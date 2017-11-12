Is Peak Permian Only 3 Years Away?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 56.83 +0.09 +0.16%
Brent Crude 63.62 +0.10 +0.16%
Natural Gas 3.167 -0.05 -1.43%
Mars US 58.68 -0.41 -0.69%
Opec Basket 61.61 -0.46 -0.74%
Urals 61.03 -0.20 -0.33%
Louisiana Light 62.77 -0.50 -0.79%
Louisiana Light 62.77 -0.50 -0.79%
Bonny Light 64.32 -0.02 -0.03%
Mexican Basket 54.53 -0.18 -0.33%
Natural Gas 3.167 -0.05 -1.43%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 61.63 +0.45 +0.74%
Murban 64.28 +0.50 +0.78%
Iran Heavy Crude 61.25 -0.08 -0.13%
Basra Light 59.08 -0.35 -0.59%
Saharan Blend 64.03 -0.20 -0.31%
Bonny Light 64.32 -0.02 -0.03%
Bonny Light 64.32 -0.02 -0.03%
Girassol 64.22 -0.07 -0.11%
Opec Basket 61.61 -0.46 -0.74%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 41.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 62.77 -0.50 -0.79%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 53.25 -0.25 -0.47%
Giddings 47.00 -0.25 -0.53%
ANS West Coast 63.43 -0.24 -0.38%
West Texas Sour 50.69 -0.43 -0.84%
Eagle Ford 54.64 -0.43 -0.78%
Eagle Ford 54.64 -0.43 -0.78%
Oklahoma Sweet 53.19 -0.43 -0.80%
Kansas Common 47.00 -0.50 -1.05%
Buena Vista 64.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 days The Oil Rig Drilling 10 Miles Under The Sea
  • 2 days Baghdad Agrees To Ship Kirkuk Oil To Iran
  • 2 days Another Group Joins Niger Delta Avengers’ Ceasefire Boycott
  • 2 days Italy Looks To Phase Out Coal-Fired Electricity By 2025
  • 2 days Kenya Set To Give Local Communities Greater Share Of Oil Revenues
  • 2 days Rosneft, China To Deepen Strategic Cooperation
  • 2 days New York Listing Unlikely For Aramco IPO
  • 3 days China To Invest $83B In U.S. Shale
  • 3 days Aramco To Spend $100 Billion In Capital Expenditures Next Year
  • 3 days Saudis To Cut Oil Exports By 120,000 BPD In December
  • 3 days Brazil Announces New Round Of Pre-Salt Oil Block Auctions
  • 3 days Big Oil Back To Boosting Shareholder Returns
  • 3 days PDVSA Months Behind On Payments To India’s Biggest Oil Producer
  • 3 days UK To Provide $2B Loan Guarantee To Saudi Aramco
  • 3 days Energy Majors Team Up To Create New UK Utility Giant
  • 3 days Conoco Boasts $40 Per Barrel Breakeven
  • 4 days U.S. Weekly Oil Output Hits All-Time High
  • 4 days Citi: Don’t Expect OPEC To Extend Production Cuts
  • 4 days Senators Call For Investigation Of Enbridge Pipeline
  • 4 days ConocoPhillips Extends Share Buybacks Through 2020
  • 4 days Tajikistan, Uzbekistan Strengthen Energy Relations
  • 4 days China Relaxes Rules For Teapot Refiners
  • 4 days Shell To Hand Over Majnoon Stake To Iraq’s Basra Oil By 2018
  • 4 days Bakken Oil Production Rises As Oil Prices Jump
  • 5 days API Reports Yet Another Crude Inventory Draw
  • 5 days Goldman’s Venezuelan “Hunger Bonds” Deal Backfires
  • 5 days OPEC Prepares For Peak Oil Demand In Late-2030s
  • 5 days Chevron Bets On Canada Shale After Majors’ Oil Sands Exodus
  • 5 days BP Joins Shell In World’s Largest Oil Hedge
  • 5 days Aramco Oil Reserves Audit Unlikely To Be Completed In 2017
  • 5 days Iraq, Iran In Negotiations To Ship Oil From Kirkuk Fields
  • 5 days U.S. Oil Refiners Look To IRS For Major Tax Credit
  • 6 days Italy May Sell Eni Stake To Pay Off National Debt
  • 6 days Nigeria To Back OPEC Extension If Conditions Are Favorable
  • 6 days Uncertainty Builds As Speculation Rocks Venezuelan Bond Market
  • 6 days Another Security Breach At Libya’s Sharara Oil Field
  • 6 days Construction Of TurkStream Gas Pipeline Reaches Turkish Waters
  • 6 days Singapore Revokes Transocean Oil’s Bunker License Over Falsification
  • 6 days Niger Delta Chief Calls On Avengers To Stop War
  • 9 days House Tax Bill Prefers Fossil Fuels Over Green Energy

Breaking News:

The Oil Rig Drilling 10 Miles Under The Sea

Alt Text

The Radical Transformation Of U.S. Oil Imports

As Saudi Arabia shows a…

Alt Text

OPEC vs. U.S. Shale: The Battle For Asian Market Share

U.S. shale is moving in…

Alt Text

The Remarkable Recovery Of Big Oil

Shell reported a huge jump…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Related News

Is Peak Permian Only 3 Years Away?

