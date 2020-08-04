IMF: Global Oil Demand Will Shrink By 8% In 2020

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 41.57 +0.56 +1.37%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 44.35 +0.20 +0.45%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.184 +0.083 +3.95%
Graph up Mars US 21 hours 42.01 +1.04 +2.54%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 44.02 +1.00 +2.32%
Graph down Urals 2 days 42.50 -1.45 -3.30%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.48 +0.78 +1.87%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 42.48 +0.78 +1.87%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 43.88 +0.96 +2.24%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 39.05 +2.11 +5.71%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.184 +0.083 +3.95%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 6 days 42.56 -0.42 -0.98%
Graph down Murban 6 days 42.95 -0.40 -0.92%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 43.65 +0.93 +2.18%
Graph up Basra Light 6 days 45.42 +0.15 +0.33%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 44.06 +1.13 +2.63%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 43.88 +0.96 +2.24%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 43.88 +0.96 +2.24%
Chart Girassol 5 days 44.59 +1.17 +2.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 44.02 +1.00 +2.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 28.77 +0.37 +1.30%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 14 hours 33.01 +0.74 +2.29%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 14 hours 40.01 +0.74 +1.88%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 14 hours 41.41 +0.74 +1.82%
Graph up Sweet Crude 14 hours 37.76 +0.74 +2.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 14 hours 36.76 +0.74 +2.05%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 36.76 +0.74 +2.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 38.01 +0.74 +1.99%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 39.66 +0.74 +1.90%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 36.76 +0.74 +2.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 42.48 +0.78 +1.87%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 37.50 +0.75 +2.04%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 31.25 +0.75 +2.46%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 41.63 +0.02 +0.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 34.96 +0.74 +2.16%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 38.91 +0.74 +1.94%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 38.91 +0.74 +1.94%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 37.50 +0.75 +2.04%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 31.25 +0.75 +2.46%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 45.75 +0.74 +1.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Biden Seeks $2 Trillion Clean Energy And Infrastructure Spending Boost
  • 6 minutes Pompeo upsets China; oil & gas prices to fall
  • 11 minutes The Secret China Iran Oil Deal At The Heart Of One Belt One Road Project
  • 2 hours Trump Hands Putin Major Geopolitical Victory
  • 2 hours Trump Suggests Delaying Election Amid Fraud Claims
  • 3 hours End Game For Oil? OPEC Prepares For An Age Of Dwindling Demand
  • 16 hours While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 19 hours Rational analysis of CV19 from Harvard Medical School
  • 2 days "The Great Reset" What does this mean for you.
  • 2 days Mask Disposal
  • 3 days The World is Facing a Solar Panel Waste Problem
  • 2 days You may all go to hell
  • 2 days Biden admits he has been tested for Cognitive Decline several times. Didn't show any proof of test results.
  • 2 hours Enough is Enough...
  • 22 hours What happens to oil and gas production when 1/2 of Oklahoma is handed over to the Tribes
  • 3 days Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?

Breaking News:

Libya's Meager Crude Oil Exports Set To Plunge In August

Can Oil Save Ecuador’s Economy?

Can Oil Save Ecuador’s Economy?

Ecuador is notorious amongst oil…

Microsoft And Halliburton Are Building The Oilfield Of The Future

Microsoft And Halliburton Are Building The Oilfield Of The Future

As oil and gas companies…

Oil Markets Face New Glut As OPEC Prepares To Open The Taps

Oil Markets Face New Glut As OPEC Prepares To Open The Taps

The upcoming partial return of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

IMF: Global Oil Demand Will Shrink By 8% In 2020

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 04, 2020, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

The coronavirus crisis will lead to global oil demand dropping by around 8 percent this year compared to last year, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a new report, as carried by Qatari daily The Penunsula.

This year, oil prices will be 41 percent lower than in 2019, the IMF said in its ‘Global imbalances and the COVID-19 crisis’ external report. The direct impact of the low oil prices on oil trade balances will vary across economies, reflecting their dependence on oil exports and imports, according to the IMF.

The fund’s estimates for this year’s global oil demand decline are in line with other forecasters such as the International Energy Agency (IEA) and OPEC.

Last month, the IEA said in its latest Oil Market Report that global oil demand was set to crash by 7.9 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, but this forecast is slightly more optimistic than last month’s expectation of an 8.1-million-bpd demand drop.

The IEA, however, noted that the recent rise in COVID-19 cases and the reinstating of partial lockdowns in some countries continue to contribute to the uncertainty surrounding the world’s global oil demand in 2020.

This year, the world is expected to consume an average of 92.1 million bpd of oil, compared to the typical demand of 100 million bpd, the IEA said.

OPEC, for its part, expects overall global oil demand to drop by 8.9 million bpd in 2020, before rising by 7 million bpd in 2021, when it will still be lower than demand in 2019.

The oil price plunge and the production cuts after the coronavirus pandemic will hit oil exporters in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) hard, with the combined oil income for those countries expected to plummet by US$270 billion this year compared to 2019, the IMF said in its latest update on the region last month.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Despite Official Reports, China Has Been Hoarding Iranian Crude Oil

Next Post

What Will The Post-Pandemic Shale Patch Look Like?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s Largest Nuclear Fusion Reactor Is Finally Being Built

The World’s Largest Nuclear Fusion Reactor Is Finally Being Built
Saudi Arabia May Be Forced To Cut Oil Prices Once Again

Saudi Arabia May Be Forced To Cut Oil Prices Once Again
The World Is Facing A Solar Panel Waste Problem

The World Is Facing A Solar Panel Waste Problem
Why Oil Remains Stuck At $40

Why Oil Remains Stuck At $40
Ocasio-Cortez Could Deal A Fatal Blow To U.S. Oil Pipelines

Ocasio-Cortez Could Deal A Fatal Blow To U.S. Oil Pipelines



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com