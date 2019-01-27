Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.45 -0.24 -0.45%
Brent Crude 12 mins 61.46 -0.13 -0.21%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.876 -0.196 -6.38%
Mars US 2 days 58.19 +0.71 +1.24%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.22 -0.30 -0.50%
Urals 3 days 58.93 +0.09 +0.15%
Louisiana Light 4 days 60.94 +0.40 +0.66%
Bonny Light 3 days 62.80 +0.53 +0.85%
Mexican Basket 4 days 53.59 -0.07 -0.13%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.876 -0.196 -6.38%
Marine 3 days 61.11 +0.76 +1.26%
Murban 3 days 62.63 +0.86 +1.39%
Iran Heavy 3 days 54.04 +0.48 +0.90%
Basra Light 3 days 62.67 +0.25 +0.40%
Saharan Blend 3 days 61.46 +0.42 +0.69%
Bonny Light 3 days 62.80 +0.53 +0.85%
Girassol 3 days 62.16 +0.64 +1.04%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 2 days 42.33 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 6 days 42.13 +0.51 +1.23%
Canadian Condensate 21 days 50.28 +0.51 +1.02%
Premium Synthetic 21 days 53.13 +0.51 +0.97%
Sweet Crude 6 days 50.83 +0.51 +1.01%
Peace Sour 6 days 47.68 +0.51 +1.08%
Light Sour Blend 6 days 50.38 +0.51 +1.02%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 days 52.63 +0.51 +0.98%
Central Alberta 6 days 48.13 +0.51 +1.07%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 50.25 +0.75 +1.52%
Giddings 3 days 44.00 +0.75 +1.73%
ANS West Coast 6 days 61.68 -0.99 -1.58%
West Texas Sour 3 days 47.64 +0.56 +1.19%
Eagle Ford 3 days 51.59 +0.56 +1.10%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 50.14 +0.56 +1.13%
Kansas Common 4 days 43.50 +0.75 +1.75%
Buena Vista 4 days 62.83 +0.51 +0.82%
Is This A Buy Signal For Crude Oil Futures?

By Martin Tillier - Jan 27, 2019, 2:00 PM CST
VLCC

A basic review of the chart for oil futures (CL) suggests that crude is about to take off. Whether the next move from here is up or down, providing a critical level holds in one case or is broken in another, it will send a strong technical buy signal.

(Click to enlarge)

The pattern concerned is basically a flat period followed by a dip, a recovery to the same level and then another sideways move. It is known as a teacup and is similar to an inverse head and shoulders formation, but without the pronounced shoulders formed by two dips during the periods of sideways action. Still, the theory is the same as to why it presages a run up. It indicates a failed move down that should discourage any aggressive selling from here.

It is not, however, confirmed as a buy signal until one of two things happens. Either we move on up through the high of the first plateau, which in this case is the $54.55 achieved on December 4th, or there is a second failed try at the roughly $50 base of the two “shoulders”. Either one would indicate a move higher, so while there is no real signal yet, it is very likely that there will be one soon.

As any trader will tell you though, technical analysis has its limits. Previous price action and chart patterns can be useful in the short term, but any signal they send is only valid as long as fundamental…

To read the full article

Sign in for free as an Oilprice member and gain access to this premium content.

