Guyana Could Overtake Brazil As South America’s Top Oil Producer

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 20 mins 118.9 -2.00 -1.65%
Graph down Brent Crude 13 mins 121.1 -1.18 -0.97%
Graph down Murban Crude 22 mins 119.9 -1.47 -1.21%
Graph down Natural Gas 20 mins 7.189 -1.420 -16.49%
Graph down Gasoline 20 mins 3.994 -0.042 -1.03%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 122.2 +0.19 +0.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 122.2 +0.19 +0.16%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 126.3 -0.71 -0.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 120.7 -2.53 -2.05%
Chart Mars US 24 hours 112.8 -1.59 -1.39%
Chart Gasoline 20 mins 3.994 -0.042 -1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 115.5 -3.47 -2.92%
Graph down Murban 2 days 119.0 -3.49 -2.85%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 115.6 -0.95 -0.82%
Graph down Basra Light 197 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 126.1 -0.18 -0.14%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 126.3 -0.71 -0.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 126.3 -0.71 -0.56%
Chart Girassol 2 days 124.1 -0.80 -0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 120.7 -2.53 -2.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 6 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 106.8 +0.26 +0.24%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 123.1 +0.26 +0.21%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 121.3 +0.26 +0.21%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 119.2 +0.26 +0.22%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 116.4 +0.26 +0.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 116.4 +0.26 +0.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 118.5 +0.26 +0.22%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 122.0 +0.26 +0.21%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 116.7 +0.26 +0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 122.2 +0.19 +0.16%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 117.5 +0.25 +0.21%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 111.3 +0.25 +0.23%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 126.0 -0.94 -0.74%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 114.9 -0.58 -0.50%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 118.8 -0.58 -0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 118.8 -0.58 -0.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 117.5 +0.25 +0.21%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 111.3 +0.25 +0.23%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 124.5 -0.58 -0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager" - Bloomberg
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 2 days "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 13 hours Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 5 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 3 days ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations
  • 4 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Unmoved After API Reports Small Crude Build

The Oil Price Rally Shows No Sign Of Slowing

The Oil Price Rally Shows No Sign Of Slowing

A perfect storm is gathering…

Oil Tanker Stocks To Watch As Shipping Rates Soar

Oil Tanker Stocks To Watch As Shipping Rates Soar

A combination of robust demand,…

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices Again

Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices Again

Crude oil prices rose at…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Guyana Could Overtake Brazil As South America’s Top Oil Producer

By Matthew Smith - Jun 14, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Guyana’s oil industry is booming thanks to a number of massive discoveries.
  • Exxon is leading the charge on this new oil frontier.
  • The former British colony will materialize as a leading global oil exporter with its petroleum output far exceeding domestic demand.
Join Our Community

Global energy supermajor ExxonMobil and its partners Hess and CNOOC have made an astonishing number of high-quality oil discoveries in offshore Guyana. In April 2022 Exxon announced that it made three more discoveries in the 6.6-million-acre Stabroek Block, where it is the operator holding a 45% interest with 30% owned by Hess and the remaining 25% held by CNOOC. The discoveries were made at the Barreleye-1, Patwa-1 and Lukanani-1 well all of which lie to the east of the Liza oilfield and Payara development. That brings the number of oil discoveries thus far this year in offshore Guyana to five and a total of at least 31 discoveries in the Stabroek Block since 2015. Exxon estimates that those latest discoveries give it around 11 billion barrels of recoverable oil resources in the Stabroek block. This is the world’s largest oil discovery in two decades.

The swath of oil discoveries in offshore Guyana are not limited to the Exxon-led consortium’s operations in the Stabroek Block, other energy companies are reporting similar quality finds. In January 2022 Canadian driller Frontera Energy, Colombia’s third largest oil producer, along with partner CGX Energy, of which Frontera is the controlling shareholder, announced the discovery of oil in the Corentyne Block. The wildcat Kawa-1 well was drilled in the northern tip of the block to a depth of 21,578 feet or 6,577 meters with 177 feet or 54 meters of hydrocarbon-bearing reservoirs found. Then in a May 2022 media release Frontera stated additional drilling at Kawa-1 had identified an additional 51 feet or 15 meters of net pay with multiple hydrocarbon bearing zones running for 69 meters. The Canadian intermediate upstream oil producer plans to spud the Wei-1 wildcat well, 14 kilometers northwest of Kawa-1, in the Corentyne Block during the third quarter 2022.

