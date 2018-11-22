What Explains The Sudden Plunge In Iranian Oil Exports?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 54.04 -0.59 -1.08%
Brent Crude 6 hours 62.60 -0.88 -1.39%
Natural Gas 11 mins 4.388 -0.089 -1.99%
Mars US 1 day 58.23 +1.20 +2.10%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.33 -1.69 -2.64%
Urals 18 hours 61.78 -0.36 -0.58%
Louisiana Light 3 days 61.59 -3.95 -6.03%
Louisiana Light 3 days 61.59 -3.95 -6.03%
Bonny Light 18 hours 62.99 -0.97 -1.52%
Mexican Basket 2 days 57.85 +0.20 +0.35%
Natural Gas 11 mins 4.388 -0.089 -1.99%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 61.45 -0.33 -0.53%
Murban 18 hours 62.50 -0.43 -0.68%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 56.48 -0.31 -0.55%
Basra Light 2 days 63.81 +0.96 +1.53%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 60.39 -0.56 -0.92%
Bonny Light 18 hours 62.99 -0.97 -1.52%
Bonny Light 18 hours 62.99 -0.97 -1.52%
Girassol 18 hours 62.17 -0.31 -0.50%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.33 -1.69 -2.64%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 day 23.47 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 11.43 -5.77 -33.55%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 35.43 -3.77 -9.62%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 53.53 -3.77 -6.58%
Sweet Crude 3 days 18.18 -3.77 -17.18%
Peace Sour 3 days 14.18 -3.77 -21.00%
Peace Sour 3 days 14.18 -3.77 -21.00%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 36.18 -3.77 -9.44%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 22.43 -4.02 -15.20%
Central Alberta 3 days 14.43 -3.77 -20.71%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 61.59 -3.95 -6.03%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 51.25 +1.25 +2.50%
Giddings 2 days 45.00 +1.25 +2.86%
ANS West Coast 3 days 63.64 -3.93 -5.82%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 48.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 52.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 52.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 50.64 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.00 +1.25 +2.86%
Buena Vista 3 days 63.63 -3.33 -4.97%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is California becoming a National Security Risk to the U.S.?
  • 10 minutes And Just Like That, Everybody Stopped Talking About $100 Oil
  • 15 minutes Gaming the Price of Oil
  • 20 mins Who Trusts Investment Banks on Oil?
  • 6 hours EU calls for sanctions against Italy
  • 1 hour Boston Dynamics: Humanoid Robot "Atlas" Can Freestyle Running and Leap Over Obstacels
  • 8 hours French Fuel Protests
  • 7 hours Brexit and (Im)possible Question: Can Leftwingers Be Friends With Conservatives?
  • 7 hours Real Challenge For Regime: IAEA Calls On North Korea To Re-Admit Nuclear Inspectors
  • 13 mins With Only a Paltry $10 Billion Profit for 2017 Chevron Goes Begging for Hardship Consideration
  • 10 hours France Revolts Against Anti - Carbon Tax
  • 11 hours Populism Rising in Canada?
  • 32 mins Your idea of oil/gas prices next ten years
  • 8 hours A lesson from VW
  • 17 hours Pros and Cons of Coal
  • 7 hours Plastic Myth-Busters
  • 9 hours How Long Until We Have Working Nuclear Fusion Reactor?

Breaking News:

Alberta Oil Industry Faces “Extraordinary” Challenge

Alt Text

Canadian Oil Producer Calls For Production Cap Amid Record Low Prices

Record low Canadian oil prices…

Alt Text

Latest Oil Price Slump Was ‘Made In America’

Citigroup’s Ed Morse has said…

Alt Text

U.S. Sanction Waivers Boost China’s Demand For Iranian Oil

China is set to continue…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

What Explains The Sudden Plunge In Iranian Oil Exports?

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 22, 2018, 2:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
India oil tanker

Iran’s tracked oil exports in November plummeted by several hundred thousand barrels per day compared to October, as many Iranian customers hadn’t nominated barrels amid uncertainty whether they would get U.S. waivers to continue importing Iran’s oil after the sanctions retuned.

“Iranian crude exports so far in November are down several hundred thousand barrels per day from October levels,” Daniel Gerber, chief executive officer at tanker-tracking company Petro-Logistics, told Reuters on Thursday.

According to Petro-Logistics and many analysts, Iranian exports in early November would indeed be much lower, because many of Iran’s customers hadn’t requested any volumes for fear of breaching the U.S. sanctions in the event they failed to secure a waiver.

“The low volumes we saw in the beginning of the month were due to buyer reluctance to schedule loadings while awaiting clarity on sanctions waivers,” Petro-Logistics’ Gerber told Reuters.

On the day on which the U.S. re-imposed sanctions on Iran, Washington also announced that it was granting waivers to eight countries—including Iran’s biggest buyers China and India—to continue importing reduced volumes of oil from Tehran for another 180 days, until early May 2019.

Iran’s oil exports in October were estimated at between 1.5 million bpd and 1.85 million bpd, according to tanker-tracking company estimates, quoted by Reuters. Based on Petro-Logistics’ estimate that Iranian oil exports were down in November by several hundred thousand, Iran’s exports might have been close to 1 million bpd this month, compared to a peak of 2.5 million bpd in April this year. Related: Goldman Expects Extreme Volatility In Oil Markets This Month

However, tracking Iranian oil exports has become increasingly difficult because Iranian tankers are switching off transponders on board. Petro-Logistics CEO Gerber told Reuters that Iran’s oil trade is currently “incredibly opaque and the majority of the trade is hidden.”

“We believe that volumes have been picking up in the past week,” he said.

Meanwhile, Iran continues to strike a defiant tone, and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Monday that the Islamic Republic is selling and will continue to sell its oil, with or without U.S. waivers. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

The Wildcard In OPEC's Next Deal

Next Post

Can Oil Solve Washington’s Syria Dilemma?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Natural Gas Price Explosion Bankrupts Traders

Natural Gas Price Explosion Bankrupts Traders
The Impending Endgame In Oil Markets

The Impending Endgame In Oil Markets

 Trump Claims Victory As Oil Prices Plummet

Trump Claims Victory As Oil Prices Plummet

 Can We Expect A Major Rebound In Oil Prices?

Can We Expect A Major Rebound In Oil Prices?

 The Saudis Are Hinting At Another U-Turn In Oil Markets

The Saudis Are Hinting At Another U-Turn In Oil Markets

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com

-->