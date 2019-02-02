OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 1 day 55.26 +1.47 +2.73%
Brent Crude 1 day 62.75 +1.91 +3.14%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.734 -0.080 -2.84%
Mars US 1 day 59.76 +1.67 +2.87%
Opec Basket 3 days 61.19 +0.26 +0.43%
Urals 3 days 59.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 62.70 -0.89 -1.40%
Mexican Basket 3 days 55.03 -0.23 -0.42%
Marine 2 days 61.28 -0.57 -0.92%
Murban 2 days 62.65 -0.52 -0.82%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.00 -0.62 -1.14%
Basra Light 2 days 61.46 -0.77 -1.24%
Saharan Blend 2 days 61.47 -0.77 -1.24%
Girassol 2 days 62.04 -0.86 -1.37%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 1 day 42.06 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 12 days 42.79 -0.44 -1.02%
Canadian Condensate 28 days 50.94 -0.44 -0.86%
Premium Synthetic 28 days 53.79 -0.44 -0.81%
Sweet Crude 12 days 51.49 -0.44 -0.85%
Peace Sour 12 days 48.34 -0.44 -0.90%
Light Sour Blend 12 days 51.04 -0.44 -0.85%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 days 53.29 -0.44 -0.82%
Central Alberta 12 days 48.79 -0.44 -0.89%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 50.25 -0.50 -0.99%
Giddings 3 days 44.00 -0.50 -1.12%
ANS West Coast 5 days 61.54 +1.32 +2.19%
West Texas Sour 3 days 47.74 -0.44 -0.91%
Eagle Ford 3 days 51.69 -0.44 -0.84%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 50.24 -0.44 -0.87%
Kansas Common 3 days 44.00 -0.50 -1.12%
Buena Vista 4 days 63.93 +0.92 +1.46%
Momentum Is Building For Oil

By Jim Hyerczyk - Feb 02, 2019, 11:59 PM CST
Refinery

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are trading higher on Friday with the market hovering slightly below highs not seen since November 21.

The market is being boosted by optimism over the higher-level trade talks between the United States and China that were completed on January 31. Also underpinning the market is strong adherence to the OPEC-led supply cuts during January.

Prices are also being supported on Friday by a stronger-than-expected headline payrolls number that indicates strength in the labor market and solid ISM Manufacturing PMI data, which indicates strong factor demand.

Throughout the week, a number of events fueled a two-sided trade including a tightening of U.S. supply and the announcements of U.S. sanctions against Venezuela. Weak manufacturing PMI data from China also weighed on prices as well as a dovish outlook by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Positive Spin on U.S. – China Trade Talks

Helping to support prices late in the week is the upbeat tone in the markets following the two-day high level trade talks between the United States and China.

On Thursday, President Trump said he would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping soon to try to seal a comprehensive trade deal as the top U.S. negotiator reported “substantial progress” in the two days of high-level talks, CNBC said.

OPEC and its Allies are Following Through on Their Pledge

WTI prices rose to a two month high on Thursday after…