Industry insiders claim that the northern tip of the Corentyne Block encompasses the same petroleum fairway which runs through the Stabroek Block into Block 58 offshore Suriname. According to Frontera the geology found in the Corentyne Block is comparable to offshore Suriname Block 58 where TotalEnergies, which is the operator, and 50% partner Apache have made five quality oil discoveries. Those numbers combined with clear signs that the Guyana Suriname Basin’s oil potential significantly exceeds the United States Geological Survey’s (USGS) May 2001 mean estimated undiscovered oil resources of around 15.25 billion barrels. Hess Chief Executive Officer John Hess, in early June 2022, stated he believes further large hydrocarbon discoveries will be made in the Stabroek Block when drilling deeper. Most of the 31 discoveries made in the block, thus far, occurred at a depth of around 15,000 feet or 4,572 meters, but the Fangtooth-1 well, completed early this year, identified 164 feet or 50 meters of high-quality oil-bearing reservoirs after drilling 18,000 feet or 5,486 meters. This indicates that the 11 billion barrels of recoverable oil resources found by the Exxon-led consortium in the block could very well be the beginning, with further large-scale finds to be made when drilling at greater depths proceeds. 

For these reasons, energy industry insiders believe the USGS, during its 2000 assessment, grossly underestimated the discoverable oil resources in the Guyana-Suriname Basin. The U.S. government body had stated that the basin held undiscovered oil resources of 2.8 billion to 32.6 billion barrels which at the bottom-end is significantly less than the volume of oil discovered in the Stabroek Block by Exxon. These developments indicate a reappraisal of the basin’s oil potential is urgently required. The USGS was planning to reassess the Guyana-Suriname Basin in 2020, but this was delayed by the pandemic. The vast petroleum potential emerging in offshore Guyana indicates that the impoverished former British colony could eventually possess greater oil reserves than neighboring Brazil where the regulator, the National Hydrocarbon Agency, announced proven reserves of 13.24 billion barrels at the end of 2021.

The development of the Stabroek Block is continuing at a brisk pace, and according to Hess is ahead of schedule. While industry analysts predicted in 2020 that Guyana will be pumping 1.2 million barrels of crude oil daily by 2017, there is every indication, based on the latest developments, that output will be far higher by then. Government officials in Georgetown believe crude oil production could reach 1.5 million barrels per day, or more, from as many as 12 Floating Production Storage and Offloading facilities (FPSOs) in five years. If that is achieved it will see the tiny South American nation, based on 2021 production volumes, emerge as the third largest oil-producing nation in Latin America and the Caribbean with only Brazil and Mexico pumping more crude oil. Such an event will deliver a tremendous economic boom for Guyana. The former British colony will materialize as a leading global oil exporter with its petroleum output far exceeding domestic demand, while government coffers will swell with annual income expected to over $10 billion annually in less than a decade. The latest oil discoveries, Exxon’s plans to drill at greater depths and Georgetown’s focus on building out urgently needed industry infrastructure and attracting additional investment mean Guyana possesses the potential to become South America’s leading oil producer.

By Matthew Smith for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Will Colombia’s Oil Industry Survive The 2022 Presidential Election?
Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith

Matthew Smith is Oilprice.com's Latin-America correspondent. Matthew is a veteran investor and investment management professional. He obtained a Master of Law degree and is currently located…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Is The UK Sending Gasoline To America As Prices Explode?

Why Is The UK Sending Gasoline To America As Prices Explode?
Weak Chinese Demand Weighs On Oil Prices

Weak Chinese Demand Weighs On Oil Prices
What Is Fueling The Surge In Gasoline Prices?

What Is Fueling The Surge In Gasoline Prices?
Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Volumes To China For July

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Volumes To China For July
U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps As Crude Holds At $120

U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps As Crude Holds At $120



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com