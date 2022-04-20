2022 Will Be A Record-Breaking Year For Offshore Wind Energy In Europe

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 7 hours 102.8 +0.19 +0.19%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 107.3 +0.52 +0.49%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.836 -0.101 -1.46%
Graph down Heating Oil 42 mins 3.960 -0.014 -0.34%
Graph up Gasoline 49 mins 3.296 +0.011 +0.33%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 103.7 -6.35 -5.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 103.7 -6.35 -5.77%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 106.9 +0.11 +0.10%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 110.5 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Mars US 1 day 102.2 -5.50 -5.11%
Chart Gasoline 49 mins 3.296 +0.011 +0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 105.3 -3.18 -2.93%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 107.5 -3.41 -3.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 106.1 +0.40 +0.38%
Graph down Basra Light 142 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 108.3 +0.27 +0.25%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 106.9 +0.11 +0.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 106.9 +0.11 +0.10%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 105.7 +0.14 +0.13%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 110.5 -0.02 -0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 88.55 -5.17 -5.52%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 87.95 -5.56 -5.95%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 104.2 -5.56 -5.07%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 102.5 -5.56 -5.15%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 100.4 -5.56 -5.25%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 97.50 -5.56 -5.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 97.50 -5.56 -5.39%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 99.60 -5.56 -5.29%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 103.2 -5.56 -5.11%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 97.80 -5.56 -5.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 103.7 -6.35 -5.77%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 99.25 -4.25 -4.11%
Graph down Giddings 20 hours 93.00 -4.25 -4.37%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 115.9 +0.77 +0.67%
Graph down West Texas Sour 20 hours 96.70 -5.46 -5.34%
Graph down Eagle Ford 20 hours 100.7 -5.46 -5.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 100.7 -5.46 -5.15%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 99.25 -4.25 -4.11%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 92.75 -5.75 -5.84%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 111.8 -5.65 -4.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 day Ukraine gas
  • 1 day "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  • 5 hours The Multi-Polar New World Order
  • 1 day How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 hours What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 7 hours Can Venezuela become again a reliable oil exporter to the US?
  • 14 hours "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 1 day PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 4 days Exporting hydrogen is a pipe dream
  • 4 days Europe and U.S. are unlikely to find their worthy place in the new world order
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

Germany To Drill For Gas In North Sea To Reduce Reliance On Russia

New Tech Is Accelerating The Wind Energy Revolution

New Tech Is Accelerating The Wind Energy Revolution

Wind energy is gaining traction…

Can The Biden Administration Meet Its Ambitious Offshore Wind Power Target?

Can The Biden Administration Meet Its Ambitious Offshore Wind Power Target?

The Biden administration was previously…

Big Oil Is Dead Set On Exploiting The Wind Power Boom

Big Oil Is Dead Set On Exploiting The Wind Power Boom

Big Oil has been one…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Wind Power
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

2022 Will Be A Record-Breaking Year For Offshore Wind Energy In Europe

By Rystad Energy - Apr 20, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT
  • In 2022, for the first time ever, Europe is set to install more than four gigawatts of offshore wind capacity in a single year.
  • The previous record, set in 2019, was 3.8 gigawatts, but 2021 saw only 1.8 gigawatts of offshore wind energy installed in Europe.
  • The UK is set to dominate new additions, making up 78% of all new capacity on the continent, with France and then Germany following up.
Join Our Community

New offshore wind capacity additions in Europe are poised to hit a record high this year, topping 4 gigawatts (GW) for the first time and more than doubling additions seen in 2021, Rystad Energy research shows. The continent’s capacity additions in 2022 will hit 4.2 GW, beating the 2021 total of 1.8 GW and topping the previous annual record of 3.8 GW set in 2019.

New capacity additions are expected to grow further in the coming years, almost doubling again in 2023 to 7.3 GW and jumping to 8.6 GW in 2025. Annual capacity additions in 2024 are expected to slow down due to project timing, but high construction activity is likely to lead to the projected record-high commissioning numbers for 2025.

The record-high capacity additions will be driven primarily by UK projects that will add 3.2 GW of capacity, a new annual high for the country, beating the previous record of 2.1 GW set in 2018. The acceleration of installed capacity in the country comes from three large projects that are expected to be fully commissioned in 2022 and that will be the three most significant projects in Europe in 2022.

“Europe is the world’s most mature offshore wind region, but Chinese installations have dominated global additions in recent years. Chinese projects represented 85% of all global capacity additions in 2021, with Europe only contributing 10%. But that looks set to change this year, and the continent is expected to continue ramping up capacity additions through the end of the decade,” says Rystad Energy offshore wind analyst Anubhav Venkatesh.

The UK’s record year is due to three large projects set to be fully commissioned in 2022, all of which top the largest projects list in Europe for the year. Orsted’s 1.2 GW Hornsea One project drove the previous continental record in 2019. This year, the main driver is expected to be the Danish company’s second phase of the project – the 1.4 GW Hornsea Two. That project, which is Orsted’s only new addition to its portfolio in 2022, will be the largest offshore wind project in the world when operational.

Related: The Odds Of A Nuclear Deal With Iran Are Shrinking Every Day

The Moray East development – majority owned by Ocean Winds, a joint venture between France’s Engie and Spain’s EDP Renewables – will be the second-largest project globally when commissioned later this year. German renewable powerhouse RWE is expected to be the second-largest contributor of wind capacity additions with its majority-owned Triton Knoll in the UK and its wholly-owned Kaskasi in Germany. The 342 MW Kaskasi development will be Germany’s first offshore wind farm to come online since 2020, marking a slow restart to the country’s activity.

Around the continent

Behind the UK, France will be the second-largest contributor to capacity additions in Europe this year, with the country commissioning its first commercial offshore wind project totaling 480 megawatts (MW). After adding no wind capacity in 2021, Germany is now set to restart installations, led by the 342 MW Kaskasi project. Norway is also anticipated to contribute with the commissioning of the 88 MW Hywind Tampen floating project, which will be the largest floating offshore wind installation of its kind globally. This year, Italy will commission its first offshore wind farm, the 30-megawatt (MW) Taranto project, while Spain is expected to contribute capacity additions with its floating demonstration projects.

Looking further ahead

Capacity additions up to 2025 in Europe are set to be mainly led by the UK, but other countries could also play increasingly significant roles compared to previous years. Germany, for instance, is returning to offshore wind activity, while France continues to boost capacity deployment and is expected to add around 3 GW of capacity between 2022 and 2025.

The Netherlands and Denmark are not expected to bring any new offshore wind projects online in 2022. Dutch capacity additions will resume in 2023, while Danish projects will add around 1.5 GW of capacity between 2023 and 2025. Poland is expected to commission its first offshore wind farm in 2025, contributing around 1.4 GW of Europe’s new capacity. As such, this record-breaking 2022 is likely to be a steppingstone for more capacity additions towards 2025.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

New Tech Is Accelerating The Wind Energy Revolution
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Chinese Refiners Cut Output At An Alarming Rate

Chinese Refiners Cut Output At An Alarming Rate
Oil Prices Rally Back To Pre-Strategic Petroleum Release Levels

Oil Prices Rally Back To Pre-Strategic Petroleum Release Levels
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Hit Highest Level In 14 Years

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Hit Highest Level In 14 Years
U.S. Natural Gas Prices To Spike As Exports Boom

U.S. Natural Gas Prices To Spike As Exports Boom
JPMorgan: Immediate EU Ban On Russian Oil Could Send Prices To $185

JPMorgan: Immediate EU Ban On Russian Oil Could Send Prices To $185



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com