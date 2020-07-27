Jet Fuel Crisis Will Hurt Oil Demand For Years To Come

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 41.69 +0.09 +0.22%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 43.63 +0.22 +0.51%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 1.731 -0.003 -0.17%
Graph up Mars US 4 hours 42.30 +0.21 +0.50%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 43.38 -1.24 -2.78%
Graph up Urals 22 hours 43.95 +0.05 +0.11%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 43.08 +0.19 +0.44%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 43.08 +0.19 +0.44%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 44.12 +0.49 +1.12%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 37.54 -0.14 -0.37%
Chart Natural Gas 11 mins 1.731 -0.003 -0.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 5 days 44.27 +0.11 +0.25%
Graph up Murban 5 days 44.74 +0.19 +0.43%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 43.73 +0.40 +0.92%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 46.27 -1.30 -2.73%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 43.57 +0.36 +0.83%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 44.12 +0.49 +1.12%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 44.12 +0.49 +1.12%
Chart Girassol 5 days 45.01 +0.60 +1.35%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 43.38 -1.24 -2.78%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 30.23 +0.10 +0.33%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 34.69 +1.12 +3.34%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 40.29 +0.22 +0.55%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 41.69 +0.22 +0.53%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 38.04 +0.22 +0.58%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 37.04 +0.22 +0.60%
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 37.04 +0.22 +0.60%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 38.29 +0.22 +0.58%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 40.14 +0.22 +0.55%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 37.04 +0.22 +0.60%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 43.08 +0.19 +0.44%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 38.25 +0.50 +1.32%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 32.00 +0.50 +1.59%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 44.75 +0.20 +0.45%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 35.55 +0.31 +0.88%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 39.50 +0.31 +0.79%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 39.50 +0.31 +0.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 38.25 +0.50 +1.32%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 31.50 +0.25 +0.80%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 46.03 +0.22 +0.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 7 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 9 minutes Why Oil could hit $100
  • 11 minutes A Million Tesla Semi Trucks can replace 3 million barrels of oil per day?
  • 14 mins The Incredible Shrinking Republican Party
  • 16 hours Trump is turning USA into a 3rd world dictatorship
  • 5 hours Why No One Has Started a Thread on Portland
  • 2 days Shell Eyes Looming UK Fuels Ban
  • 17 hours NY State has the highest death rate from CV19 @ 1600 per million . . and FAUCI PRAISES NY ? U.S. has lower death rate per capita then ALL EUROPEAN COUNTRIES except Germany.
  • 6 hours Donald Aced This Test
  • 39 mins Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 1 hour Mask Disposal
  • 16 hours Judge family attacked
  • 9 mins Chinese Company to Buy a Canadian Gold Mine
  • 14 hours You may all go to hell
  • 2 days Biden said "nurses breathe in my nostrils" . THE NEXT LEADER OF THE FREE WORLD. LOL
  • 2 days A story of a cured Trump cultist

Breaking News:

LNG Industry Could Bring 100,000 Jobs To Canada

Microsoft And Halliburton Are Building The Oilfield Of The Future

Microsoft And Halliburton Are Building The Oilfield Of The Future

As oil and gas companies…

China’s Oil Buying Spree May Be Coming To An End

China’s Oil Buying Spree May Be Coming To An End

China’s hunger for cheap crude…

Can Oil Save Ecuador’s Economy?

Can Oil Save Ecuador’s Economy?

Ecuador is notorious amongst oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Jet Fuel Crisis Will Hurt Oil Demand For Years To Come

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 27, 2020, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

A very slow recovery in jet fuel demand will drag on global oil demand for at least another two years as overall passenger traffic numbers continue to be low and mandatory quarantines continue to stop people from traveling on international flights.   Demand for gasoline has picked up from the lows in April when most of the world was under lockdown, but demand for jet fuel continues to languish and is expected to grow only marginally next year from a very low base in 2020, analysts and international agencies say.  

