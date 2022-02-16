Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 7 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 10 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 18 mins Biden threatens Putin " If . . . . no longer a Nord Stream 2 . . bring end to it"
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 2 days "Oil Investment Must Rise To $525 Billion PER YEAR To Avoid Supply Crunch" by Tsvetana Paraskova as seen on Zero Hedge
  • 3 hours Biden Administration now blaming U.S. Inflation on Ukraine Conflict
  • 7 hours U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 2 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 2 days China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 2 days "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 2 days So. Who's for Universal Basic Income?
  • 2 days Putin Wants Farmland in the East, Let Ports and sole control of Azov Sea. . . . . Biden "minor incursion alright"

Forecasters Have No Clue Where Oil Demand Is Really Going

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 16, 2022, 12:00 PM CST
  • The giant gap between high and low case energy scenarios creates enormous uncertainties for investors and companies.
  • The demand "gap" between OPEC's High GDP Growth Case and the IEA's Net Zero Emissions Scenario rises to 84.6 million bpd in 2045.
Since the Paris Agreement in 2015, the oil market and investors have seen a growing gap between the highest and lowest demand scenarios from the major forecasting agencies to the point that the gap has widened to a size that is larger than today's oil market, or 100 million barrels per day (bpd), the Riyadh-based International Energy Forum (IEF) said on Wednesday.

IEF and Resources for the Future (RFF) published today their 'IEF RFF Outlooks Comparison Report', which compares energy market outlooks prepared by the International Energy Agency (IEA) and OPEC using various modelling techniques and in consultations with those two organizations.

The demand "gap" between OPEC's High GDP Growth Case and the IEA's Net Zero Emissions Scenario rises to 84.6 million bpd in 2045, the IEF RFF report notes.

The IEA's net-zero scenario says that investments in new oil and gas resources must stop after 2021 if the world is to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

In the most extreme scenarios—the highest scenario of the U.S. Energy Information Agency (EIA Reference) and the lowest scenario from IRENA (IRENA 1.5°C), this difference in oil demand estimates surges to 105 million bpd, which is larger than the size of the entire global oil market today, the IEF RFF scenario comparison report found.

"With each year, outlooks diverge more sharply from current market realities, under pressure to project alignment with both climate and energy access targets against a backdrop of increasing prices and volatility in global energy markets," said Joseph McMonigle, Secretary General of the IEF, commenting on the report.

"This giant gap between high and low case energy scenarios creates enormous uncertainties for investors and companies that must make capital allocation decisions as well as policymakers that develop energy roadmaps," McMonigle added.

In addition, the reports and scenarios IEF RFF compared contain enormous uncertainties over the role of policy and technological advancement and development in potentially replacing part of the oil and fossil fuel-derived energy we use today, the report showed.

"Increasingly diverse outlook findings enrich the energy dialogue but also warrant greater scrutiny and alignment of methods, categories, baseline data, and time frames to improve comparability and deepen understanding," the report reads.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

