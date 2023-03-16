Did The EIA Finally Get Realistic About U.S. Shale Output?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 68.66 +1.05 +1.55%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 74.84 +1.15 +1.56%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.08 +0.86 +1.16%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.526 +0.087 +3.57%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.485 +0.047 +1.91%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.50 -3.81 -5.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.50 -3.81 -5.13%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.51 -7.05 -8.86%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.22 -2.70 -3.42%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 67.86 -3.37 -4.73%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.485 +0.047 +1.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 77.01 -1.09 -1.40%
Graph down Murban 2 days 78.87 -1.44 -1.79%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 68.59 -6.87 -9.10%
Graph down Basra Light 471 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 72.65 -7.18 -8.99%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 72.51 -7.05 -8.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 72.51 -7.05 -8.86%
Chart Girassol 2 days 72.93 -7.01 -8.77%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 76.22 -2.70 -3.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 52.23 -3.47 -6.23%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 46.36 -3.72 -7.43%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 69.76 -3.72 -5.06%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 68.01 -3.72 -5.19%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 65.16 -3.72 -5.40%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 61.86 -3.72 -5.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 61.86 -3.72 -5.67%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 63.16 -3.72 -5.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 72.11 -3.72 -4.91%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 61.46 -3.72 -5.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.50 -3.81 -5.13%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.00 -3.75 -5.54%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 57.75 -3.75 -6.10%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 75.25 -3.10 -3.96%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 60.14 -4.77 -7.35%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 64.09 -3.72 -5.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 64.09 -3.72 -5.49%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.00 -3.75 -5.54%
Chart Kansas Common 15 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 73.92 -8.75 -10.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 days How Many Wells From 1 Onshore Rig?
  • 17 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 17 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 20 days What Will We Do Without Oil
  • 20 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

2.5 Tons Of Uranium Missing From Libya Amid Rival Government Crisis

U.S. Oil Producers Prioritize Short-Term Gains Over Future Output

U.S. Oil Producers Prioritize Short-Term Gains Over Future Output

U.S. oil companies have prioritized…

Oil And Gas Jobs: What It Takes To Make It In The Oil Industry

Oil And Gas Jobs: What It Takes To Make It In The Oil Industry

This post explores the various…

Big Oil Is Flush With Cash, But Doesn’t Know Where To Spend it

Big Oil Is Flush With Cash, But Doesn’t Know Where To Spend it

Big oil has raked in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Did The EIA Finally Get Realistic About U.S. Shale Output?

By ZeroHedge - Mar 16, 2023, 11:00 AM CDT
  • For the last several months, U.S. oil production per the EIA's weekly Petroleum Status Report was inconsistent with the data from its monthly DPR report.
  • U.S. shale oil production is largely flat over the last four months.
  • The EIA sees a long plateau in U.S. oil production.
Join Our Community

 

Readers will recall that, for the last several months, I have noted that US oil production per the EIA's weekly Petroleum Status Report was inconsistent with the data from the EIA's monthly Drilling Productivity Report (DPR) 

The graph below shows the state of play as of last week.  The two red arrows at right show the contradictory trends, with total oil production essentially flat while shale oil production is shown rising at a healthy clip.  I have noted that this contradiction would have to be resolved by either increasing the weekly numbers or reducing shale oil output.  

We now have the answer.  

The graph below shows the state of play as of March 14th, when the EIA issued the March DPR.  It shows simply massive downward reductions in US shale oil output.  In the March report, shale oil output from the key plays is reduced by 443,000 bpd for January and 250,000 bpd for February.  If we go back one more month to the January DPR, shale oil production has been reduced by 542,000 bpd for December 2022.  This is a huge revision, more than 4% of total US crude and condensate production over a two month period.

With this revision, as the current graph (below) shows, US shale oil production is largely flat over the last four months, and trends in shale oil supply are consistent with the overall US crude oil supply (including conventional onshore wells, Gulf of Mexico offshore, and Alaska).  I need hardly point out that this is not good news, as the visible peak of horizontal oil rigs is now beginning to pair up with plateauing oil production, just as we would expect. 

The most plausible interpretation is that US crude and condensate production will stagnate for the balance of the year.  As I wrote in The Oil Supply Outlook (Feb. 2), the plateau has been expected since at least 2017 (see Fig. 6), so it should come as no surprise.  I think the surprise, however, will be in production trends going forward.  The EIA sees a long plateau in US oil production.  I think it is more likely that we'll see the beginning of an erosion in supply from 2024.

In light of this, President Biden's approval of drilling in Alaska is not hard to understand, but don't expect it to have a material impact on supply anytime soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Steven Kopits of Princeton Policy Advisors via Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

UK Considers Easing Windfall Tax Pressure On Oil And Gas
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices
OPEC Is Back In Control Of The Oil Market 

OPEC Is Back In Control Of The Oil Market 
The Dawn Of A New Era In Superconductor Materials

The Dawn Of A New Era In Superconductor Materials
Will We See A Return Of Triple Digit Oil This Year?

Will We See A Return Of Triple Digit Oil This Year?
Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues

Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com