Norway’s Sovereign Wealth Fund Posts A Loss

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 68.07 -0.12 -0.18%
Brent Crude 10 mins 73.76 -0.12 -0.16%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.776 -0.063 -2.22%
Mars US 19 hours 67.89 +0.14 +0.21%
Opec Basket 1 day 71.00 +0.50 +0.71%
Urals 1 day 70.79 +0.95 +1.36%
Louisiana Light 1 day 71.68 +0.18 +0.25%
Louisiana Light 1 day 71.68 +0.18 +0.25%
Bonny Light 1 day 74.13 +0.79 +1.08%
Mexican Basket 1 day 60.70 +0.61 +1.02%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.776 -0.063 -2.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 70.23 +0.30 +0.43%
Murban 1 day 73.48 +0.30 +0.41%
Iran Heavy 1 day 68.85 +0.71 +1.04%
Basra Light 1 day 71.58 +0.79 +1.12%
Saharan Blend 1 day 74.06 +0.76 +1.04%
Bonny Light 1 day 74.13 +0.79 +1.08%
Bonny Light 1 day 74.13 +0.79 +1.08%
Girassol 1 day 73.43 +1.14 +1.58%
Opec Basket 1 day 71.00 +0.50 +0.71%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 49.52 -0.23 -0.46%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 48.19 +0.14 +0.29%
Canadian Condensate 1 day 68.39 +0.14 +0.21%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 68.29 +0.14 +0.21%
Sweet Crude 1 day 58.09 +0.29 +0.50%
Peace Sour 1 day 56.19 -0.86 -1.51%
Peace Sour 1 day 56.19 -0.86 -1.51%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 60.19 +0.14 +0.23%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 61.94 -0.36 -0.58%
Central Alberta 1 day 58.19 +0.14 +0.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 71.68 +0.18 +0.25%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 64.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 1 day 58.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 2 days 72.71 +0.07 +0.10%
West Texas Sour 1 day 62.14 +0.14 +0.23%
Eagle Ford 1 day 66.09 +0.14 +0.21%
Eagle Ford 1 day 66.09 +0.14 +0.21%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 64.64 +0.14 +0.22%
Kansas Common 1 day 58.50 +0.25 +0.43%
Buena Vista 1 day 74.95 +0.05 +0.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 1 day I am buying Huawei phone
  • 3 hours What will happen with Venezuela's oil sector? Privatization needed?
  • 23 hours Shell and Total Results Buoyed By Higher Oil Prices. Results From Exxon And Chevron Are Expected On Friday
  • 23 hours Autobots Roll Out! - Transforming Robot Unveiled In Japan
  • 25 mins US Consumer Sentiment Falls Less Than Feared
  • 1 hour North and South Korea talks and implications
  • 2 hours Tesla Board to Give Musk the Boot?
  • 5 mins Exxon Reports Quarterly Profit of $4.65bn On Rising Crude Oil Price
  • 3 hours Can Saudi Arabia Afford Vision 2030?
  • 22 hours Comprehensive List of Factors that affect crude oil price
  • 1 day libya's oil disruption to send oil prices up?
  • 23 hours Yemen's Rebels Step Up Attacks on Aramco Oil Facilities
  • 57 mins Here we go! Oil Heads Up To $74 a Barrel, But U.S. Bonds, Crude Supply Cast A Pall
  • 1 day Saudi Arabia Looks To Raise $10bn In Privatization Scheme
  • 19 hours FirstEnergy Solution files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection
  • 24 hours Large-Cap Oil Earnings: What to Watch

Breaking News:

If B.C. Wins Case On Environment, So Will Alberta

Alt Text

Renewables Are Booming In Oil Country

There is no denying that…

Alt Text

Will U.S. Shale Offset Soaring Global Oil Demand?

OPEC has forecasted oil demand…

Alt Text

The Overlooked Factor That Could Derail The OPEC Deal

Growing geopolitical tensions have pushed…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Norway’s Sovereign Wealth Fund Posts A Loss

By Irina Slav - Apr 27, 2018, 9:30 AM CDT Norway

Norway’s sovereign wealth fund, built on the back of the country’s oil wealth and the biggest in the world, reported its first quarterly loss in two years for January to March on the back of a global stock selloff that it had no means of avoiding as more than two-thirds of its holdings are in stocks.

Commenting on the results, the chief executive of the fund, Yngve Slyngstad said, “The most important expression of risk in the fund is that the strategic equity share is set to 70 percent. This means that fluctuations in the fund’s value are predominantly determined by the development in global stock markets.”

The Norway Government Pension Fund Global booked negative returns of 1.5 percent for the first quarter of the year, or a loss of US$15.1 billion (171 billion kroner). In stocks, the return was -2.2 percent, but in unlisted real estate investments there was a positive return of 2.5 percent. The real estate holdings of the fund, however, are just 2.7 percent, so that positive result had no bearing whatsoever on the overall performance of the fund. The rest of its holdings, at 31.2 percent, are in bonds.

Like other investment vehicles, the Norway fund suffered the effects from growing unease about protectionist policies in the United States combined with rising wages and expectations for more interest rate hikes. U.S. stocks comprise 36.1 percent of the fund’s stock portfolio and represent its single largest market. The largest equity holdings are in the tech sector, including Microsoft, Apple, and Alphabet, as well as Nestle.

Last month, the fund warned it could lose US$420 billion from its value—40 percent—this year if the market crashes and the Norwegian krone strengthens. “[Our estimate] is much larger than the numbers that have been discussed in Norway on the spending rule [that a government cannot use more than 3 per cent of the fund], and what would be the game plan in case the fund were reduced in krone rapidly,” Slyngstad told the FT at the time.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Forget Oil Price Forecasts, It’s Just Another Cycle
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma

Saudi Arabia’s $100 Oil Dilemma
Is This The Most Bullish Oil Market Of All Time?

Is This The Most Bullish Oil Market Of All Time?

 19 Oil Tankers Held Hostage Off Yemeni Coast

19 Oil Tankers Held Hostage Off Yemeni Coast

 The New Alaskan Oil Rush

The New Alaskan Oil Rush

 Oil Prices Dip On Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Dip On Crude, Gasoline Build

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com