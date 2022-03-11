Former Texas Regulator: It Could Take Years To Replace Russian Oil

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 108.5 +2.47 +2.33%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 111.3 +2.00 +1.83%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.736 +0.105 +2.27%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.355 +0.059 +1.78%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.253 +0.097 +3.06%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 108.7 -3.03 -2.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 108.7 -3.03 -2.71%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 114.8 -8.34 -6.77%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 117.2 -11.23 -8.74%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 105.2 -1.63 -1.53%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.253 +0.097 +3.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 115.3 -12.34 -9.67%
Graph down Murban 1 day 117.3 -12.99 -9.97%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 107.8 -10.31 -8.73%
Graph down Basra Light 101 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 118.4 -8.90 -6.99%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 114.8 -8.34 -6.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 114.8 -8.34 -6.77%
Chart Girassol 1 day 116.3 -8.12 -6.53%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 117.2 -11.23 -8.74%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 90.45 -1.72 -1.87%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 91.92 -2.68 -2.83%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 108.2 -2.68 -2.42%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 106.4 -2.68 -2.46%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 104.3 -2.68 -2.50%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 101.5 -2.68 -2.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 101.5 -2.68 -2.57%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 103.6 -2.68 -2.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 107.1 -2.68 -2.44%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 101.8 -2.68 -2.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 108.7 -3.03 -2.71%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 102.8 -2.50 -2.38%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 96.50 -2.50 -2.53%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 110.4 -15.04 -11.99%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 99.97 -2.68 -2.61%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 103.9 -2.68 -2.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 103.9 -2.68 -2.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 102.8 -2.50 -2.38%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 96.25 -2.75 -2.78%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 112.0 -9.66 -7.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minute Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 7 minutes "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 11 minutes GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 47 mins Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 hours Oil/NG companies undervalued/overvalued Post Ukraine invasion?
  • 2 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 1 day Oliver Stone's 5 Star Documentary: "Ukraine on Fire: The Real Story" - 90 minutes
  • 23 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 1 day Study by Swedish researchers PROVES Pfizer mRNA alters the DNA of humans
  • 2 days Russia lays claim to vast areas of Arctic

Breaking News:

Iran Nuclear Talks Paused

Can The World Economy Function Without Russian Oil?

Can The World Economy Function Without Russian Oil?

The attack on Ukraine is…

Oil Rises As UAE Backtracks On OPEC Output Boost Statement

Oil Rises As UAE Backtracks On OPEC Output Boost Statement

The UAE has taken a…

The One Bearish Catalyst For Oil Right Now

The One Bearish Catalyst For Oil Right Now

Sky-high energy prices sparked by…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Former Texas Regulator: It Could Take Years To Replace Russian Oil

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 11, 2022, 9:00 AM CST
  • Sitton: We're talking five, ten years away before that would even be possible to replace all ten million barrels.
  • Sitton: Right now, China is likely the best option for Russia to sell its oil

The global oil market could take five to ten years to replace all the 10 million barrels per day of oil that Russia currently produces, Ryan Sitton, a former member of the Texas Railroad Commission, told Russian outlet Sputnik.

"We're talking five, ten years away before that would even be possible to replace all ten million barrels," said Sitton, who was member of the Texas commission responsible for regulating the oil industry in the largest oil-producing U.S. state.

"How long before the rest of the world can make the ten million barrels of oil that Russia produces? The answer is it is so far off it can't be done," Sitton told Sputnik.

Right now, China is likely the only option for Russia to sell its oil.

"China is in a really good position because China now as Russia's sole customer can almost command whatever prices they want to pay for that oil because there are no other buyers," according to Sitton.

Due to the Russian war in Ukraine, consumers will be paying much higher prices for gasoline after the U.S. ban on all energy imports from Russia and the European traders and buyers steering clear of increasingly toxic Russian crude.

In the United States, gasoline prices could exceed $5 per gallon on a national average and even rise close to $6 a gallon, Sitton told Sputnik.

As of March 11, the national average per gallon of regular gasoline was $4.331, according to AAA data.

A new survey from AAA showed on Thursday that $4.00 gasoline is the tipping point for most Americans. More than half, or 59 percent of Americans polled, said they would make changes to their driving habits or lifestyle if the cost of gas rose to $4 per gallon. If gas were to reach $5.00, which it has in the Western part of the country, three-quarters said they would need to adjust their lifestyle to offset the spike at the pump, AAA's survey found.

In the two weeks after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the national average had jumped by $0.70 as of March 9, according to AAA.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Canada Considers Ramping Up Oil Exports To U.S.
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Asks State-Owned Refiners To Halt Gasoline, Diesel Exports

China Asks State-Owned Refiners To Halt Gasoline, Diesel Exports
$110 Oil Prompts Private Shale Firms To Open The Taps

$110 Oil Prompts Private Shale Firms To Open The Taps
Oil Prices Crash By 11% As UAE Calls On OPEC To Open The Taps

Oil Prices Crash By 11% As UAE Calls On OPEC To Open The Taps
Saudi Arabia Significantly Raises Crude Prices To Key Market Asia

Saudi Arabia Significantly Raises Crude Prices To Key Market Asia
Analysts Warn Of $150 Oil If The West Bans Russian Crude

Analysts Warn Of $150 Oil If The West Bans Russian Crude



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com