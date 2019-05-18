Global Oil Shipping Concerns Rise Over Middle East Tensions

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 1 day 62.76 -0.11 -0.17%
Brent Crude 1 day 72.21 -0.41 -0.56%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.664 -0.010 -0.37%
Mars US 1 day 68.56 -0.31 -0.45%
Opec Basket 3 days 72.61 +1.35 +1.89%
Urals 2 days 70.41 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 3 days 71.68 +0.95 +1.34%
Louisiana Light 3 days 71.68 +0.95 +1.34%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.58 -0.90 -1.21%
Mexican Basket 3 days 64.63 +1.28 +2.02%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.664 -0.010 -0.37%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 72.46 +0.46 +0.64%
Murban 2 days 73.62 +0.28 +0.38%
Iran Heavy 2 days 66.21 -0.62 -0.93%
Basra Light 2 days 74.00 -0.20 -0.27%
Saharan Blend 2 days 73.55 -0.64 -0.86%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.58 -0.90 -1.21%
Bonny Light 2 days 73.58 -0.90 -1.21%
Girassol 2 days 73.28 -0.84 -1.13%
Opec Basket 3 days 72.61 +1.35 +1.89%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 24 hours 44.81 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 49.77 +1.20 +2.47%
Canadian Condensate 85 days 59.62 +0.85 +1.45%
Premium Synthetic 1 day 63.32 +0.85 +1.36%
Sweet Crude 1 day 55.37 +0.65 +1.19%
Peace Sour 1 day 53.17 +0.85 +1.62%
Peace Sour 1 day 53.17 +0.85 +1.62%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 58.27 +1.05 +1.84%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 61.97 +0.85 +1.39%
Central Alberta 1 day 55.12 +0.85 +1.57%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 71.68 +0.95 +1.34%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 59.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 53.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 4 days 72.20 +1.33 +1.88%
West Texas Sour 2 days 56.71 -0.11 -0.19%
Eagle Ford 2 days 60.66 -0.11 -0.18%
Eagle Ford 2 days 60.66 -0.11 -0.18%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 59.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 3 days 53.00 +0.75 +1.44%
Buena Vista 3 days 74.52 +0.85 +1.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes UAE says four vessels subjected to 'sabotage' near Fujairah port
  • 6 minutes Why is Strait of Hormuz the World's Most Important Oil Artery
  • 8 minutes OPEC is no longer an Apex Predator
  • 12 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 14 mins Did Saudi Arabia pull a "Jussie Smollett" and fake an attack on themselves to justify indiscriminate bombing on Yemen city population ?
  • 19 hours Dear journalists: say "climate crisis" not "climate change"
  • 47 mins Solar Industry Lays Claim To The 2020s; Kicks Off The Solar+ Decade
  • 6 hours China Downplays Chances For Trade Talks While U.S. Plays ‘Little Tricks’
  • 2 hours "We cannot be relying on fossil fuels to burn as an energy source at all in our country" - Canadian NDP Political Leader
  • 17 hours DUG Rockies: Plenty Of Promise, Despite The Politics
  • 5 hours California Threatens Ban on ICE Cars
  • 5 hours U.S. and Turkey
  • 8 hours Iran v USA the perfect fire triangle
  • 1 day IRAQ War: US soldiers died 4400, Wounded 32,000, US taxpayers spent $1.9 Trillion. How many Saudi or UAE soldiers died ? How much money did UAE or Saudi's spend ? How 'bout Europe "allies" ? What are we doing over there ? Don't need their oil .
  • 20 hours Oil Price Editorial: Beware Of Saudi Oil Tanker Sabotage Stories
  • 1 day Safety Is Coming Back? Boeing Completes 737 MAX Software Update
  • 17 hours Get First Access To The Oilprice App!

