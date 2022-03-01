OPEC+ Faces Difficult Meeting Amid Ukraine Crisis

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 92.37 -1.29 -1.38%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 93.57 -1.24 -1.31%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.638 -0.079 -1.67%
Graph down Heating Oil 13 mins 2.825 -0.033 -1.14%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.623 -0.055 -2.04%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.52 -3.45 -3.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 94.52 -3.45 -3.52%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 96.73 +2.96 +3.16%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.73 +1.88 +2.02%
Chart Mars US 7 hours 92.26 +1.29 +1.42%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.623 -0.055 -2.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 92.40 -0.32 -0.35%
Graph down Murban 1 day 94.74 -0.33 -0.35%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 88.62 +2.58 +3.00%
Graph down Basra Light 79 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 99.30 +3.35 +3.49%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 96.73 +2.96 +3.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 96.73 +2.96 +3.16%
Chart Girassol 1 day 97.41 +2.85 +3.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 94.73 +1.88 +2.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 79.56 +1.59 +2.04%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 hours 95.81 +1.59 +1.69%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 hours 94.06 +1.59 +1.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 hours 91.96 +1.59 +1.76%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 hours 89.11 +1.59 +1.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 89.11 +1.59 +1.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 91.21 +1.59 +1.77%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 94.76 +1.59 +1.71%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 89.41 +1.59 +1.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 94.52 -3.45 -3.52%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 88.50 -3.50 -3.80%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 82.25 -3.50 -4.08%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 96.20 +1.66 +1.76%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 86.02 -3.39 -3.79%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 89.97 -3.39 -3.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 89.97 -3.39 -3.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 88.50 -3.50 -3.80%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 82.25 -3.50 -4.08%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 94.26 -3.39 -3.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 7 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 10 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 days "Oil Investment Must Rise To $525 Billion PER YEAR To Avoid Supply Crunch" by Tsvetana Paraskova as seen on Zero Hedge
  • 14 hours Biden Administration now blaming U.S. Inflation on Ukraine Conflict
  • 18 hours U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 18 mins Why did Russia want Crimea ? Oil ? Why now does Putin want Eastern Ukraine ?
  • 2 days China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 2 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 1 hour So. Who's for Universal Basic Income?
  • 2 days "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 32 mins Pierre Omidyar Co-funded Ukraine Revolution Groups With US Government, Documents Show
  • 3 days Putin Wants Farmland in the East, Let Ports and sole control of Azov Sea. . . . . Biden "minor incursion alright"

Breaking News:

Nord Stream 2 Could File For Insolvency After Sanctions Hit

5 Hot Small Cap Oil And Gas Stocks

5 Hot Small Cap Oil And Gas Stocks

The index for small-cap stocks,…

White House Quietly Calls On U.S. Oil Companies To Increase Production

White House Quietly Calls On U.S. Oil Companies To Increase Production

In a move that likely…

Iran Moves Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Onto Tankers As Nuclear Agreement Nears

Iran Moves Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Onto Tankers As Nuclear Agreement Nears

Iran is preparing for a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC+ Faces Difficult Meeting Amid Ukraine Crisis

By ZeroHedge - Mar 01, 2022, 11:00 AM CST
  • OPEC+ faces a unique set of challenges as it is set to convene on March 2nd.
  • OPEC+ producers are likely to maintain the current policy of 400k BPD monthly hikes.
  • OPEC+ members will also have to discuss the inclusion of Iran in its output quotas.
Join Our Community

OPEC+ producers are likely to maintain the current policy of 400k BPD monthly hikes, according to sources. However, the upcoming meeting will be more complex than the previous confabs given recent/ongoing major events: Russia's invasion of Ukraine, progress on the Iranian Nuclear Deal, and Brent sustaining above USD 100/bbls.

Looking at where the group stands. OPEC-13 members are in something of a sweet spot with regards to the oil price, not being involved in a war, and as Russian crude looks less attractive. Conversely, the group faces the prospect of Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) releases alongside Iranian oil legally entering the market, which would provide less of an incentive to open the taps beyond the pact. All in all, the path of least resistance is seemingly for OPEC* to continue with the current hike plan whilst stressing flexibility.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE: The threat of energy export sanctions on Russia and the subsequent shortfall other producers must pick up may get discussed. Some have suggested that US officials want to avoid sanctions on Russian energy exports as it'll further stimulate crude prices. OPEC* delegates cited by Energy Intel believe the risk premium in crude prices (at at around February 25th). was some USD 10-15/bbl. Note, some business channels have been flagging the idea that Saudi Arabia could attempt to rein in Russian aggression with a move similar to the 2020 price war (output surge and OSP slash) - but it may be in Saudi's best interest to not get involved - for the sake of oil prices, relations with Russia and amid the prospect of additional business arising from potential Russian sanctions. Related: Oil Prices Soar Despite News Of Strategic Petroleum Reserve Release

IRANIAN NUCLEAR DEAL/ UNDER-PRODUCTION: OPEC+ members will also have to discuss the inclusion of Iran in its output quotas given the progress flagged by both sides in recent days on the revival of the nuclear deal - albeit some sticking points remain. An Iranian official said if US sanctions are lifted. Iran could boost its oil output to 4mln BPD from 2.5mln in about 3 months, according to Energy Intel. Despite sanctions. Argus estimated that Iran exported 789k BPD of crude in January (vs 705k 04 2020 average vs 2.3mln BPD pre-sanction exports). Meanwhile OPEC itself is facing difficulties with some producers lagging behind their monthly quotas - namely Nigeria and Angola.

OIL PRICES/JTC: The Russia-Ukraine developments aided Brent prices to regain a footing above USD 100/bbl for the first time since 2014. and despite the external pressure from consumers such as the US and India. OPEC* has remained reluctant to go beyond their pact thus far. The rise in oil prices has also lifted the global inflationary picture - thus leading to talks of further SPR releases to stem prices. WSJ sources reported that IEA members may agree to a release of 70mln bbl from stockpiles this week.

By NewsSquawk via Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

WTI Hits $100 As Sanctions Weigh On Russian Oil Flows

Next Post

White House Quietly Calls On U.S. Oil Companies To Increase Production
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows
$125 Oil Could Push The U.S. Into A Recession

$125 Oil Could Push The U.S. Into A Recession
Oil Prices Fall As Russia's Energy Industry Avoids Sanctions

Oil Prices Fall As Russia's Energy Industry Avoids Sanctions
The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia
Metals Markets Brace For Chaos As Ukraine Crisis Worsens

Metals Markets Brace For Chaos As Ukraine Crisis Worsens



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com