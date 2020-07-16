OPEC Is Worried That Another COVID Wave Could Derail Oil Market Recovery

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 49 mins 40.75 -0.45 -1.09%
Graph down Brent Crude 14 mins 43.37 -0.42 -0.96%
Graph down Natural Gas 47 mins 1.723 -0.055 -3.09%
Graph down Mars US 28 mins 41.85 -0.25 -0.59%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 44.12 +1.10 +2.56%
Graph up Urals 17 hours 42.60 +0.40 +0.95%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 43.00 +0.90 +2.14%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 43.00 +0.90 +2.14%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.87 +0.43 +0.99%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 38.09 +0.94 +2.53%
Chart Natural Gas 47 mins 1.723 -0.055 -3.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 44.12 +1.33 +3.11%
Graph up Murban 2 days 44.29 +1.32 +3.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 43.16 +0.44 +1.03%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 47.41 +0.81 +1.74%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 43.46 +0.48 +1.12%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 43.87 +0.43 +0.99%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 43.87 +0.43 +0.99%
Chart Girassol 2 days 44.73 +0.23 +0.52%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 44.12 +1.10 +2.56%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 10 hours 29.88 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 34.40 +1.26 +3.80%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 40.40 +1.11 +2.83%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 41.80 +1.11 +2.73%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 37.90 +1.06 +2.88%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 37.15 +0.86 +2.37%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 37.15 +0.86 +2.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 38.90 +1.61 +4.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 40.15 +1.66 +4.31%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 37.15 +0.86 +2.37%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 43.00 +0.90 +2.14%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 37.25 -0.50 -1.32%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 31.00 -0.50 -1.59%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 43.88 +0.61 +1.41%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 34.70 -0.45 -1.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 38.65 -0.45 -1.15%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 38.65 -0.45 -1.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 37.25 -0.50 -1.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.50 +1.00 +3.28%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.84 +0.91 +2.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes In a Nutshell...
  • 5 minutes CV19: New York 21% infection rate + 40% Existing T-Cell immunity = 61% = Herd Immunity ?
  • 7 minutes Australian renewables zone attracts 27 GW of solar, wind, battery proposals
  • 9 minutes Why Oil could hit $100
  • 28 mins COVID is real now
  • 6 mins The Quad naval alliance forming.
  • 18 hours The Grey Lady has fallen (further into irrelevancy)
  • 2 hours Biden, Gates, Musk and Other V.I.P. Twitter Users Hacked In Bitcoin Scam
  • 2 days Where is Alberta, Canada headed?
  • 1 day Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 19 hours During March, April, May the states with the highest infections/deaths were NY, NJ, Ma. . . . . Today (June) the three have the best numbers. How ? Herd immunity ?
  • 20 hours The Boris Yeltsin of America
  • 1 day Is the oil & gas industry on the way out?
  • 2 days Joe Biden offers advice to correct the public health
  • 4 hours Is Biden the poster child for White Privilege ? DNC needs to replace him now before it's too late.
  • 2 days There Has Been No Trump Manufacturing Boom Even Before Covid

Breaking News:

Shell CEO: Don’t Expect V-Shaped Oil Demand Recovery

Extending Production Cuts Would Be ‘Suicidal’ For OPEC

Extending Production Cuts Would Be ‘Suicidal’ For OPEC

OPEC+ is set to ease…

The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude

The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude

Oil markets aren’t out of…

Will Oil Ever Recover To Pre-COVID Levels?

Will Oil Ever Recover To Pre-COVID Levels?

The structural changes that the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC Is Worried That Another COVID Wave Could Derail Oil Market Recovery

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 16, 2020, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

OPEC may have to play its market-rebalancing act longer than initially intended as it is afraid that a second coronavirus wave would slow oil demand recovery, Reuters reported on Thursday, quoting internal OPEC research it had seen.

Should a second COVID-19 wave hit, countries may return to lockdown, derailing the oil demand recovery and stockpile drawdowns and prolonging the inventory glut, according to the research OPEC had prepared for yesterday’s meeting of an OPEC+ panel which recommended relaxing the record 9.7-million-bpd cuts as of August 1.

New lockdowns could result in oil demand dropping by 11 million bpd this year and increase inventories, which have just started to decline as demand began to pick up in June, according to the research seen by Reuters.

“It should be noted in this scenario that the overall stock build reaches an unprecedented high of 1.218 billion barrels in 2020,” OPEC said in the internal estimate.

OPEC looks at the five-year average of oil inventories in OECD countries as one of the metrics to gauge the success of its supply-fixing policies. If a second wave forces new lockdowns, this metric is at risk.

Analysts have already started to warn that a second wave of surging coronavirus cases could send oil prices into “tailspin”, which would further hit OPEC+ producers as it would cripple – again – their oil revenues. Related: New Tech Puts Lithium Batteries Back In The Energy Storage Race

Despite the fear of a second wave, OPEC+ will be easing the record 9.7-million-bpd production cuts as of August as demand has started to recover, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, said on Wednesday at the meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC).

“The Committee observed that there were encouraging signs of improvement as economies around the world open up. While there could be localized or partial lockdowns re-imposed in some places, the recovery signs are clear, both in physical and futures markets,” OPEC said, noting the highest-ever compliance of the OPEC+ group since it started managing supply to the market in 2017.

The JMMC “noted that, moving to the next phase of the agreement, the extra supply resulting from the scheduled easing of the production adjustment will be consumed as demand recovers.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Jump 2% On Bullish Inventory Data

Next Post

Rising Demand Leads To Record Refinery Runs In China
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude

The Oil Bulls Betting On $150 Crude
Crude Oil Shortages Beginning To Bite In Key Markets

Crude Oil Shortages Beginning To Bite In Key Markets
The Most Desirable Crude Oil On The Market

The Most Desirable Crude Oil On The Market
Small Lab Makes Big Breakthrough In Nuclear Fusion Tech

Small Lab Makes Big Breakthrough In Nuclear Fusion Tech
Can India Really Shut Down Oil Supply To China?

Can India Really Shut Down Oil Supply To China?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com