A full recovery in jet fuel demand will probably have to wait until 2023, Bank of America (BofA) said in a recent commodities research report cited by The National.

The third quarter of 2021 will see the first meaningful rebound in jet fuel demand, before global demand returns to the pre-crisis level of around 8 million barrels per day (bpd) by 2023, according to the bank.

"The only way out of this for jet fuel seems to be a cure or a vaccine for Covid19," The National quoted BofA as saying.

Vaccinating most of the population will likely take years, and vaccinating 2 billion people in the developed countries and China alone could take up to a year and a half, the bank says. And that assumes that a vaccine is indeed rolled out sometime next year, as reports suggest. And that's not a certainty.

Recovery in the jet fuel segment will be the slowest and will lag a recovery in oil prices, according to BofA analysts.

Domestic passenger traffic in some countries such as China is up from the lows earlier this year, but international air travel continues to face headwinds as a resurgence in coronavirus cases brings back some restrictions that could discourage travel on commercial flights.

The UK, for example, ordered again on Sunday a 14-day self-isolation for travelers returning from Spain after a spike in COVID-19 cases in several Spanish regions, including in the city of Barcelona. Related: Oil Drops As Demand Recovery Stalls

Even in Asia, jet fuel refining margins slipped in the past week amid weak demand, and a trader in Singapore told Reuters that "The jet fuel market in Asia is still very volatile. Any strength in demand is not sustainable."

Jet fuel is and will continue to be the worst-hit fuel in the pandemic, and second-wave or not, it is expected to take much longer to recover to the pre-COVID-19 levels than other fuels, Rystad Energy said in its latest oil demand projections.

Jet fuel demand will only partially recover next year, rising by just 800,000 bpd from this year's low levels, as international travel will continue to be under pressure for the entire 2021, OPEC said in its first look into 2021 oil demand. Overall global oil demand is expected to rise by 7 million bpd in 2021, after an 8.9-million-bpd drop this year, the cartel said in its July Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR).

The International Energy Agency (IEA) sees global oil demand rising to 97.4 million bpd in 2021, compared to an estimated 2020 demand as of July at 92.1 million bpd. Average global oil demand next year is expected to be 2.6 million bpd below the 2019 level with jet fuel/kerosene demand accounting for three-quarters of the deficit, the IEA said in its latest Oil Market Report this month.

In the United States alone, jet fuel consumption is down by 31 percent, or by 540,000 bpd, this year compared to the 2019 average of 1.2 million bpd, the EIA said in its July Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO).

Globally, "although EIA expects steady increases in consumption of gasoline and diesel in the second half of 2020, forecast jet fuel consumption remains weak as EIA expects the recovery in air travel to lag behind the recovery in road travel in most countries," the administration said.

A second wave could stall the very fragile recovery in jet fuel demand if more countries impose mandatory quarantines and self-isolation for passengers arriving from countries with resurging COVID-19 cases. Although jet fuel demand accounts for just around 8 percent of global daily oil demand, the recovery lagging other fuels will continue to be a drag on total demand recovery.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Can Oil Save Ecuador’s Economy?

Next Post

Microsoft And Halliburton Are Building The Oilfield Of The Future
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Google, Apple And Amazon Are Leading A $30 Trillion Assault On Wall Street

Google, Apple And Amazon Are Leading A $30 Trillion Assault On Wall Street
$40 Oil Isn’t Enough For Saudi Arabia

$40 Oil Isn’t Enough For Saudi Arabia
Is Warren Buffet Right About Natural Gas?

Is Warren Buffet Right About Natural Gas?
Halliburton Looks Beyond Shale As Fracking Remains Unprofitable

Halliburton Looks Beyond Shale As Fracking Remains Unprofitable
Oil Prices Hit Four-Month High On Vaccine Hopes

Oil Prices Hit Four-Month High On Vaccine Hopes



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com