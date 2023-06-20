Diesel Demand Defies Recession Fears

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 4 hours 70.50 -1.28 -1.78%
Graph down Brent Crude 45 mins 75.90 -0.19 -0.25%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.23 +0.22 +0.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.493 +0.001 +0.04%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.591 -0.018 -0.69%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.58 +0.29 +0.39%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 75.89 +1.69 +2.28%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 70.00 -1.48 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.591 -0.018 -0.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 75.70 +0.57 +0.76%
Graph up Murban 2 days 77.20 +0.61 +0.80%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 75.20 +0.84 +1.13%
Graph down Basra Light 568 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 75.97 +0.26 +0.34%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 75.58 +0.29 +0.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 75.58 +0.29 +0.39%
Chart Girassol 2 days 78.24 +0.42 +0.54%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 75.89 +1.69 +2.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 21 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 50.68 +1.12 +2.26%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 74.08 +1.12 +1.54%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 72.33 +1.12 +1.57%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 69.48 +1.12 +1.64%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 66.18 +1.12 +1.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 66.18 +1.12 +1.72%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 67.48 +1.12 +1.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 76.43 +1.12 +1.49%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 65.78 +1.12 +1.73%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 72.96 +2.44 +3.46%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 68.25 +1.25 +1.87%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 62.00 +1.25 +2.06%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 76.82 +2.21 +2.96%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 66.01 +1.16 +1.79%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 68.26 +1.16 +1.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 68.26 +1.16 +1.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 68.25 +1.25 +1.87%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 19 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 11 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 2 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 12 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

Global Fossil Fuel Use To Sink 65% by 2050: CER

Oil Majors Keen On Libya’s Untapped Potential

Oil Majors Keen On Libya’s Untapped Potential

Libya is revamping its oil…

China Bets On Ultra-Deepwater Oil And Gas

China Bets On Ultra-Deepwater Oil And Gas

In a bid to boost…

China Is Quickly Becoming The World’s Largest Refiner

China Is Quickly Becoming The World’s Largest Refiner

After cementing its position as…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Diesel Demand Defies Recession Fears

By Irina Slav - Jun 20, 2023, 5:00 PM CDT
  • Commodity traders are increasingly investing in middle distillate futures, fueled by a global shortage, even as they sell off crude oil futures.
  • China's diesel exports quadrupled in May, reflecting robust global demand for distillate fuels despite weaker domestic demand, and this is encouraging a strong appetite among traders for fuel purchases.
  • Despite an economic slowdown and concerns about a recession, distillate fuel stocks remain low, and demand remains high.
Join Our Community
Diesel

Continued tightness in middle distillate inventories globally is balancing recession fears among commodity traders, pushing them to bet on fuel futures even as they exit crude oil.

Reuters’ market analyst John Kemp reported this week that institutional traders had sold the equivalent of 21 million barrels of crude in futures but had bought the equivalent of 14 million barrels of middle distillates in futures in the week ending June 13.

Meanwhile, in a sign of continued strong demand for distillate fuels such as diesel, Reuters reported that China’s diesel fuel exports had increased fourfold in May. The report noted weaker demand at home, which could have discouraged traders from oil and fuels altogether, yet growing exports suggest strong demand elsewhere, prompting a greater appetite for fuel buys.

China exported 600,000 metric tons of diesel last month, up from 120,000 metric tons in May 2022, the report said, with gasoline exports also surging, by 67%, to 1.36 million tons.

Europe is one obvious destination for Chinese diesel. After banning Russian crude and fuels, the continent has not exactly been able to stop using them. It has just had to find new suppliers, and China has emerged as a big one among them, along with India.

Saudi Arabia has somewhat surprisingly joined the ranks of diesel exporters to Europe despite its popularity as a crude oil exporter. The Kingdom has been buying a lot of Russian diesel and exporting its own diesel to Europe. In April, Saudi Arabia became the second-biggest exporter of diesel and gas oil in the world.

Perhaps the consistent demand for fuels is among the reasons who commodity futures traders have increased their positions in European gas oil in five of the last six weeks, according to Reuters’ Kemp. The cumulative increase since late May has reached the equivalent of 24 million barrels.

Meanwhile, Argus reported that the premium, at which European diesel is trading to dated Brent in northwestern Europe, has been on the rise, reinforcing the perception of strong fuel demand despite the eurozone recession. On June 15, the premium hit $24 per barrel, Argus noted, adding this was the highest gap between dated Brent and diesel since the end of March.

In Europe, stocks of distillate fuels have at the same time declined, further pointing to healthy demand. Globally, these remain tight despite the economic slowdown that sparked fears of a recession and the decimation of oil demand.

Reuters’ Kemp again noted that in a recent column, noting that distillate stocks in Europe were 32 million barrels higher at the end of May than the trough they’d reached a year ago but that they were still 32 million barrels below the 10-year seasonal average.

In the United States, Kemp reported, distillate stocks were 5 million barrels higher now than a year ago, but they were 22 million barrels lower than the 10-year average for this time of the year.

At the same time, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said that diesel fuel consumption in the United States, except the West Coast, had climbed above the 10-year maximum in March. The exception was attributed to greater biodiesel consumption on the West Coast rather than lower demand.

ADVERTISEMENT

It appears, then, that even with an economic slowdown, an uneven post-pandemic recovery in China, and an actual recession in much of Europe, demand for fuels remains robust enough to push prices higher and entice traders to buy more futures in that segment. Perhaps the fears for oil demand that have been gripping the market for months may have been premature.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

New Oil & Gas Agreements Expand China’s Influence In Saudi Arabia
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How Chinese Military Equipment Found Its Way Into The Ukraine War

How Chinese Military Equipment Found Its Way Into The Ukraine War
‘Nuclear Diesel’ Could Become A Gamechanger In Energy Markets

‘Nuclear Diesel’ Could Become A Gamechanger In Energy Markets
Tesla’s New Charging Standard Makes Competition Near-Impossible

Tesla’s New Charging Standard Makes Competition Near-Impossible
Oil Moves Lower After EIA Confirms Large Crude Build

Oil Moves Lower After EIA Confirms Large Crude Build
Scientists Leap Forward In Sustainable Hydrogen Production

Scientists Leap Forward In Sustainable Hydrogen Production

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com