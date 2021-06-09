Libya’s Oil Production Drops By 200,000 Bpd

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 70.07 +0.02 +0.03%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 72.37 +0.15 +0.21%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.149 +0.021 +0.67%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.134 -0.001 -0.04%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.205 -0.014 -0.64%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 71.72 +0.71 +1.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 71.72 +0.71 +1.00%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 70.98 +0.16 +0.23%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 70.21 +0.32 +0.46%
Chart Mars US 13 hours 69.65 +0.72 +1.04%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.205 -0.014 -0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 69.30 -0.68 -0.97%
Graph down Murban 1 day 70.28 -0.50 -0.71%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 66.67 +0.41 +0.62%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 72.26 +0.58 +0.81%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 70.62 +0.64 +0.91%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 70.98 +0.16 +0.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 70.98 +0.16 +0.23%
Chart Girassol 1 day 71.44 +0.27 +0.38%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 70.21 +0.32 +0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 55.44 +0.89 +1.63%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 56.15 +0.82 +1.48%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 69.05 +0.82 +1.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 70.45 +0.82 +1.18%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 65.45 +0.82 +1.27%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 63.15 +0.82 +1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 63.15 +0.82 +1.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 65.60 +0.82 +1.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 68.30 +0.82 +1.22%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 63.05 +0.82 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 71.72 +0.71 +1.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 66.50 +0.75 +1.14%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 60.25 +0.75 +1.26%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 70.55 +0.92 +1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 64.00 +0.82 +1.30%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 67.95 +0.82 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 67.95 +0.82 +1.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 66.50 +0.75 +1.14%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 59.75 +0.75 +1.27%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 75.46 +0.81 +1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Electric cars may make driving too expensive for middle classes, warns Vauxhall chief
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 9 minutes *****5 STAR Article by Irina Slav - "The Ugly Truth About Renewable Power"
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 44 mins Colonial pipeline hack
  • 4 days International Energy Agency Promoting Roadmap to Net Zero Emissions
  • 15 hours Nord Stream - US/German consultations

Breaking News:

Iran Says It's Ready For Speedy Oil Output Hike

Sanctions-busting Iranian Pipeline To Make First Shipment In June

Sanctions-busting Iranian Pipeline To Make First Shipment In June

Iran’s Goreh-Jask oil pipeline is…

The Oil ETFs To Watch If The Iran Deal Crumbles

The Oil ETFs To Watch If The Iran Deal Crumbles

As nuclear talks with Iran…

Oil Rig Count Rises As Brent Prices Flirt With $70

Oil Rig Count Rises As Brent Prices Flirt With $70

The U.S. oil rig count…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Libya’s Oil Production Drops By 200,000 Bpd

By Charles Kennedy - Jun 09, 2021, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Libya’s crude oil production has declined by more than 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) in recent days, or by almost 20 percent, on the back of pipeline leaks and maintenance at the biggest oilfield, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, quoting sources familiar with the situation.

Libya has reduced this week oil production at fields operated by Waha Oil Company, due to leaks on the pipeline connecting the oilfields to the oil export terminal, Mustafa Sanalla, chairman of the National Oil Corporation (NOC), said during an online conference, as quoted by Bloomberg.

In addition, maintenance at Libya’s biggest producing field, Sharara, has also cut production there over the past two weeks, Sanalla added.

In total, it is estimated that Libya’s oil production may be currently down by over 200,000 bpd from around 1.1 million bpd it is expected to have pumped in May.

On Tuesday, sources told Arab energy outlet Attaqa that Libya might need to shut in around 60,000 bpd of oil production after the pipeline carrying crude from the Al-Samah oilfield to the Es Sider port leaked.

The pumping operations at the field may need to be stopped, an oil engineer at the site and a source at Waha Oil Company told Reuters

A previous leak in the pipeline was controlled on Monday, but it leaked again today, the engineer told Reuters.

Due to insufficient investment in the repair and maintenance of oil infrastructure, Libya has had to contend with pipeline leaks in recent years.

A leak forced the shutdown of an oil pipeline carrying crude to the Es Sider oil port in January, reducing oil production by as much as 200,000 bpd for a week.

Compared to last year’s eight-month-long blockade that crippled Libya’s oil production and exports, output has been relatively stable so far this year, but minor disruptions continued.

According to NOC’s Sanalla, “The NOC is facing tremendous challenges in the rehabilitation and restoration of oil installations,” because of a lack of funds and the still-fragile security situation in Libya.   

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Fall Following Large Fuel Inventory Build
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Buffett And Gates Are Building A Nuclear Plant In Coal Country

Buffett And Gates Are Building A Nuclear Plant In Coal Country
Saudi Arabia Says It is No Longer An Oil Producing Country

Saudi Arabia Says It is No Longer An Oil Producing Country
''We'll See $200 Oil: Russia & OPEC Ministers Blast IEA's Net Zero Plan

''We'll See $200 Oil": Russia & OPEC Ministers Blast IEA's Net Zero Plan
Oil Could Reach $80 This Summer, But There’s A Catch

Oil Could Reach $80 This Summer, But There’s A Catch
Saudi Arabia And Russia Warn Of Major Oil Supply Crunch

Saudi Arabia And Russia Warn Of Major Oil Supply Crunch



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com