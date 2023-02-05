How Bulgaria Became The World's Third-Largest Buyer Of Russian Oil

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 73.39 -2.49 -3.28%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days 79.94 -2.23 -2.71%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.64 -2.39 -2.95%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 2.410 -0.046 -1.87%
Graph down Gasoline 2 days 2.321 -0.131 -5.35%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 79.52 -0.32 -0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 79.52 -0.32 -0.40%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.96 -0.16 -0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.43 -2.39 -2.89%
Chart Mars US 2 days 72.24 -1.79 -2.42%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.321 -0.131 -5.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 79.10 -0.96 -1.20%
Graph down Murban 3 days 80.74 -1.52 -1.85%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 76.03 -0.31 -0.41%
Graph down Basra Light 433 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 82.01 -0.19 -0.23%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 81.96 -0.16 -0.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.96 -0.16 -0.19%
Chart Girassol 3 days 81.97 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.43 -2.39 -2.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 6 days 57.22 +1.59 +2.86%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 54.63 -0.53 -0.96%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 78.03 -0.53 -0.67%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 76.28 -0.53 -0.69%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 73.43 -0.53 -0.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 70.13 -0.53 -0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 70.13 -0.53 -0.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 71.43 -0.53 -0.74%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 80.38 -0.53 -0.66%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 69.73 -0.53 -0.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 79.52 -0.32 -0.40%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 72.25 -0.75 -1.03%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 66.00 -0.75 -1.12%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 80.90 -1.74 -2.11%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 68.41 -0.53 -0.77%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 72.36 -0.53 -0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.36 -0.53 -0.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 72.25 -0.75 -1.03%
Chart Kansas Common 11 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 80.79 +0.47 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 18 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 17 hours Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 10 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 5 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 10 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 9 hours Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0

Breaking News:

Iran To Help Venezuela Overhaul Major Refinery Complex

Upstream Spending To Rise To $485 Billion In 2023

Upstream Spending To Rise To $485 Billion In 2023

In its 2023 outlook, Energy…

Bulgaria Remains A Major Buyer Of Russian Oil

Bulgaria Remains A Major Buyer Of Russian Oil

Bulgaria is one of the…

Oil Prices Inches Higher As Traders Await A Rebound In Chinese Demand

Oil Prices Inches Higher As Traders Await A Rebound In Chinese Demand

Oil prices face a second…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
The Jamestown Foundation

The Jamestown Foundation

Founded in 1984, The Jamestown Foundation is an independent, non-partisan research institution dedicated to providing timely information concerning critical political and strategic developments in China,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How Bulgaria Became The World's Third-Largest Buyer Of Russian Oil

By The Jamestown Foundation - Feb 05, 2023, 10:00 AM CST
  • Bulgaria, currently the third-largest buyer of Russian oil in the world, is heading for another round of general elections on April 2.
  • The Bulgarian National Assembly will dissolve on February 5, and another interim government appointed by the president, the fifth in two years, will take office.
  • While the European Union has now phased out 90 percent of oil imports from Russia, Bulgaria became the third-largest buyer of Russian crude after China and India.
Join Our Community

The prolonged political instability in Bulgaria will continue to impact critical energy security decisions and maintain the country’s status as Russia’s best client in Europe. Bulgaria, currently the third-largest buyer of Russian oil in the world, is heading for another round of general elections on April 2, since the parliament failed to form a regular cabinet following the October 2022 elections (Dnevnik.bg, February 2). This will be the fifth parliamentary poll in the past two years.

The Bulgarian National Assembly will dissolve on February 5, and another interim government appointed by the president, the fifth in two years, will take office. Critical energy decisions, including seeking alternative oil supplies and taking control of the Russian oil refinery on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast will likely be postponed, perhaps for another year if a regular government is not formed this spring (Euronews, January 13).

While the European Union has now phased out 90 percent of oil imports from Russia, Bulgaria became the third-largest buyer of Russian crude after China and India, overtaking Turkey on that list in December 2022 (Svobodnaevropa.bg, January 10). The Port of Burgas is the only one in Europe where Russian oil can still embark after Sofia succeeded in lobbying the European Commission for an exemption from the ban on seaborne Russian oil, which became effective on December 5, 2022. Russian oil deliveries to Bulgaria actually increased by 30 percent in mid-2022 and remained stable after that, allowing the refinery to work at its full capacity of 196,000 barrels per day (Svobodaevropa.bg, May 13, 2022).

