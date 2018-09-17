Colorado’s Oil Industry Braces For A Devastating Blow

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 15 hours 69.54 +0.55 +0.80%
Brent Crude 15 hours 78.71 +0.62 +0.79%
Natural Gas 15 hours 2.759 +0.008 +0.29%
Mars US 3 days 73.19 +0.40 +0.55%
Opec Basket 4 days 76.05 -0.41 -0.54%
Urals 22 hours 76.23 -0.10 -0.13%
Louisiana Light 4 days 76.98 +1.13 +1.49%
Louisiana Light 4 days 76.98 +1.13 +1.49%
Bonny Light 4 days 79.03 -0.15 -0.19%
Mexican Basket 4 days 67.23 -0.22 -0.33%
Natural Gas 15 hours 2.759 +0.008 +0.29%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 75.17 -1.53 -1.99%
Murban 4 days 78.20 +0.11 +0.14%
Iran Heavy 4 days 72.62 -0.20 -0.27%
Basra Light 4 days 76.93 -0.32 -0.41%
Saharan Blend 4 days 77.60 -0.04 -0.05%
Bonny Light 4 days 79.03 -0.15 -0.19%
Bonny Light 4 days 79.03 -0.15 -0.19%
Girassol 4 days 78.20 -0.27 -0.34%
Opec Basket 4 days 76.05 -0.41 -0.54%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 days 37.91 -1.57 -3.98%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 30.99 -2.85 -8.42%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 58.49 +0.90 +1.56%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 69.14 +0.40 +0.58%
Sweet Crude 4 days 49.74 +0.15 +0.30%
Peace Sour 4 days 45.99 -0.85 -1.81%
Peace Sour 4 days 45.99 -0.85 -1.81%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 57.99 +0.40 +0.69%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 54.74 -1.85 -3.27%
Central Alberta 4 days 47.99 +0.40 +0.84%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 76.98 +1.13 +1.49%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 65.25 -0.25 -0.38%
Giddings 22 hours 59.00 -0.25 -0.42%
ANS West Coast 5 days 76.65 -1.42 -1.82%
West Texas Sour 22 hours 62.86 -0.08 -0.13%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 66.81 -0.08 -0.12%
Eagle Ford 22 hours 66.81 -0.08 -0.12%
Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 65.36 -0.08 -0.12%
Kansas Common 4 days 59.25 +0.50 +0.85%
Buena Vista 4 days 76.50 +0.40 +0.53%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Big Oil Costs Can't Go Much Lower
  • 8 minutes Bezos Rips Trump For ‘Dangerous’ Attacks on The Media
  • 14 minutes The moves toward 'zero-manning' in oil & gas
  • 2 hours Jan's Electric bike replaces electric cars
  • 3 hours gas lines set 70 houses on fire simultaneously in Massachusetts, live now.
  • 1 hour Blackouts in Australia
  • 9 hours Tesla Will Fix Its Cars In-House
  • 14 hours Meeting For Better Peninsula: Kim Jong Un Will Meet Moon Jae In Pyongyang
  • 4 hours 100% Renewables will Fuel the Growth of Poverty and Homelessness
  • 2 hours Funding Secured: Saudi Wealth Fund to Invest $1 Billion in Tesla's RIval Lucid to build its EV factory
  • 14 hours Coca-Cola eyes cannabis
  • 13 hours Taller Is Better: A Race for Windmills
  • 2 hours Germany Should have Gone with Nuclear
  • 7 hours Making Safe Nuclear Power from Thorium
  • 8 hours Senate cancels postal service hearing
  • 11 hours Oil Higher As U.S. Iran Sanctions Raise Supply Concerns

Breaking News:

Novak: OPEC, Russia To Discuss All Possible Production Scenarios

Alt Text

Oil Prices Rally On Significant Crude Draw

Oil prices continued to rally…

Alt Text

The Next Global Oil Hotspot

Oil drillers are increasingly focusing…

Alt Text

New Mexican President Looks To Boost Oil Output By 800,000 Bpd

Mexican President Lopez Obrador has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Colorado’s Oil Industry Braces For A Devastating Blow

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 17, 2018, 5:00 PM CDT Colorado

Colorado will vote on November 6 on a ballot proposition to increase the setback distance for drilling oil and gas wells by five times to 2,500 feet.

Proponents of the initiative—which qualified in end-August for the ballot with enough signatures raised—say that it would limit the health and environmental dangers of fracking.

