How AI Is Breathing New Life Into Oil And Gas Operations

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 51 mins 82.92 +0.98 +1.20%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.09 +0.75 +0.88%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 88.22 +0.65 +0.74%
Graph up Natural Gas 51 mins 2.777 +0.052 +1.91%
Graph up Gasoline 51 mins 2.845 +0.041 +1.45%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 84.14 -0.87 -1.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 84.14 -0.87 -1.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.00 -0.64 -0.73%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.25 +0.30 +0.34%
Chart Mars US 16 mins 83.77 +0.98 +1.18%
Chart Gasoline 51 mins 2.845 +0.041 +1.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 87.03 +0.66 +0.76%
Graph up Murban 2 days 88.25 +0.51 +0.58%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 85.01 -0.69 -0.81%
Graph down Basra Light 617 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 86.08 -0.37 -0.43%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 87.00 -0.64 -0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 87.00 -0.64 -0.73%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.78 -0.68 -0.76%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.25 +0.30 +0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 70 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 60.69 -0.88 -1.43%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 84.09 -0.88 -1.04%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 82.34 -0.88 -1.06%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 79.49 -0.88 -1.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 76.19 -0.88 -1.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 76.19 -0.88 -1.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 77.49 -0.88 -1.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 86.44 -0.88 -1.01%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 75.79 -0.88 -1.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 84.14 -0.87 -1.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.42 -0.88 -1.11%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 72.17 -0.88 -1.20%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 89.12 +1.39 +1.58%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 77.22 -0.88 -1.13%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 78.42 -0.88 -1.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.42 -0.88 -1.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.50 -0.75 -0.95%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.25 +0.50 +0.70%
Chart Buena Vista 1 min 86.25 +2.06 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 43 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 13 hours Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 12 days Investment in renewables tanking

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Hold Onto Gains Despite Surprise Crude Build 

Distillate Prices Soar On The Back Of Refinery Issues And Expensive Crude

Distillate Prices Soar On The Back Of Refinery Issues And Expensive Crude

Distillates prices have soared in…

Will Oil Prices Hit $100 By Year's End?

Will Oil Prices Hit $100 By Year's End?

Amid OPEC's production cuts and…

Big Oil’s Cash Restraint Begins To Cause Worry

Big Oil’s Cash Restraint Begins To Cause Worry

Big Oil is not giving…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How AI Is Breathing New Life Into Oil And Gas Operations

By Felicity Bradstock - Aug 08, 2023, 5:00 PM CDT
  • AI is projected to significantly grow in the oil and gas sector between 2022 and 2027, with 92% of companies planning investments.
  • Leading energy companies, including Shell, BP, and ExxonMobil, are pioneering AI applications, enhancing everything from drilling processes to safety measures.
  • Despite the transformative potential of AI, its adoption in the energy sector lags behind its pace of development in other industries.
Join Our Community
AI

The use of artificial intelligence (AI) and other digital technologies in the oil and gas industry has increased dramatically in recent years and is expected to continue growing over the coming decades. Modernisation and digitalisation were already starting to be welcomed by the oil and gas industry, but the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions drove an acceleration in the adoption of a range of new technologies, which has since continued.

AI is now viewed as a game changer for the oil and gas industry, used to reduce operational costs, improve sustainability, and speed up processes. According to market research carried out by Mordor Intelligence, the use of AI in the oil and gas market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 10.81 percent between 2022 and 2027. And a recent Ernst & Young survey showed that 92 percent of oil and gas companies around the globe are investing in AI or have plans to do so within the next 5 years. 

Despite the accelerated adoption of AI technologies, the rate at which companies are adopting AI remains slower than the speed at which it's being developed and applied in other sectors. Kumar Lakshmipathi, principal solutions architect for Amazon Web Services, explained “In the energy sector, we’re not seeing adoption as we should… Compared to other industries, this is not what we see.” 

AI could be applied in a variety of ways in the oil and gas industry, such as to monitor and improve safety, increase operational performance, or provide insights and forecasts. The use of AI could significantly improve supply chain management, with the potential to reduce errors by between 20 and 50 percent. This is seen as increasingly important following the supply chain disruptions during and following the Covid pandemic. The delays in the manufacturing and delivery of energy components created a significant backlog in the industry, with many operations experiencing cost and time increases. Using AI to manage supply chain systems could help to alleviate these pressures in the future. 

New AI technologies can also dramatically help to improve safety standards, enhancing company ESG practices and potentially preventing disasters. Better monitoring of oil and gas platforms could help to improve worker safety, further mitigating the chance of health and safety issues. This technology can also be used for the monitoring of pipelines and other infrastructure to prevent leaks and oil spills. This could help companies save millions in losses as well as avoid major damage to the environment. 

To date, some of the leading energy companies in AI adoption include Shell, BP, and ExxonMobil. Shell has introduced AI technologies across its whole oil and gas supply chain, with more than 160 active projects by May this year. It has used these technologies to reduce gas extraction costs and automate drilling systems to help drill operators better understand the environment. It has also introduced the Shell AI Residency Programme to give data scientists and AI engineers experience with a range of AI projects at Shell. The oil major is also using AI technology in its renewable energy operations, to predict the varying demand for EV charging stations through the day to supply power appropriately.  

Meanwhile, ExxonMobil is using AI to assess the viability of a region for drilling. In its recent Guyana operations, the firm used closed-loop automation, which controls the drilling process without human intervention. The use of this technology has allowed rig workers to shift their attention to other important tasks, helping to reduce the need for engineers to carry out repetitive tasks that can be managed by machines. Exxon is also using AI in its Permian basin operations in the U.S. to improve efficiency. 

And the British oil major BP has partnered with Microsoft since 2017 to implement its Azure cloud solutions to improve drilling processes, leading to a reduction in drilling time. BP has since partnered with Bluware to use deep learning to enhance subsurface data interpretation by eliminating manual, time-consuming interpretation of seismic data.

The firm also recently invested $5 million in the start-up Belmont Technology’s Series A financing to improve the company’s AI and digital capabilities in its Upstream business. This follows a wide range of other investments in AI companies to enhance decision-making. BP has also trialled the AI-driven Spot robot at one of its refineries, using the robot to gather data, detect abnormalities and emissions, and take workers out of potentially hazardous situations. 

Innovative digital technologies, such as AI, are becoming vital to the running of oil and gas operations, used to reduce times and costs as well as to enhance worker and environmental safety. More companies, big and small, are now open to adopting AI technology, particularly following the challenges faced during the Covid pandemic. However, the rollout of the most up-to-date AI technology is still lacking in the energy sector, with significant room for improvement. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

China Becomes Bearish Factor For Oil Prices Again
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$85 Is Just The Beginning Of The Oil Rally

$85 Is Just The Beginning Of The Oil Rally
A $15 Billion Electric Vehicle Niche Is Flying Under Wall Street’s Radar

A $15 Billion Electric Vehicle Niche Is Flying Under Wall Street’s Radar
Saudi Arabia Looks To Sidestep OPEC+ Output Cuts With Dark Inventory

Saudi Arabia Looks To Sidestep OPEC+ Output Cuts With Dark Inventory
Will Oil Prices Hit $100 By Year's End?

Will Oil Prices Hit $100 By Year's End?
How Long Will the Oil Price Rally Last?

How Long Will the Oil Price Rally Last?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com