Oil transported via the Black Sea by tankers from Novorossiysk is refined at the largest refinery in the Balkans, which is wholly owned by Lukoil, the second-largest oil company in the Russian Federation. Moscow has attempted to preserve its traditional markets and influence using Lukoil and Rosneft refineries in Europe; but after the latest embargo, this is only possible in Bulgaria. This, in turn, will make the country particularly vulnerable to the Kremlin’s propaganda during the upcoming elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overall, Bulgaria has not made sufficient attempts to secure alternative crude supplies for its only refinery, which is also a major supplier of gasoline and motor oil to most of the Balkans. As oil from Kazakhstan is becoming available, not only through the Caspian Pipeline Consortium to the Port of Novorossiysk but also through the Port of Supsa in Georgia, Sofia has not planned to tap into this potential.

Only now, almost a year after Russia’s all-out war against Ukraine began, did the interim Bulgarian government sign a memorandum with Greece to explore whether the now-defunct Burgas-Alexandroupolis oil pipeline project could be revived and used in the reverse to send crude from Greek ports to the Port of Burgas, bypassing the Turkish Straits (Money.bg, January 5).

But Russian ownership of the refinery will continue to be a problem until the Bulgarian government takes control of the facility as Germany did with the Rosneft-owned Schwedt refinery (Euractiv, September 16, 2022). Bulgarian lawmakers voted in January this year that the government could take over operation of Russian company Lukoil’s Neftochim Burgas refinery for up to a year to ensure protection of critical infrastructure and fuel supplies (Trud, December 7, 2022). But this leaves the decision to the economic minister, and at a time of pending parliamentary elections in a politically unstable country with a strong pro-Russia lobby, this may be problematic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the spring of 2021, Bulgaria has held four general elections that have produced a fragmented parliament unable to appoint a prime minister, save one—Kiril Petkov, who only served for seven months. But Petkov’s government fell after one of the four-party coalition partners withdrew its support in mid-2022, amid a natural gas supply crisis. As Petkov refused to pay for Russian gas in rubles, Moscow suspended gas supplies to Bulgaria, together with Poland.

Although the government quickly secured alternative gas supplies from Azerbaijan and the United States, powerful Bulgarian businesses connected to Gazprom set out to bring down the government (SeeNews.com, June 8, 2022; Fakti.bg, June 23, 2022). Simultaneous public revelations that Sofia had been secretly selling weapons and ammunition to third parties for delivery to Ukraine added to the political campaign launched by Russian loyalists, which eventually brought down the government (Standart, June 26, 2022).

On February 5, another EU embargo—on petroleum products produced from Russian oil—will come into effect. According to the conditions of the European Commission’s exemption, Bulgaria will not be able to export petroleum products, except to Ukraine. Previously, gasoline, diesel and motor oil were supplied to the entire Balkans, making Lukoil a major regional player.

On February 1, the interim Bulgarian government announced that the export of petroleum products made from Russian oil to Ukraine will continue after 5 February (Euractiv.bg, February 1). Lukoil has denied that fuel produced from Russian oil was sent to Ukraine in 2022, claiming that it deals with over 500 different intermediaries and not directly with Ukraine (EurAsia Daily, January 18). But an investigation by the Bulgarian service of Euractiv found that, according to the National Statistical Institute, Ukraine had bought 1,000-times more fuel from Bulgaria in 2022 than in 2021. In fact, the scale of Bulgarian petroleum products exported to Ukraine is as large as 1 percent of the Bulgarian economy (Euractiv, February 2).

It seems that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decree, starting February 1, to stop supplies of oil to countries that support the price cap has not affected Lukoil’s Neftochim refinery (Kremlin.ru, December 27, 2022). As an EU member, Bulgaria supports the price cap adopted by the G7 economic group, the EU and Australia, currently at $60 per barrel. But further publicity about Russian oil being used to supply the Ukrainian army with diesel fuel may change Putin’s mind. Sofia evidently has little time to find alternative oil supplies for its economy.

By Jamestown.org


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

Oil Prices Inches Higher As Traders Await A Rebound In Chinese Demand
The Jamestown Foundation

The Jamestown Foundation

Founded in 1984, The Jamestown Foundation is an independent, non-partisan research institution dedicated to providing timely information concerning critical political and strategic developments in China,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Everybody Loves Oil Again

Everybody Loves Oil Again
North Korea Is Becoming A Big Problem For China’s Geopolitical Ambitions

North Korea Is Becoming A Big Problem For China’s Geopolitical Ambitions
Oil Prices Set To Climb On Rumors That The Fed Will Stop Hiking Interest Rates

Oil Prices Set To Climb On Rumors That The Fed Will Stop Hiking Interest Rates
3 Natural Gas Stocks To Watch As Prices Tank

3 Natural Gas Stocks To Watch As Prices Tank
The U.S. Is Facing A Major Challenge As Petrodollar Loses Force

The U.S. Is Facing A Major Challenge As Petrodollar Loses Force

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com