Crude Inventory Build Forces Oil Prices Lower

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 37.34 -2.23 -5.64%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 39.06 -2.14 -5.19%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 hours 3.040 +0.021 +0.70%
Graph up Mars US 22 hours 39.72 +0.81 +2.08%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 39.53 +0.31 +0.79%
Graph up Urals 2 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 40.44 +0.45 +1.13%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 40.44 +0.45 +1.13%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 41.16 +1.06 +2.64%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 36.20 +0.74 +2.09%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 3.040 +0.021 +0.70%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 39.77 -0.17 -0.43%
Graph up Murban 2 days 40.63 +0.13 +0.32%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 38.81 +1.16 +3.08%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 42.83 +0.82 +1.95%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 40.39 +0.97 +2.46%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 41.16 +1.06 +2.64%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 41.16 +1.06 +2.64%
Chart Girassol 2 days 42.35 +0.95 +2.29%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 39.53 +0.31 +0.79%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 40 days 28.04 +1.10 +4.08%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 hours 29.67 +1.01 +3.52%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 38.57 +1.01 +2.69%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 39.97 +1.01 +2.59%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 hours 36.17 +1.01 +2.87%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 hours 35.57 +1.01 +2.92%
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 35.57 +1.01 +2.92%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 36.07 +1.01 +2.88%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 36.17 +1.01 +2.87%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 35.97 +1.01 +2.89%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 40.44 +0.45 +1.13%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 36.00 +1.00 +2.86%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 29.75 +1.00 +3.48%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 40.89 -0.75 -1.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 33.52 +1.01 +3.11%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 37.47 +1.01 +2.77%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 37.47 +1.01 +2.77%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 36.00 +1.00 +2.86%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 29.75 +1.00 +3.48%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 42.75 +1.01 +2.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 days Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 6 days Majors Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies forget have with Solar Panels and Wind Tirbines ? None !
  • 14 mins Most ridiculous green proposal
  • 3 hours China Sets Its Sights On Global [EV, AI, CRISPR, Fusion, Navel Lint Collector] Dominance
  • 2 hours Rethinking election outcomes for oil.
  • 16 hours The Leslie Stahl/60 Minutes Interview with President Trump
  • 27 mins Video Evidence that the CCP controls Joe Biden
  • 57 mins P@A will cost Texas Taxpayers $117 Billion.
  • 2 hours The City of Sturgis Update on the Motorcycle Rally held there, and the MSM's reporting hence
  • 1 day Even Obama can't muster a crowd to support Biden.
  • 50 mins Australia’s Commodities Heartland Set for Major Hydrogen Plant
  • 2 days Saudi Oil Minister Abdulaziz said getting rid of oil "Far Fetched and Unrealistic". . True. . . but
  • 1 day WallStreet Journal editorial " . . Big Tech-Media are the propaganda arm of Democrat Party leading to one party autocratic rule. " This is the State of the Union.
  • 16 hours Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 19 hours Clean Energy Is Canceling Gas Plants
  • 2 days America's Frontline Doctors - Safely Start Living Again!
  • 18 hours Vote Biden for Higher Oil Prices
  • 2 days Irina Slav has a good article - Regarding Investors & Oil

Breaking News:

Russia’s Crude Oil Exports Drop 8% In January-August

Israel And The UAE Sign Historic Oil Deal

Israel And The UAE Sign Historic Oil Deal

Israel and the United Arab…

U.S. Oil Rig Count Leaps Higher

U.S. Oil Rig Count Leaps Higher

The U.S. oil rig count…

Oil Prices Rebound On Small Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rebound On Small Crude Draw

Oil prices rebounded today after…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Crude Inventory Build Forces Oil Prices Lower

By Irina Slav - Oct 28, 2020, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Crude oil price fell further after the Energy Information Administration reported an inventory increase of 4.3 million barrels for the week to October 23.

This compares with a decline of 1 million barrels for the previous week, which helped prop up prices for a short while before concerns about demand prevailed once again amid surging Covid-19 cases in Europe and the United States.

At 492.4 million barrels, crude oil inventories are 9 percent above the five-year average for this time of the year, when demand declines for seasonal reasons, so more builds are to be expected.

Yet the biggest factor contributing to inventory movements right now remains the coronavirus, which is again infecting record numbers of people in the United States: the seven-day average of newly diagnosed cases for last week hit 70,000.

Against this worrying background, the EIA also reported a surprising inventory decline in gasoline inventories for the reporting period. At 900,000 barrels, the decline compared with an increase of 1.9 million barrels for the prior week.

Gasoline production last week averaged 9.1 million bpd, which compared with 8.9 million bpd a week earlier.

Distillate fuel inventories shed 4.5 million barrels in the week to October 23. This compares with a draw of 3.8 million barrels for the previous week. That draw followed an even heftier one for the first week of October in a rare good sign about distillate fuels.

Distillate fuel production last week averaged 4.1 million bpd, which was almost unchanged on the previous week.

Prices have been on the decline this week, pressured by the combined weight of a grim demand outlook and, yesterday, by the unexpectedly large oil inventory build reported by the American Petroleum Institute.

Some good news came from OPEC+, which is reportedly mulling over a delay in the next relaxation of production cuts, but at the same time, Libya said it plans to boost production to 1 million bpd, which largely offset the positive effect of the OPEC+ news.

At the time of writing, Brent crude traded at $39.11 a barrel, with West Texas Intermediate at $37.28 a barrel, both down by over 5 percent from opening.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Will Colombia’s Struggling Oil Industry Ever Recover?

Next Post

Philippines Is Getting Ready To Drill For Oil And Gas
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Another Permian Giant May Be Forced To Consolidate Or Die

Another Permian Giant May Be Forced To Consolidate Or Die
The End Of Venezuela’s Oil Era

The End Of Venezuela’s Oil Era
This $40 Billion Pipeline Project Risks Becoming A Stranded Asset

This $40 Billion Pipeline Project Risks Becoming A Stranded Asset
The 3 Hottest Renewable Energy IPOs

The 3 Hottest Renewable Energy IPOs
The World’s Largest Oil Trader Just Sent LNG Prices Soaring

The World’s Largest Oil Trader Just Sent LNG Prices Soaring



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com