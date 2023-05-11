Low-Quality Crude Sees Mysterious Price Rally

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.35 +0.48 +0.68%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 74.98 -1.43 -1.87%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 74.36 -1.60 -2.11%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.183 -0.007 -0.32%
Graph up Gasoline 14 mins 2.458 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 76.18 +2.66 +3.62%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 76.18 +2.66 +3.62%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 76.23 +1.71 +2.29%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 76.31 -0.23 -0.30%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 71.47 -1.69 -2.31%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.458 +0.000 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 75.04 +0.05 +0.07%
Graph up Murban 2 days 76.13 +0.20 +0.26%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 74.20 +1.54 +2.12%
Graph down Basra Light 528 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 76.79 +1.80 +2.40%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 76.23 +1.71 +2.29%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 76.23 +1.71 +2.29%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.47 +1.41 +1.83%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 76.31 -0.23 -0.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 56.77 -1.88 -3.21%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 51.31 -1.15 -2.19%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 74.71 -1.15 -1.52%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 72.96 -1.15 -1.55%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 70.11 -1.15 -1.61%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 66.81 -1.15 -1.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 66.81 -1.15 -1.69%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 68.11 -1.15 -1.66%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 77.06 -1.15 -1.47%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 66.41 -1.15 -1.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 76.18 +2.66 +3.62%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 70.25 +0.50 +0.72%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 64.00 +0.50 +0.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 76.21 +4.29 +5.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 66.24 +0.55 +0.84%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 70.19 +0.55 +0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 70.19 +0.55 +0.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 70.25 +0.50 +0.72%
Chart Kansas Common 14 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 9 days 72.26 -5.91 -7.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 6 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 8 days The Bear in the China Shop!
  • 11 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 14 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Power Blackouts Will Be Part Of This Summer In The U.S.

Shale Steals The Show As Oil & Gas Spending Surges

Shale Steals The Show As Oil & Gas Spending Surges

Global energy security concerns have…

OPEC’s April Production Falls: Survey

OPEC’s April Production Falls: Survey

OPEC’s crude oil production fell…

China’s Economy Is Picking Up, But Oil Demand May Disappoint

China’s Economy Is Picking Up, But Oil Demand May Disappoint

China’s less petroleum-intensive transportation sector…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Low-Quality Crude Sees Mysterious Price Rally

By Irina Slav - May 11, 2023, 7:00 PM CDT
  • Bloomberg: Middle Eastern oil producers are raising the export prices for their lower-grade crudes.
  • The phasing out of Urals crude in Europe has led to higher premiums for similar crude grades.
  • Some relief for European refiners came from the U.S., whose oil exports to Europe were set to reach a record in March at around 2 million barrels daily.
Join Our Community

Middle Eastern oil producers are raising the export prices for their lower-grade crudes, Bloomberg reported earlier this week. And European buyers have no choice but to pay up—because the alternative is Russian oil, and they can’t have that.

It is a curious case, as noted in another Bloomberg report on the issue, since normally, the lower the crude grade, the lower the price. Light, sweet crudes like WTI or Arab Super Light fetch higher prices from refiners because they are easier to process into fuels.

Heavier crudes and crudes with higher sulfur content—sour crudes—are normally cheaper because their refining is a more complicated affair. Yet the refining business doesn’t follow this unshakeable logic. Refineries are calibrated to operate with certain types of oil, and a lot of European refineries were calibrated to operate with Russian Urals—a medium sour grade.

Energy Intelligence sounded the alarm as early as last year in an article that noted that European refineries had for decades processed Urals and would have a hard time replacing it with similar crudes. Global markets were amply supplied with light sweet crudes, the report pointed out, but the supply of medium sour ones was tighter.

A year later, it still is, according to the Bloomberg reports. And producers are responding the way sellers always respond when demand for their product surges. Iraq has raised the price of its Basrah Medium for European buyers to the highest in a year. Saudi Arabia also raised the price of its Arab Light, which is in fact a medium sour crude. Related: Trump Promises To "Drill, Baby, Drill" If Elected

At the same time, in what would probably seem like a cruel move to Europeans, both Iraq and Saudi Arabia kept their prices unchanged for Asian buyers—who, to be fair, normally buy a lot more oil than European refiners, and now they’re also gobbling up Russian barrels, making it unwise for the Iraqis and the Saudis to raise prices to them.

In addition to the replacement game that’s going on in international oil, there is also another factor: new refineries are coming on stream in the Middle East, so local consumption of various crudes is on the rise, leaving more limited volumes for export, as Bloomberg noted in a report that said the price changes in medium sour were taking traders by surprise.

Some relief for European refiners came from the U.S., whose oil exports to Europe were set to reach a record in March at around 2 million barrels daily, but the fact is that U.S. oil production consists mostly of light, sweet crudes that can’t replace Urals at European refineries.

They can’t replace heavy crudes for U.S. refineries, either, hence the United States’ continued dependence on imports of oil even after it became the world’s largest producer of the commodity.

This means that the market of medium sour crude grades is set for an extended period of tight supply. Until some producers decide to boost output, but they have little motivation to do it, what with the EU’s and the UK’s plans for phasing out fossil fuel consumption. With such a context for future demand, producers are unlikely to invest in a production boost.

This, in turn, means fuels will be more expensive for Europeans, and that would add fuel to already high inflation. A decline in benchmark oil prices would be a welcome respite but only a temporary one. Until refiners depend on imported sour crude from producer countries that make most of their money from their oil exports, they would be made to pay as much as the producers see fit.

India and China, meanwhile, have access to discount Russian crude—all grades—and also cheap Middle Eastern crude, benefiting from both Europe’s questionable international policies and from internal competition in OPEC+. The EU might want to hurry up with replacing GDP with something else before the differences between its own GDP and China’s and India’s become too glaring.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

OPEC: World Oil Demand To Rise By 2.33 Million Bpd In 2023
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Is Coming Out Of The Shadows To Defend Its Oil Interests

China Is Coming Out Of The Shadows To Defend Its Oil Interests
The $1 Million Math Problem Undermining Wind Energy 

The $1 Million Math Problem Undermining Wind Energy 
How Much Lower Could Oil Prices Fall?

How Much Lower Could Oil Prices Fall?
What’s Next For The World’s Largest Oil Company As Profits Decline?

What’s Next For The World’s Largest Oil Company As Profits Decline?
The 5 Latin American Countries With The Largest Oil Reserves

The 5 Latin American Countries With The Largest Oil Reserves

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com