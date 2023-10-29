Get Exclusive Intel
Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Why Big Oil Isn't to Blame For Rising Gas Prices

Why Big Oil Isn't to Blame For Rising Gas Prices

The Next Phase Of The U.S. Shale Revolution

The Next Phase Of The U.S. Shale Revolution

U.S. Eyes Tighter Sanctions On Iran's Oil And Gas Exports

U.S. Eyes Tighter Sanctions On Iran's Oil And Gas Exports

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

ExxonMobil Looks For Even More Takeover Opportunities

By ZeroHedge - Oct 29, 2023, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Pioneer Resources is the second major M&A deal for ExxonMobil this year.
  • Following the Pioneer Resources takeover, ExxonMobil is still looking for even more M&A action.
  • Chevron CFO Pierre Breber was cagier about whether or not they would be looking into more M&A.
Gulf of Mexico

If there was any doubt left in your mind whether or not the oil and gas industry is literally running like greased lightning nowadays, it has been reported that ExxonMobil is still seeking out new M&A opportunities - even after the firm's massive $60 billion acquisition of Pioneer. 

After the company's blowout earnings and hiked dividend to end the week, CFO Kathy Mikells told Financial Times that the supermajor is still on the prowl opportunities: “It’s important to say that we’re always looking. Many times I’ve described us as very inquisitive but also very picky. A deal has got to be what we say is ‘one plus one equals three’.”

“It’s important to understand that we’re in a depletion business with upstream. I think [the deal] puts us in a good position for the long term,” she added. 

Exxon CEO Darren Woods said on Friday: “Pioneer will help us grow supply to meet the world’s energy needs with lower carbon intensity while Denbury improves our competitive position to economically reduce emissions in hard-to-decarbonize industries.”

Pioneer is the leading player in the Permian Basin, FT notes, a key hub for America's oil industry that stretches across Texas and New Mexico. Exxon's acquisition of Pioneer will secure it a commanding role in the oilfield, contributing to 15% of the total crude production.

This marks Exxon's second major deal this year, following its $5 billion acquisition of Denbury Resources in July to enhance its carbon management capabilities. Denbury owns the U.S.'s largest CO2 pipeline network. Related: Emergency Oil Meeting Discusses Potential For Diesel Outages

Exxon reported earnings of $9.1 billion for the quarter, slightly lower than analyst expectations of $9.6 billion. But it likely won't matter heading into the back end of 2023 with geopolitical tensions on the rise and a consistent bid likely under the price of crude well into 2024. 

Here is what the company reported for Q3:

  • Total revenues & other income $90.76 billion, beating estimates $88.81 billion
  • Adjusted EPS $2.27 vs. $4.45 y/y, missing estimates of $2.37
  • Total Q3 earnings: $9.1BN, up $1.2BN from Q2
    • Upstream adjusted net income $6.14 billion, -48% y/y, beating estimates of $6.07 billion
    • Energy products adjusted net income $5.55 billion, +0.3% y/y, beating estimates of $3.12 billion (2 estimates)
    • Chemical products adjusted net income $249 million, -69% y/y, missing estimates of $377.8 million
    • Specialty products adjusted net income $619 million, -19% y/y, beating estimates of $588.2 million

On Thursday, it was also reported that an Exxon Mobil-led consortium made a "significant" oil and gas discovery in Guyana, per the country's energy ministry. The Lancetfish-2 well is the fourth such find this year, increasing the total discoveries to 46 since 2015, with over 11 billion barrels recoverable.

Most discoveries are in Exxon's Stabroek block, expected to yield 1.2 million barrels per day by 2027. The Lancetfish-2 find adds an estimated 20 meters of hydrocarbon-rich reservoir and 81 meters of additional hydrocarbon-bearing sandstone.

Meanwhile, the entire industry has already been ripe with M&A this year. Not only has ExxonMobil dealt for Pioneer, but competitor Chevron announced a $53 billion takeover of Hess this past week. 

Chevron CFO Pierre Breber was cagier about whether or not they would be looking into more M&A: “We’re focused on this transaction. It’s a big transaction . . . we’ll focus on executing this one well.”

CEO Mike Wirth told Financial Times that Chevron is “investing to profitably grow our traditional and new energy businesses to drive superior value for shareholders”.

By Zerohedge.com

U.S. Eyes Tighter Sanctions On Iran's Oil And Gas Exports
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

