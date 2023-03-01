EIA Inventory Reports: A Key Tool For Analyzing Energy Markets

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 51 mins 77.69 +0.64 +0.83%
Graph up Brent Crude 19 mins 84.42 +0.97 +1.16%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.77 +0.89 +1.07%
Graph up Natural Gas 51 mins 2.811 +0.064 +2.33%
Graph up Gasoline 51 mins 2.675 +0.033 +1.24%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.73 +1.16 +1.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.73 +1.16 +1.48%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.20 +1.69 +2.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.91 +0.27 +0.33%
Chart Mars US 16 mins 77.19 +1.59 +2.10%
Chart Gasoline 51 mins 2.675 +0.033 +1.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 81.14 -0.06 -0.07%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.87 -0.34 -0.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 79.83 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph down Basra Light 457 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.10 +1.65 +2.00%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 84.20 +1.69 +2.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.20 +1.69 +2.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.34 +1.40 +1.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.91 +0.27 +0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 61.48 +0.82 +1.35%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 55.80 +1.37 +2.52%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 79.20 +1.37 +1.76%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 77.45 +1.37 +1.80%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 74.60 +1.37 +1.87%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 71.30 +1.37 +1.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 71.30 +1.37 +1.96%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 72.60 +1.37 +1.92%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 81.55 +1.37 +1.71%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 70.90 +1.37 +1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.73 +1.16 +1.48%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.50 +1.50 +2.08%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.25 +1.50 +2.28%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 79.16 -0.64 -0.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 69.58 +1.37 +2.01%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.53 +1.37 +1.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.53 +1.37 +1.90%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.50 +1.50 +2.08%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.88 -7.37 -10.34%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.71 +1.37 +1.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 53 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 3 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 3 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 5 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

Goldman Sees Oil Price Spike In 2024 As Spare Capacity Runs Thin

Suriname's Oil Boom May Not Materialize Until 2027

Suriname's Oil Boom May Not Materialize Until 2027

Recent news indicates the headwinds…

Markets ‘Unshaken’ By Russian Output Threat

Markets ‘Unshaken’ By Russian Output Threat

Following the sanctions on its…

How U.S. Shale Changed The Face Of Global Politics

How U.S. Shale Changed The Face Of Global Politics

The U.S. shale revolution changed…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

EIA Inventory Reports: A Key Tool For Analyzing Energy Markets

By Michael Kern - Mar 01, 2023, 5:00 PM CST
  • A trader who believes that global supplies of crude oil will be tightening over time may look for signs that U.S. crude oil inventories are falling faster than expected.
  • A trader who specializes in trading refined products such as gasoline may look for opportunities where regional imbalances have created pricing disparities that can be exploited through arbitrage strategies.
  • A trader who specializes in trading options or futures contracts tied to energy commodities may use EIA inventory data as part of their overall risk management strategy.
Join Our Community

The Energy Information Administration (EIA) is an independent agency within the U.S. Department of Energy that provides data and analysis on energy production, consumption, and prices. 

One of its most important functions is to release weekly inventory reports that detail the current levels of crude oil, gasoline, and other petroleum products held in storage across the United States. These reports are closely watched by traders, analysts, and investors in the energy markets for several reasons.

What are the EIA Inventory Reports?

The EIA releases two main inventory reports every week: the Petroleum Status Report (PSR) and the Weekly Petroleum Supply Report (WPSR). The PSR focuses on crude oil stocks while the WPSR covers a broader range of petroleum products including gasoline, diesel fuel, propane, and other petroleum liquids.

Both reports provide detailed information on current levels of inventories across different regions of the country as well as changes from previous weeks. This data is broken down by type of product (e.g. crude oil), location (e.g. Gulf Coast), and operational status (e.g. refineries).

Why do these reports matter?

Traders and analysts in energy markets closely watch the EIA inventory reports because they provide valuable insights into supply and demand dynamics for various petroleum products. For example:

Crude Oil Prices

Crude oil prices are heavily influenced by global supply and demand balances. When there is an oversupply of crude oil relative to demand, prices tend to fall; when there is a shortage of crude oil relative to demand, prices tend to rise.

The EIA's PSR provides important information on U.S. crude oil inventories which can help market participants gauge global supply/demand balances. If inventories are rising rapidly, this could indicate a glut in global supplies which may put downward pressure on prices; if inventories are falling rapidly or unexpectedly low, this could indicate tightness in global supplies which may put upward pressure on prices.

Gasoline Prices

Gasoline prices also depend heavily on supply/demand dynamics at both regional and national levels. The WPSR provides important information on gasoline inventories across different regions of the country which can help market participants gauge local supply/demand balances.

If gasoline inventories are high in a specific region but demand is weak (e.g., due to lower-than-expected driving activity), this could put downward pressure on local gasoline prices; if gasoline inventories are low but demand is strong (e.g., due to higher-than-expected driving activity), this could put upward pressure on local gasoline prices.

Refining Margins

Refining margins refer to the difference between the cost of refining crude oil into various petroleum products (e.g., gasoline) and their selling price in the market. Refiners make money when refining margins are positive; they lose money when refining margins turn negative.

The EIA's inventory reports can provide important information about refining margins because they include data on refinery utilization rates and stocks of intermediate feedstocks used by refineries (such as unfinished oils). When refinery utilization rates are high but stocks of intermediate feedstocks are low, this could indicate tighter refining margins, leading refiners to cut back production or raise their selling prices.

How do traders use these reports?

Traders use EIA inventory reports primarily for two purposes: 1) to monitor trends in supply/demand balances for various petroleum products; 2) to identify potential trading opportunities based on unexpected changes or anomalies in inventory levels.

For example:

  • A trader who believes that global crude oil supplies will be tightening over time may look for signs that U.S. crude oil inventories are falling faster than expected.
  • A trader specializing in refined products such as gasoline may look for opportunities where regional imbalances have created pricing disparities that can be exploited through arbitrage strategies.
  • A trader specializing in trading options or futures contracts tied to energy commodities may use EIA inventory data as part of their overall risk management strategy.

Conclusion

In summary, EIA inventory reports play a critical role in providing transparency into supply/demand balances for various petroleum products across different regions of the United States. 

ADVERTISEMENT

By monitoring these trends closely, traders can gain valuable insights into potential price movements while identifying new trading opportunities based on unexpected changes or anomalies in inventory levels.

Whether you're an individual investor looking to gain exposure to energy markets or a professional trader looking for an edge over your competitors, understanding how these reports work and what they mean can help you make more informed investment decisions over time.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Rebounds On Smaller Than Expected Crude Build
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Is China Buying Up So Much U.S. Oil?

Why Is China Buying Up So Much U.S. Oil?
Dutch Intelligence: Russia May Be Preparing To Sabotage Energy Infrastructure

Dutch Intelligence: Russia May Be Preparing To Sabotage Energy Infrastructure
Oil Falls After The EIA Confirms Another Large Crude Build

Oil Falls After The EIA Confirms Another Large Crude Build
Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies

Putin’s Energy Gamble Backfires As Germany Secures Long-Term Gas Supplies
Iraq To Drop Dollar In Trade With China

Iraq To Drop Dollar In Trade With China

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com