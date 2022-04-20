It's Getting Increasingly Expensive To Boost U.S. Oil Production

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 7 hours 102.8 +0.19 +0.19%
Graph up Brent Crude 11 mins 107.8 +1.01 +0.95%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 6.840 -0.097 -1.40%
Graph up Heating Oil 12 mins 3.977 +0.003 +0.09%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 3.309 +0.025 +0.75%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 103.7 -6.35 -5.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 103.7 -6.35 -5.77%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 106.9 +0.11 +0.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 110.5 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Mars US 1 day 102.2 -5.50 -5.11%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 3.309 +0.025 +0.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 21 hours 105.3 -3.18 -2.93%
Graph down Murban 21 hours 107.5 -3.41 -3.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 106.1 +0.40 +0.38%
Graph down Basra Light 142 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 108.3 +0.27 +0.25%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 106.9 +0.11 +0.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 106.9 +0.11 +0.10%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 105.7 +0.14 +0.13%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 110.5 -0.02 -0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 88.55 -5.17 -5.52%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 20 hours 87.95 -5.56 -5.95%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 20 hours 104.2 -5.56 -5.07%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 20 hours 102.5 -5.56 -5.15%
Graph down Sweet Crude 20 hours 100.4 -5.56 -5.25%
Graph down Peace Sour 20 hours 97.50 -5.56 -5.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 97.50 -5.56 -5.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 99.60 -5.56 -5.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 103.2 -5.56 -5.11%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 97.80 -5.56 -5.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 103.7 -6.35 -5.77%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 99.25 -4.25 -4.11%
Graph down Giddings 21 hours 93.00 -4.25 -4.37%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 115.9 +0.77 +0.67%
Graph down West Texas Sour 21 hours 96.70 -5.46 -5.34%
Graph down Eagle Ford 21 hours 100.7 -5.46 -5.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 100.7 -5.46 -5.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 99.25 -4.25 -4.11%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 92.75 -5.75 -5.84%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 111.8 -5.65 -4.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 day Ukraine gas
  • 26 mins "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  • 6 hours The Multi-Polar New World Order
  • 1 day How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 15 hours "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 1 day PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 8 hours Can Venezuela become again a reliable oil exporter to the US?
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 4 days Exporting hydrogen is a pipe dream

Breaking News:

Germany To Drill For Gas In North Sea To Reduce Reliance On Russia

EU Split On Russian Oil Embargo

EU Split On Russian Oil Embargo

European countries have talked for…

U.S. Oil Drillers Ramp Up Output Amid Higher Prices

U.S. Oil Drillers Ramp Up Output Amid Higher Prices

U.S. oil drillers are pumping…

Exxon Bets Another $10 Billion On Guyana’s Oil Boom

Exxon Bets Another $10 Billion On Guyana’s Oil Boom

Guyana is quickly becoming one…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

It's Getting Increasingly Expensive To Boost U.S. Oil Production

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 20, 2022, 5:00 PM CDT
  • U.S. shale producers have exercised astonishing capital discipline in recent years.
  • Despite calls on U.S. oil firms to ramp up production, many producers are being plagued by rising costs and supply chain bottlenecks.
  • "Whether it's $150 oil, $200 oil, or $100 oil, we're not going to change our growth plans," Pioneer CEO Scott Sheffield noted.
Join Our Community

U.S. shale producers could take more time to bring higher volumes of crude oil to the market than previously expected as most public companies continue to keep capital discipline and go through their backlog of drilled but uncompleted wells (DUCs). The drilling of new wells needs more capital expenditure and hiring rig crews and services providers that are currently in short supply amid bottlenecks in the shale patch.      As a result, U.S. tight oil production is not rising as fast as in previous upcycles, and surely not as quick as the Biden Administration wants as it looks to lower the highest gasoline prices in America in eight years. All forecasts point to U.S. oil production rising this year compared to 2021, but growth will likely happen at a slower pace than expected a few months ago. 

Since the COVID-inflicted slump in the industry, many producers have relied on their DUC inventory to take advantage of the highest international crude oil prices since 2014.

So, the number of DUCs fell to 4,273 in March 2022, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in its latest monthly Drilling Productivity Report this week. The number of DUCs in the seven key shale regions is now down by 42 percent since the beginning of 2021. In the Permian alone, the number of DUCs dropped by 71 from February to stand at 1,309 in March—that's the lowest figure since early 2017. 

Related: U.S. Exports Oil From SPR Release: Report

The lowest number of DUCs in the Permian in half a decade suggests that now U.S. producers will have to spend more money on drilling new wells from the very start compared to the lower-cost DUC inventory where the well is already drilled. 

That's easier said than done.  

Private producers have boosted production and drilling, but they—as well as the entire shale patch—face supply chain bottlenecks and cost inflation in everything from labor, frac sand, steel prices, and services provider rates. Even those who want to grow production more than the others will have to contend with the economics of finding and paying a skilled workforce or procure frac sand at high prices, for example. 

The EIA tempered its shale growth expectations in the Drilling Productivity Report. April production is now seen at 8.517 million barrels per day (bpd), down from 8.708 million bpd production for April expected in last month's report. In March, the EIA expected oil output in the Permian to grow to 5.208 million bpd in April. But in the latest report this month, the estimate is now revised down to 5.055 million bpd, with May output expected to rise by 82,000 bpd to 5.137 million bpd. 

All in all, the U.S. oil industry seeks a longer-term commitment to the sector from the Administration and says that despite all pleas and calls, it simply cannot raise production too fast, too soon. Capex discipline from the largest shale firms and supply chain bottlenecks will cap U.S. oil production growth, industry executives say.

Even if ConocoPhillips decided to pump more oil today, the first drop of new oil would come within eight to 12 months, CEO Ryan Lance told CNBC last month. 

Occidental Petroleum CEO Vicki Hollub said at the CERAWeek conference in early March: "We've never faced a scenario where we need to grow production, when actually supply chains not only in our industry but every industry in the world [are] being impacted by the pandemic."

Not even $200 oil would incentivize shale giant Pioneer Natural Resources to drill beyond what it has planned for, according to chief executive Scott Sheffield. 

"Whether it's $150 oil, $200 oil, or $100 oil, we're not going to change our growth plans," Sheffield told Bloomberg Television in an interview just before Russia invaded Ukraine. "If the president wants us to grow, I just don't think the industry can grow anyway," Sheffield added.

At public shale firms, capital budgets for 2022 are now up by an average of 23 percent over 2021, RBN Energy says

"That increase seems substantial, but about two-thirds (15%) results from oilfield service inflation," the commodity analysts said.  

"There is less than meets the eye in producers' planned 23% capex increase and 8% boost in production," RBN Energy noted earlier this month. 

Producers' "plans do not represent a strategic shift from the maintenance-level investments they've been making the past few years."  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Middle East Producers Eager To Hike Prices As Russian Oil Ban Looms
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Chinese Refiners Cut Output At An Alarming Rate

Chinese Refiners Cut Output At An Alarming Rate
Oil Prices Rally Back To Pre-Strategic Petroleum Release Levels

Oil Prices Rally Back To Pre-Strategic Petroleum Release Levels
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Hit Highest Level In 14 Years

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Hit Highest Level In 14 Years
U.S. Natural Gas Prices To Spike As Exports Boom

U.S. Natural Gas Prices To Spike As Exports Boom
JPMorgan: Immediate EU Ban On Russian Oil Could Send Prices To $185

JPMorgan: Immediate EU Ban On Russian Oil Could Send Prices To $185



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com