By Nick Cunningham - Nov 12, 2017, 6:00 PM CST Midland

The world’s hottest shale basin, the Permian, is leading the second U.S. wave of tight oil production growth and will continue to do so for years to come, all analysts say.   

However, signs have started to emerge that the relentless intensification of drilling leads to diminishing returns, Simon Flowers, Chairman and Chief Analyst at Wood Mackenzie, said in an article this week. Pumping twice as much sand as usual into Permian wells and drilling longer laterals doesn’t deliver commensurate volumes of oil, Flowers notes.

“Drilling costs rise exponentially with depth, and there’s a suspicion that longer wells are hitting a cost efficiency ceiling,” WoodMac’s chief analyst writes.

Moreover, after the early production-exuberance stage, drillers are now much more focused on delivering profits and higher profit margins. They now favor quality over quantity, and value over volumes.

“Might the Permian be reaching the limits of well size and design? Maybe—as Star Trek’s Scotty might observe of an underwhelming high intensity completion ‘you cannae change the laws of physics, Jim’,” Flowers says. But WoodMac suggests that drillers could ‘change the laws of physics’ and that these signs of setbacks may actually be growing pains. Related: Oil Drillers Reopen The Fracking Debate

The energy consultancy’s Director of L48 Research, Rob Clarke, argues that there are two basic and very sound reasons that the fading lateral drilling and proppant metrics might be just growing pains. One is much more advanced proppant placement, and the other is the oil majors’ move into the Permian, set to change things.

“Now, pinpoint frac technology can place the proppant exactly where it’s wanted. Science is also being applied to identify the most effective proppant grain size and shape as well as drill bit design and fluid chemistry, all with the aim of boosting EUR,” according to WoodMac.

In addition, ExxonMobil significantly boosted its Permian position earlier this year, and Exxon has “global expertise in extra-long laterals—including a 39,000 footer in Russia,” WoodMac says.

ExxonMobil has already drilled a 12,500-foot well in the Permian and “will no doubt ramp up longer still to test the diminishing returns theory,” Clarke noted.  

Now the next challenge will be to deliver an effective completion of such a long well.

“The application of the Majors’ capital and industrial approach will test whether the thousands of wells to be drilled in the future enable the Permian to deliver on the bold growth targets,” WoodMac said.

Two months ago, Wood Mackenzie warned that as drillers are set to continuously develop the hottest U.S. shale play, they may soon start to test the region’s geological limits. And if E&P companies can’t overcome the geological constraints with tech breakthroughs, Permian production could peak in 2021, putting more than 1.5 million bpd of future production in question, and potentially significantly influencing oil prices.

Apart from geological constraints, other factors that could affect Permian growth are increasing service costs and potentially persistently low oil prices.

While oil service margins have increased for oil field service providers such Schlumberger and Halliburton, oil producers, on the other hand, face cost pressure, and “higher well costs may force additional discussion on capital discipline going into 2018, which could be a good thing for the overall supply and demand balance,” BTU Analytics said earlier this month.

At the end of September, Moody’s warned that even if average drilling and completion costs have declined significantly in the past two years, “drillers will be hard pressed to further reduce drill-bit finding and development costs, since drilling efficiencies may be offset by higher service costs.” North American oil producers will need WTI at over $50 a barrel in order to achieve “meaningful capital efficiency”, Moody’s said.

Pioneer Natural Resources, for example, continues to believe in the Permian, but it thinks that the U.S. shale patch is heading toward hitting the ceiling of efficiency gains from larger frackings. Related: Venezuela’s Oil Rival Calls For Full U.S. Sanctions

“In the U.S., we are essentially using a sledgehammer approach. We are using larger volumes or sand and fluids and pumping at higher rates,” Pioneer’s CEO Tim Dove said at the Oil & Money conference in London, as quoted by Platts.

“At some point you reach a peak on logistics, limits on sand, water volumes... that’s where we are getting to, [although] we’re not quite there as an industry,” Dove noted.

Still, the expertise of the majors, as well as science and tech breakthroughs in proppant use, may help the Permian outgrow its growing pains faster than expected.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Ghana Looks To Ramp Oil Production
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Venezuela Just 24 Hours Away From Formal Declaration Of Default

Venezuela Just 24 Hours Away From Formal Declaration Of Default
Why Saudi Arabia’s Crackdown Sent Oil Prices Soaring

Why Saudi Arabia’s Crackdown Sent Oil Prices Soaring

 Is Saudi Arabia Lying about Its Oil Inventories?

Is Saudi Arabia Lying about Its Oil Inventories?

 Can WTI Hit $70 In 2018?

Can WTI Hit $70 In 2018?

 Oil Pulls Back After U.S. Rig Count Sees Significant Increase

Oil Pulls Back After U.S. Rig Count Sees Significant Increase

Most Commented

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

Will The Third Great Energy Revolution End The Oil & Gas Industry?

 Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

Is Hydrogen Fuel As Dumb As Musk Thinks?

 New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

New Mandate Pushes Trucking Industry Fuel Efficiency

 Is Infinite Clean Energy Near?

Is Infinite Clean Energy Near?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com