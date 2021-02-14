Is This The Best Way For Offshore Producers To Raise Production?

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 59.47 +1.23 +2.11%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 62.43 +1.29 +2.11%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 2.912 +0.044 +1.53%
Graph up Mars US 2 days 59.92 +1.23 +2.10%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 60.54 +0.09 +0.15%
Graph up Urals 54 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 60.22 -0.52 -0.86%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 60.22 -0.52 -0.86%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 60.77 +0.37 +0.61%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 56.80 -0.33 -0.58%
Chart Natural Gas 2 days 2.912 +0.044 +1.53%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 60.53 +0.20 +0.33%
Graph up Murban 4 days 60.85 +0.26 +0.43%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 58.02 +0.60 +1.04%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 62.13 -0.08 -0.13%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 61.80 +0.52 +0.85%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 60.77 +0.37 +0.61%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 60.77 +0.37 +0.61%
Chart Girassol 3 days 61.87 +0.44 +0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 60.54 +0.09 +0.15%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 47.86 +1.02 +2.18%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 46.84 -0.29 -0.62%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 57.24 -0.44 -0.76%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 58.64 -0.44 -0.74%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 54.39 -0.29 -0.53%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 52.74 -0.44 -0.83%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 52.74 -0.44 -0.83%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 54.99 -0.44 -0.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 56.09 -0.44 -0.78%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 52.89 -0.64 -1.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 60.22 -0.52 -0.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 56.00 +1.25 +2.28%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 49.75 +1.25 +2.58%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 61.26 +0.03 +0.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 52.19 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 56.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 56.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 56.00 +1.25 +2.28%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 48.50 -0.50 -1.02%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 64.63 -0.44 -0.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 2 hours Inpeachment 2.0
  • 1 min U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 19 hours Vestas launch 15MW Offshore Turbine
  • 2 hours Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 4 hours Germany and France Snub BIden Re China
  • 18 hours Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao (former Secretary Transportation) investigated by House for dealings with Chinese Communist Party to benefit her family's $1.2 Billion shipping company.
  • 23 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 16 hours Not Enough Electricity for Electric Vehicles
  • 24 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology

Breaking News:

Is China Headed To Peak Oil Demand?

Big Oil's Exploration Cuts Exacerbate Supply Deficit

Big Oil's Exploration Cuts Exacerbate Supply Deficit

BP has decimated its oil…

Russian Oil Giant Rosneft Sees Profits Slide 79% In 2020

Russian Oil Giant Rosneft Sees Profits Slide 79% In 2020

Rosneft reported a 79-percent drop…

OPEC+ Now Sees Weaker Oil Demand Growth For 2021

OPEC+ Now Sees Weaker Oil Demand Growth For 2021

OPEC+ expects global oil demand…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Is This The Best Way For Offshore Producers To Raise Production?

By Rystad Energy - Feb 14, 2021, 10:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

The saying has it that in every crisis there is opportunity, and the oil industry is no exception, with efficiencies and targeted investments being the prime focus areas during and in the aftermath of a downturn. Very few stones remain unturned in an upstream sector that has been hit hard by successive crises, and Rystad Energy is highlighting one of the last significant untapped value creation windows – that of subsea boosting – identifying more than 200 projects globally where the technology could make an immediate impact by increasing production profitably. The report was produced utilizing our newly launched Subsea Processing Screening Tool – a dashboard that analyses the different components of subsea processing – evaluating offshore projects worldwide and identifying the best candidates for subsea boosting. We have quantified costs, profits and the potential extent of increased output that are related to applying this sparsely-used technology,

The increase in recoverable reserves for the top 100 projects, out of more than 200 projects identified where subsea boosting would be profitable, averaged 61 million barrels of oil per project, with the amount varying widely depending on the size and location of each project. For every extra barrel of oil produced due to subsea boosting, operators can expect a profit of $11.30 on average.

The average investment cost to apply the subsea boosting solution for the above projects is at about $475 million, again varying widely depending on project characteristics.

Most of the identified candidate projects, nearly 50, are located in the US. The other countries rounding out the top 10 list are Brazil, Angola, Norway, the United Kingdom, Guyana, Nigeria, Ghana, Malaysia and Suriname.

The 10 companies that operate most of these projects identified by Rystad Energy are Petrobras, ExxonMobil, Shell, Equinor, BP, Chevron, Eni, LLOG, Murphy Oil and Apache.

Subsea boosting is the most mature technology within the subsea processing toolbox, and yet, much like the other subsea processing technologies, it is not widely adopted. Framo Engineering (now OneSubsea) installed the first subsea booster pump on Shell’s Draugen platform off Norway in 1993 but since then only another 50 projects have installed boosting equipment worldwide.

Related: The Most Fragile Oil Price Rally In History

“Subsea boosting offers significant value creation, both for brownfield and greenfield developments, by reducing the wellhead backpressure at the seabed, which in turn accelerates production and increases total recoverable resources,” says Erik Vinje, analyst with Rystad Energy’s energy service team.

The project candidates deemed suitable in this analysis were identified by studying field characteristics and calculating the net present value from installing a subsea boosting system. This process considered the impact to the production profile, any increase in recoverable reserves and costs related to equipment, installation, power investments and topside modification. About 50% of the candidate projects are brownfield initiatives, where the quicker subsea boosting is applied, the larger the positive impact.

One of the main reasons for the low adoption rate seen thus far for boosting equipment relates to the reliability of these units. The operational downtime ratio of the pumps was a critical issue in the early days of subsea boosting, as any need for intervention involved expensive specialized vessels or drilling rigs to repair the unit. However, with advancing technology, the reliability of subsea units has increased in recent years.

By Rystad Energy

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Russian Oil Giant Rosneft Sees Profits Slide 79% In 2020

Next Post

Is The Caribbean Ready For An Oil Boom?
Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy

Rystad Energy is an independent oil and gas consulting services and business intelligence data firm offering global databases, strategy consulting and research products. Rystad Energy’s…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless

Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless
Oil Prices Soar Amid Rumors Of New Commodities Supercycle

Oil Prices Soar Amid Rumors Of New Commodities Supercycle
How Much Higher Can Oil Prices Go?

How Much Higher Can Oil Prices Go?
Could Oil Prices Break $100 Next Year?

Could Oil Prices Break $100 Next Year?
These Stocks Could Soar As The U.S.-China Electric Vehicle War Heats Up

These Stocks Could Soar As The U.S.-China Electric Vehicle War Heats Up



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com