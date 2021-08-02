New Mexico Breaks Oil Production Record

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 71.45 +0.19 +0.27%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.12 +0.23 +0.32%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.977 +0.042 +1.07%
Graph up Heating Oil 13 mins SellBuy 2.143 +0.007 +0.34%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.285 +0.010 +0.43%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 74.45 +0.23 +0.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 74.45 +0.23 +0.31%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 71.79 -2.53 -3.40%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.98 +0.56 +0.75%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 68.86 -2.69 -3.76%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.285 +0.010 +0.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 73.02 -0.86 -1.16%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 74.04 -1.22 -1.62%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 68.50 -2.31 -3.26%
Graph down Basra Light 19 hours 73.77 -3.18 -4.13%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 73.03 -2.52 -3.34%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 71.79 -2.53 -3.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 71.79 -2.53 -3.40%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 71.71 -2.42 -3.26%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.98 +0.56 +0.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 58.74 +0.12 +0.20%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 58.35 +0.33 +0.57%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 72.95 +0.33 +0.45%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 74.35 +0.33 +0.45%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 69.95 +0.33 +0.47%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 67.95 +0.33 +0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 67.95 +0.33 +0.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 69.95 +0.33 +0.47%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 72.60 +0.33 +0.46%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 67.95 +0.33 +0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 74.45 +0.23 +0.31%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 67.75 -2.75 -3.90%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 61.50 -2.75 -4.28%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 75.87 +0.35 +0.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 65.21 -2.69 -3.96%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 69.16 -2.69 -3.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 69.16 -2.69 -3.74%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 67.75 -2.75 -3.90%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 64.25 +0.50 +0.78%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 78.81 +0.30 +0.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 9 minutes California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone
  • 14 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 23 mins The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder
  • 1 day Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 9 hours NordStream2
  • 23 hours Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

Pirates Plague Mexico’s Offshore Oil Platforms

Top Oilfield Service Providers See Multi-Year Recovery Ahead

Top Oilfield Service Providers See Multi-Year Recovery Ahead

The three largest oilfield services…

U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Oil Prices Recoup Losses

U.S. Rig Count Climbs As Oil Prices Recoup Losses

The number of oil and…

Why Norway Won’t Give Up On Oil & Gas

Why Norway Won’t Give Up On Oil & Gas

Western Europe’s biggest oil and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

New Mexico Breaks Oil Production Record

By Irina Slav - Aug 02, 2021, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

New Mexico broke an oil production record in May, pumping an average 1.22 million barrels daily as the Permian Basin returned to output growth again.

Bloomberg reports, citing government data, that New Mexico produced more oil than North Dakota, and it did so for three months in a row to May.

New Mexico also recently reported record oil and revenues for the fiscal year 2021. According to the New Mexico State Land Office, it had received some $1.26 billion in total revenues in the latest fiscal year, of which $1.25 billion or 96 percent came from oil and gas royalties.

Since the start of this year, revenues have strengthened further, averaging some $100 million per month and rising to a record $135 million for June, according to preliminary data.

State Land Commissioner Stephanie Garcia Richard said, as quoted by the Carlsbad Current-Argus, that oil and gas production in New Mexico rebounded quickly thanks to relief granted by the state. The relief consisted of drillers keeping their leases despite well closure during the worst of the demand crisis last year.

“At the onset of the pandemic, we worked to put safeguards in place in order to assure that active oil and gas leases would be as successful as possible for the institutions we support,” the commissioner said. “Those efforts paid off in the long run.”

Speaking of oil leases, New Mexico senators are among those getting increasingly frustrated by the Interior Department’s delay in restarting the issuance of federal oil and gas leases. President Biden imposed a moratorium on oil and gas leases for federal lands in January, but recently, a Louisiana judge overturned the moratorium. The Interior Department, however, has been slow to remove the obstacles to new lease issuance.

New Mexico is among the states with a substantial portion of oil royalties coming from federal land leases.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is America’s Oil Industry Too Big To Fail?

Next Post

The U.S. Retains Its Crown As World’s Top Oil Producer
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Natural Gas Deficit Causes Prices To Soar

Natural Gas Deficit Causes Prices To Soar
India May Join China In Bid To Lower Oil Prices

India May Join China In Bid To Lower Oil Prices
Iraq Wants Other U.S. Oil Company To Replace Exxon

Iraq Wants Other U.S. Oil Company To Replace Exxon
The Best Risk-Reward Plays In Oil

The Best Risk-Reward Plays In Oil
Exxon Makes Another Major Oil Discovery Offshore Guyana

Exxon Makes Another Major Oil Discovery Offshore Guyana



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com