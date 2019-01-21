IMF Slashes Saudi Growth Outlook On Lower Oil Prices, Production

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.01 -1.03 -1.91%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.53 -1.21 -1.93%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.986 -0.253 -7.81%
Mars US 4 days 58.80 +1.73 +3.03%
Opec Basket 5 days 60.90 +1.27 +2.13%
Urals 2 days 60.80 +0.92 +1.54%
Louisiana Light 6 days 59.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 6 days 59.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.64 -0.14 -0.22%
Mexican Basket 5 days 54.14 +2.12 +4.08%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.986 -0.253 -7.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 61.74 +0.70 +1.15%
Murban 2 days 63.40 +0.76 +1.21%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.98 +0.18 +0.33%
Basra Light 5 days 63.35 +1.71 +2.77%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.38 +0.08 +0.13%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.64 -0.14 -0.22%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.64 -0.14 -0.22%
Girassol 2 days 63.01 +0.14 +0.22%
Opec Basket 5 days 60.90 +1.27 +2.13%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.59 -0.24 -0.59%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 43.04 -0.32 -0.74%
Canadian Condensate 16 days 51.19 +1.68 +3.39%
Premium Synthetic 16 days 54.04 +1.68 +3.21%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 51.74 +1.68 +3.36%
Peace Sour 23 hours 48.59 +1.68 +3.58%
Peace Sour 23 hours 48.59 +1.68 +3.58%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 51.29 +1.68 +3.39%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 53.54 +1.68 +3.24%
Central Alberta 23 hours 49.04 +1.68 +3.55%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 6 days 59.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 50.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 44.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 6 days 61.16 -0.16 -0.26%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.48 +1.73 +3.62%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.43 +1.73 +3.35%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.43 +1.73 +3.35%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 51.98 +1.73 +3.44%
Kansas Common 5 days 44.00 +1.75 +4.14%
Buena Vista 5 days 63.50 +1.73 +2.80%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Get First Access To The Oilprice App!
  • 11 minutes Japanese Refiners Load First Iran Oil Cargo Since U.S. Sanctions
  • 13 minutes Oil prices forecast
  • 17 minutes Renewables in US Set for Fast Growth
  • 3 hours Chinese FDI in U.S. Drops 90%: America's Clueless Tech Entrepreneurs
  • 4 mins Socialists want to exorcise the O&G demon by 2030
  • 2 hours Oceans "Under Fire" Of Plastic Trash
  • 21 hours Is Natural Gas Renewable? I say yes it is.
  • 6 hours Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 1 day Blame Oil Price or EVs for Car Market Crash? Auto Recession Has Started
  • 4 hours Duterte's New Madness: Philippine Senators Oppose President's Push To Lower Criminal Age To 9
  • 23 hours Making Fun of EV Owners: ICE-ing Trend?
  • 22 hours Emissions from wear of brakes and tyres likely to be higher in supposedly clean vehicles, experts warn
  • 13 hours Cheermongering about O&G in 2019
  • 12 hours North Sea Rocks Could Store Months Of Renewable Energy
  • 5 hours *Happy Dance* ... U.S. Shale Oil Slowdown
  • 1 day Orphan Wells

Breaking News:

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage

Alt Text

Oil Majors Bet Big On Offshore Drilling In 2019

Oilfield service providers are jumping…

Alt Text

IEA: OPEC+ Cuts Put Floor Under Oil Prices

The IEA said in its…

Alt Text

EIA: OPEC Production To Fall By 1 Million Bpd This Year

The Energy Information Administration expects…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

IMF Slashes Saudi Growth Outlook On Lower Oil Prices, Production

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 21, 2019, 3:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Saudi flag

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut on Monday its forecast for Saudi Arabia’s economic growth this year to 1.8 percent, down by 0.6 percentage point from the previous economic outlook in October, due to lower oil prices and lower oil production growth.

The IMF sees growth in Saudi Arabia for 2019 at 1.8 percent, compared to 2.4 percent expected last October, while it lifted its 2020 economic growth forecast by 0.2 percentage point from October to 2.1 percent.

In its World Economic Outlook (WEO) Update published on Monday, the IMF expects growth in the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan, and Pakistan region to remain subdued at 2.4 percent this year, before recovering to about 3 percent in 2020. The only individual country update for this region was provided for Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s largest oil producer.

“Multiple factors weigh on the region’s outlook, including weak oil output growth, which offsets an expected pickup in non-oil activity (Saudi Arabia); tightening financing conditions (Pakistan); US sanctions (Iran); and, across several economies, geopolitical tensions,” the IMF said in its WEO Update, which also notes that the global expansion has weakened.

The IMF forecasts that the global economy will grow at 3.5 percent in 2019 and 3.6 percent in 2020, 0.2 and 0.1 percentage point below last October’s estimates.

Commenting on oil prices, the IMF said today that “Crude oil prices have been volatile since August, reflecting supply influences, including US policy on Iranian oil exports and, more recently, fears of softening global demand. As of early January, crude oil prices stood at around $55 a barrel, and markets expected prices to remain broadly at that level over the next 4–5 years.”

In its regional outlook in November, the IMF said that higher oil prices may have helped Arab Gulf economies to grow again, but risks remained as economies were still vulnerable to sharp oil price movements.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Is Kuwait’s $500 Billion Oil Plan Overoptimistic?

Next Post

Why OPEC+ Output Cuts Take So Long To Materialize
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Frank Foley on January 21 2019 said:
    Inconvenient timing as the Saudis again hit all the banks looking for money to "invest" in their downstream businesses and direct Aramco IPO. Tick tock, tick tock.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

US Oil, Gas Rig Count Plummets As Oil Prices Surge

US Oil, Gas Rig Count Plummets As Oil Prices Surge
The Two Major Factors Pushing Oil Prices Higher

The Two Major Factors Pushing Oil Prices Higher

 Oil Prices Jump As China Seeks To End Trade War

Oil Prices Jump As China Seeks To End Trade War

 Oil Markets Could See Deficit In 2019

Oil Markets Could See Deficit In 2019

 IEA: OPEC+ Cuts Put Floor Under Oil Prices

IEA: OPEC+ Cuts Put Floor Under Oil Prices

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com