Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 108.1 +2.04 +1.92%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 111.3 +1.95 +1.78%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.726 +0.095 +2.05%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.379 +0.083 +2.52%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.261 +0.105 +3.31%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 111.8 -14.68 -11.61%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 111.8 -14.68 -11.61%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 114.8 -8.34 -6.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 128.5 +0.53 +0.41%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 105.2 -1.63 -1.53%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.261 +0.105 +3.31%

Graph down Marine 1 day 115.3 -12.34 -9.67%
Graph down Murban 1 day 117.3 -12.99 -9.97%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 107.8 -10.31 -8.73%
Graph down Basra Light 101 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 118.4 -8.90 -6.99%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 114.8 -8.34 -6.77%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 114.8 -8.34 -6.77%
Chart Girassol 1 day 116.3 -8.12 -6.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 128.5 +0.53 +0.41%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 90.45 -1.72 -1.87%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 91.92 -2.68 -2.83%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 108.2 -2.68 -2.42%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 106.4 -2.68 -2.46%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 104.3 -2.68 -2.50%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 101.5 -2.68 -2.57%
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 101.5 -2.68 -2.57%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 103.6 -2.68 -2.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 107.1 -2.68 -2.44%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 101.8 -2.68 -2.57%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 111.8 -14.68 -11.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 102.8 -2.50 -2.38%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 96.50 -2.50 -2.53%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 125.4 +4.72 +3.91%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 99.97 -2.68 -2.61%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 103.9 -2.68 -2.51%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 103.9 -2.68 -2.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 102.8 -2.50 -2.38%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 99.00 -15.00 -13.16%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 121.6 -8.52 -6.55%

Canada Considers Ramping Up Oil Exports To U.S.

By Charles Kennedy - Mar 11, 2022, 8:00 AM CST
  • Canada's natural resources minister Jonathan Wilkinson: we're looking for ways to increase pipeline flows to the U.S.
  • Canada's oil exports to the United States hit a record level earlier this year.
  • Canada's oil export infrastructure is already operating at, or near capacity.
Canada is looking for ways to increase pipeline flows of crude oil to its southern neighbor, Canadian natural resources minister Jonathan Wilkinson told Reuters in an interview.

"We are looking at whether our pipeline network is fully utilized," Wilkinson said, adding that Ottawa was also looking to raise crude oil exports to Europe "incrementally".

"Both our liquids and natural gas systems are at or near capacity but we're exploring options that may be taken to provide more energy to the U.S. and Europe. That includes using export facilities on the Gulf Coast for crude and natural gas," Wilkinson explained.

Canada's oil exports to the United States hit a record level earlier this year, with a lot of the crude going to the Gulf Coast and, from there, to non-North American markets. In 2021, according to cargo-tracking data, the rate of Canadian crude oil exports from the Gulf Coast reached more than 180,000 bpd, up from some 70,000 bpd in the two previous years.

Oil production from the oil sands is also running at a record 3.5 million bpd, but pipeline constraints remain. Most of the oil Canadian producers export to the U.S.—some 4 million bpd in total—passes through the Enbridge Mainline pipeline system, and the remainder, around 590,000 bpd, flows through the Keystone pipeline.

Boosting pipeline capacity may be on the table, but, according to the Reuters report, not all Canadian oil producers may be willing to spend on production growth at a time when both the U.S. and the Canadian government are following an anti-fossil fuel political course.

For pipeline operators, the situation is uncertain, too. Reuters quoted Enbridge as saying it was in talks with Ottawa on how to alleviate the energy crisis in the United States but without providing any specifics. Boosting exports by rail has also been discussed as an option, but, according to experts, no amount of increase in Canadian oil exports to the U.S. would be able to fully replace Russian oil imports.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

