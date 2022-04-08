Citi: Fears Of Oil Supply Shortage Are Exaggerated, But…

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
WTI Crude 10 mins 98.04 +2.01 +2.09%
Brent Crude 10 mins 102.7 +2.10 +2.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 6.313 -0.046 -0.72%
Heating Oil 10 mins 3.325 +0.057 +1.74%
Gasoline 11 mins 3.122 +0.082 +2.69%
Louisiana Light 2 days 97.55 -0.34 -0.35%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 97.55 -0.34 -0.35%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 100.0 -4.79 -4.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.1 -6.01 -5.66%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 93.48 -0.20 -0.21%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 3.122 +0.082 +2.69%

Graph down Marine 2 days 97.18 -6.49 -6.26%
Graph down Murban 2 days 99.06 -6.33 -6.01%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 96.95 -5.58 -5.44%
Graph down Basra Light 130 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 100.7 -5.93 -5.56%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 100.0 -4.79 -4.57%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 100.0 -4.79 -4.57%
Chart Girassol 2 days 99.87 -5.22 -4.97%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 100.1 -6.01 -5.66%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 82.22 +0.11 +0.13%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 81.93 -0.20 -0.24%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 98.18 -0.20 -0.20%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 96.43 -0.20 -0.21%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 94.33 -0.20 -0.21%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 91.48 -0.20 -0.22%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 91.48 -0.20 -0.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 93.58 -0.20 -0.21%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 97.13 -0.20 -0.21%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 91.78 -0.20 -0.22%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 97.55 -0.34 -0.35%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 92.50 -0.25 -0.27%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 86.25 -0.25 -0.29%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 107.7 +4.04 +3.90%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 89.98 -0.20 -0.22%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 93.93 -0.20 -0.21%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 93.93 -0.20 -0.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 92.50 -0.25 -0.27%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 86.25 -0.25 -0.29%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 104.8 -0.20 -0.19%

Chinese State-Owned Refiners Aren’t Rushing To Buy Russian Spot Contracts

U.S. Warns India Against Buying More Russian Oil

U.S. Crude Oil Production Rises For First Time In 10 Weeks

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Citi: Fears Of Oil Supply Shortage Are Exaggerated, But…

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 08, 2022, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Citi: Russian supply loss could be lower than feared.
  • Citi's Ed Morse: COVID lockdowns in China help lower demand.
  • The world will have more than enough oil in coming months according to Citigroup analysts.
The world will have more than enough oil because the Russian supply loss could be lower than feared. But it will also have enough oil simply because demand growth could slow down with higher prices and COVID lockdowns in China, analysts at Citigroup say.  

“Even as Russian production slides and OPEC+ actually reduces total flows to markets, a slowdown in global growth is reducing oil demand growth, and the IEA release of 220mln barrels of oil between now and October point to market weakness and inventory builds ahead,” Citi analyst Edward Morse said in a note carried by Proactive Investors.

Moreover, Citi believes that the fears of a loss of up to 3 million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian oil supply are exaggerated.

“Of 1.9-m b/d of European seaborne exports of crude oil, around 900-k b/d is being pushed to other markets such as India or will likely stay in some European markets with limited access to non-Russian oil,” Citi’s analysts wrote.

Therefore, the world will have more than enough oil in coming months, the analysts noted.

“Without a deeper Russian cut, which is possible, the numbers add up to much more than enough oil,” according to Citi.  

Citi’s view is contrary to other analysts and investment banks which see severe constraints in oil supply.

Commodities have room to soar by another 40 percent on top of the gains in recent months, as investors could pour more money into raw materials as a hedge against the highest inflation in 40 years, JPMorgan Chase & Co says.

There is “absolutely” a supply problem in the oil sector, Jeff Currie, global head of commodities at Goldman Sachs, told Bloomberg on Wednesday.

There are broad-based supply constraints in oil producers, particularly non-core OPEC, Currie said. Every producer except for Saudi Arabia and the UAE is producing less today than they were in 2020, he added. Throw in the Russian shock, and the supply constraints are the most severe in decades, since the 1970s, according to Currie.

The record release of U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) “is still insufficient to be able to deal with the scale of the problem,” he noted.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