Opponents and analysts say that such setback measures would effectively mean a ban on drilling in the state as it would put a lot of land off limits for new developments.

If Proposition 112—as the new setback proposal will be put on the ballot—passes, it would devastate the oil and gas industry in Colorado, destroy thousands of jobs, and eliminate billions in state revenues from oil and gas taxes and royalties that would affect the entire Colorado economy, say the groups who oppose the initiative to increase the setbacks from the current 500 feet to 2,500 feet.

The stocks of oil and gas drillers and midstream companies active in Colorado, including Anadarko and Noble Energy, have already suffered since the proposition made the ballot and will continue to languish until the November ballot gives clarity on the setback initiative, analysts say.                                                                                                                 

It’s far from certain that the setback proposal would pass. In fact, analysts say there’s a 50-percent chance, while the industry and groups lobbying against the proposition are optimistic that it won’t be approved in November.

Nevertheless, groups opposing the new setback measures and analysts warn that if it were to pass, the legislation would not only cut Colorado’s oil and gas production and lead to significant job losses, but it would also have a ripple effect on many other industries in Colorado and its entire economy.     

Colorado’s field production of crude oil reached a record high last year—at 358,000 bpd, according to figures by the EIA. In 2016, as a result of the slump in oil prices, production had dropped to 318,000 bpd from 336,000 bpd in 2015. Related: Norway’s Offshore Oil Boom Is Back On

With the oil price rise in 2017 and so far this year, Colorado’s oil production in April and May hit a record at 447,000 bpd, and stood at 423,000 bpd in June, the latest available EIA data shows.

If the ballot measure is approved, Colorado’s oil production could plunge to 275,000 bpd by 2023, which would be a 54-percent drop from current projections, according to an S&P Global Platts Analytics report last week.

“It has the potential to tip Colorado into recession and set off a nasty tax cut battle,” Baird analyst Ethan Bellamy told Platts.

The setback measure, if it passes, would “thrust a dagger into the heart of Colorado’s oil industry,” Bellamy told Oil and Gas Investor.

Anne Lee Foster with Colorado Rising, the proponent of the initiative, said that “This measure is designed to protect the long-term quality of our lives, our health, and a robust economy that is dependent on the natural beauty that Colorado is so famous for.”

Colorado Oil & Gas Association President & CEO Dan Haley says that “Coloradans need to know exactly what is at stake: private property rights, more than 100,000 good paying jobs, more than $1 billion in taxes for schools, parks and libraries, and our nation’s energy security. A half-mile setback is a blatant attempt by activists to ban oil and natural gas in Colorado and put working families on the unemployment line.”

According to the association, the initiative would kill up to 147,800 good-paying jobs in Colorado by 2030, with up to 43,000 jobs being lost in the first year alone. The state would lose US$26 billion annually in GDP by 2030, and more than US$9 billion in state and local tax revenue.

Related: The U.S. Calls On Russia To Cap Soaring Oil Prices

More than 94 percent non-federal land in Colorado’s top five producing oil and natural gas counties—Weld, Garfield, La Plata, Rio Blanco, and Las Animas—would be unavailable for new production if the ballot measure passes, says Protect Colorado, a group opposing the initiative.

The expected state-wide negative economic impacts are the reason why bipartisan opposition to this measure includes Democratic Gov. John Hickenlooper and both gubernatorial candidates, Republican Walker Stapleton and Democrat Jared Polis, according to Protect Colorado.

The huge bipartisan coalition to beat the setback measure in November means that the proposition would likely fail, Simon Lomax, a research fellow with Vital for Colorado, a group opposing the proposition, told Oil and Gas Investor.

“The economic consequences of the impact are so great and extreme it makes this measure so beatable,” Lomax said.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Norway’s Offshore Oil Boom Is Back On

Next Post

Is The Shale Slowdown Overblown?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Millennials Making Millions In Texas Oil

The Millennials Making Millions In Texas Oil
Oil Prices Rally On Significant Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rally On Significant Crude Draw

 Diesel Demand Is Set To Soar

Diesel Demand Is Set To Soar

 Hurricane Danger Lifts Oil Prices

Hurricane Danger Lifts Oil Prices

 The U.S. Calls On Russia To Cap Soaring Oil Prices

The U.S. Calls On Russia To Cap Soaring Oil Prices

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com