Breaking News:

Mexico’s President: Pemex’s Enormous Debt Won’t Grow Further

Alt Text

Rystad: U.S. Shale Is Now The World’s Second Cheapest Source Of Oil Supply

U.S. shale oil—which just four…

Alt Text

Libya’s $60 Billion Push To Double Oil Production

Mustafa Sanalla, chairman of Libya’s…

Alt Text

Significant Supply Outages Put OPEC In A Very Difficult Position

Mounting uncertainty over oil supply…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Global Oil Shipping Concerns Rise Over Middle East Tensions

By Tim Daiss - May 18, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil tanker

While global oil markets are accustomed to factoring geopolitical uncertainty into oil prices, this kind of geopolitical fallout hasn’t been seen for a number of years. The world’s largest oil exporter, that still along with its OPEC+ partners, plays the role of global oil markets swing producer, is seeing an escalation of attacks on its oil export infrastructure and shipping.

Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday that armed drones had attacked two of its oil pumping stations. This came just two days after the sabotage of two oil tankers carrying Saudi oil near the UAE. Meanwhile, the U.S. military, amid an increasingly tense tit for tat exchange of words between Washington and Tehran, said it was braced for “possibly imminent threats to U.S. forces in Iraq” from Iran-backed forces.

Tuesday’s attacks on the pumping stations more than 200 miles west of Riyadh and Sunday’s attack on four tankers off the UAE have raised concerns that the U.S. and Iran might be inching toward military conflict. However, on Thursday Trump told media that he did not want a war with Iran.

Also on Thursday, a Saudi-led coalition carried out airstrikes on Sanaa, the Yemeni capital. The deadly airstrikes, that reportedly left six dead, came after Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels, who control the capital, claimed responsibility for the Tuesday drone attack on Saudi Arabia’s critical oil pipeline. All of this, of course, isn’t being lost on global oil markets which ticked up on Thursday by more than 1 percent. Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures ended the day’s session at $72.62/barrel, up 1.18 percent, while U.S. oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 1.37 percent, at $62.87/barrel, near its highest level in two weeks.

Global shipping concerns

Global oil traders aren't the only ones closely monitoring increased tensions in the Middle East, global ship insurers also considering their next course of action. On Thursday, London maritime ship insurers met to consider whether or not to increase shipping insurance rates for tankers in the Arabian Gulf.

However, thus far they have failed to reach a consensus. The Joint War Committee, which includes Lloyd's Market Association (LMA) members and representatives from other insurance providers, will meet again on Monday to discuss the matter further, said the LMA’s Head of Marine Underwriting Neil Roberts. Related: Peak Gasoline Vehicles Is Already Here

According to reports, the group doesn't have enough information yet to make a decision over rate possible increases. "At the moment there are not many facts or verifiable information (about the attacks on Sunday)," Roberts said on Wednesday. "There is no decision yet on whether to change the listed areas of enhanced risk.

There are a number of options, which include no change. He added that any changes would take seven days to come into effect. "Ships going into the Gulf already have to inform underwriters; the question is whether vessels within the Persian Gulf and operating there are additionally exposed,” he said. The last time The Joint War Committee updated the list of high-risk areas was June 2018.

Some are already anticipating an increase in shipping rates, including Asian oil refiners which rely heavily on Middle Eastern crude imports. Asia derives around 70 percent of its crude oil from the Middle East, while disruptions in oil production or shipping routes can severely affect Asian economies, including China and Japan, the world’s second and third largest economies, respectively.

Ashok Sharma, managing director of shipbroker BRS Baxi in Singapore, told Reuters earlier this week “there seems to be no increase in [insurance premiums] as of yet,” while he warned that if security in the Gulf region deteriorated, then insurers may be left with no choice but to increase marine insurance premiums.

By Tim Daiss for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Stalemate In Libya Could Cause Next Major Oil Supply Outage
Tim Daiss

Tim Daiss

I'm an oil markets analyst, journalist and author that has been working out of the Asia-Pacific region for 12 years. I’ve covered oil, energy markets…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Could This Emerging Oil State Become The Richest Nation In The World?

Could This Emerging Oil State Become The Richest Nation In The World?
The Marijuana Industry’s Dirty Little Secret

The Marijuana Industry’s Dirty Little Secret

 New Middle East Proxy War Could Jolt Oil Prices

New Middle East Proxy War Could Jolt Oil Prices

 Tight Oil Markets Could Be About To See A ‘Violent’ Price Spike

Tight Oil Markets Could Be About To See A ‘Violent’ Price Spike

 No, The Oil Glut Hasn’t Disappeared

No, The Oil Glut Hasn’t Disappeared

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com