With Another Crude Inventory Draw

Oil Perks Up With Another Crude Inventory Draw
U.S. Oil Industry Warns Of Sharply Higher Costs

U.S. Oil Industry Warns Of Sharply Higher Costs
EU Natural Gas Prices Tumble For Fifth Straight Day

EU Natural Gas Prices Tumble For Fifth Straight Day
Fossil Fuel Financing Under Pressure As Wall Street Caves To ESG Demands

Fossil Fuel Financing Under Pressure As Wall Street Caves To ESG Demands
What’s In Store For Energy Prices In 2022?

What’s In Store For Energy Prices In 2022?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com